Everyone wants to know—’Where’s the best 420 events near me?’ April is already upon us, and with it the biggest day of the year for those of us who love weed. As you well know, 420 is history, culture, industry, lore, and always a whole lotta fun. To get you in the spirit, we have here a lineup of the best ways to celebrate stoner Christmas, from concerts with acclaimed artists to all-day fairs to drops with the biggest breeders around. Make this 420 yours, whichever way you want.

California

The Big Lebowski Screening: An Evening with The Dude

Firstly—The Dude is The Dude! Join the dude and the man himself, Jeff Bridges at San Francisco’s Masonic theater for a screening of the iconic Coen Brothers movie and a Q&A with Bridges.

The 420 Status Music Festival

Secondly, try a little music, a lot of cannabis, and lanes of tricked out rides in Adelanto, CA. The 420 Status Music Festival showcases all the pillars of SoCal culture—cannabis, cars, and crooners. For adults 21 and up, there will be a separate vendor area to shop the wares, plus all-ages areas for the whole family to enjoy the day safely.

Kushstock

Thirdly, Kushstock returns to Los Angeles! The ninth year of the cannabis-music-culture festival will take place at The Bee Hive, a versatile events venue space with the means to host music performances, artist installations, vendors, food, and a whole lot of cannabis lovers. Evidently, general admission is FREE, with paid tickets for general admission-plus and VIP if you prefer mile-high treatment.

Fourthly, this multi-faceted cannabis festival blends all the different faces of Hollywood—a wellness zone with yoga and meditation, food vendors for all kinds of palates and dietary needs, a mix of live music and DJ sets, VIP lounges, and of course, lots of cannabis industry leaders and consumption areas. Sesh Fest goes from 10 am to 6 pm on April 19, so you can still go out at night.

Up next, a new dispensary experience in San Diego opens on the dankest weekend of the year. Sessions By The Bay launches the city’s first consumption lounge with 16,000 square feet of possibilities. Undeniably, the dispensary comes with the works—top tier brands, nearly a dozen experiential art rooms like soundscapes and murals, a fine dining restaurant, a customizable canna-cocktail, and some of the best weed tech (Puffco, Volcano, etc) for rent. [link]

Hippie Hill

Up next, San Francisco, the birthplace of medical cannabis, is also home to one of the oldest and most infamous 420 celebrations in the world—Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park. It’s grown a lot over the years from a smokey gathering to a full-fledged concert and marketplace. Most importantly, Hippie Hill has gone unofficial for the second year in a row this. Still, diehard seshers can still gather on any other hill in the park. See also: SF Space Walk parties all 4/20 week long.

Colorado

Wiz Khalifa at Red Rocks Amphitheater

The more things change in the cannabis industry, the more some things stay the same. Chiefly, the 420 concert bash at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. This year, Wiz Khalifa’s April tour has him blowing smoke and beats across the amphitheater with supporting acts Larry June, Ab-Soul, and Chevy Woods. Certainly, if you want to relive the best 420 soundtrack anthems of the last decade, don’t hesitate—tickets are going fast.

Sublime (April 18)

Before Wiz lights it up, join the original members of Sublime on Friday, April 18 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Seriously, how many more chances will there be to witness legends at work?

Mile High 420 Festival

Denver continues to do it in style with their annual Mile High 420 Festival. Gather at Civic Center Park for a day hosted by one of the best to ever chief it—Tommy Chong. Live tunes come courtesy of artists like Bone-Thug-N-Harmony, Cordae, and Kaliii, with plenty of food options and cannabis brand vendors onsite. Tickets start at $20 for general admission, with VIP options offering guests exclusive areas and swag.

Oregon

Homegrown Music Festival

Oregon has one of the most prodigious cannabis industries around, but they still love something a little homegrown too. As shown above, the third annual Homegrown Music Festival showcases the best of Bend, with bands that range from psychedelic, blues, Latin, and jazz.

Washington

Phish in Seattle (April 18+19)

“Young poh-theeds,” as Phish addresses the crowd of Springfield in a classic episode of “The Simpsons,” gather around. Of course, this jam band needs no introduction nor justification to be at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena for 420 weekend, with plenty of shop options nearby.

Nevada

Dead & Company: Dead Forever

For those of us who love The Dead, we go to see The Dead at their Vegas residency. Even though they won’t be jamming on 420 proper (who can blame them?), you can catch them on April 17, 18, 19, and 24, as well as plenty of shows in May.

420 State Fair

Downtown Las Vegas will get a little greener this 420 with the 420 State Fair. Specifically, Nu Wu Cannabis Marketplace, home of Nevada’s first consumption lounge and one of the state’s biggest dispensaries, hosts a noon-to-midnight mix of classic stoner activities and carnival games. Particularly, attendees can patron the dab bar, rooftop deck, and concessions stands in between DJ sets, rides, art activities, and even a pie-eating contest.

New York/ New Jersey

MARY Fest 2025

The Big Apple means big cannabis business. Consequently, MARY Fest, the event arm of Mary Magazine, has fogged up New York City for years now, and a partnership with legacy dispensary operator Happy Munkey means 2025 will keep it blazing. Specifically, it’s part trade show, part festival, and all dank. MARY Fest will have food, vendors, activations, industry icons, and some foundational wisdom from the I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) team. Spending $50 at Happy Munkey gets you into MARY Fest free. ILGM has an infused dinner in the works,

Cypress Hill and guests at Hard Rock Live (April 19)

Luniz said it best—”light another blunt like Cypress Hill.” Thus, the spawners of some of the best 420 songs come to Atlantic City for an unforgettable concert experience with support from Atmosphere, Dilated Peoples, & The Pharcyde.

Weedtopia Festival 2025 “EL BLOQUE” (April 19)

Edison, New Jersey puts all the shades of cannabis culture and communities on the map with “El Bloque,” a throwback to the block parties of old set to a soundtrack of Latin beats. Purchase and consume local New Jersey cannabis, with food, option, art, raffles, and VIP experiences to spend your Saturday riding the best vibration.

Ohio

420 Gala (April 19)

Another legalization state has come online. Ohio is now for cannabis lovers. The Midwest lights up with lots of events this year, and The Kee in Downtown Columbus is not to be ignored. Specifically, The Organic Light event organization puts on its 420 Gala with a little bit of everything—celebrity appearances, munchies, product samplings, games, a fashion show, and even an Easter egg hunt to coincide with the holiday.

Georgia

Sweetwater 420 Fest

Obviously, the people of Georgia love 420 and all things cannabis culture, even if their state laws haven’t caught up with the people. Hence, the annual Sweetwater 420 Festival at Pullman Yards offers a wide-ranging musical lineup all weekend, from Cypress Hill to Marcus King to Greensky Bluegrass.

Tennessee

Nashville Cannafestival (April 18-20)

Yeehaw! Nashville brings cannabis culture and community down south with the three-day Cannafestival. One of the biggest music cities in the world also wants you to know that they love cannabis, hemp, and CBD. Particularly, this weekend offers attendees workshops, food, artist installations, music (duh), vendors, and panels to help keep Tennessee’s cannabis laws pushing in the right direction.

Texas

Willie Nelson at the Whitewater Amphitheater (April 18+19)

Lastly, Willie Nelson is, indeed, on the road again. He stops by New Braunfels, Texas, during 420 weekend for two nights of music with supporting act with Robert Earl Keen.

Arizona

Cannaland

Mesa, Arizona’s Golfland Sunplash becomes CannaLand—with a mix of mini-golf, laser tag, bumper cars and boats, live DJs, arcade games, and more April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $70. It’s Arizona’s best festival.

So the next time you wonder, ‘What’s the best 420 events near me?’ Now you know! Have fun out there and drink water!