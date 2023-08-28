Vermont’s reputation as one of the most progressive states in the country was solidified after the state legalized recreational marijuana in 2018. Although it wouldn’t be until 2022 when recreational dispensaries first opened, the Green Mountain State has welcomed recreational cannabis retailers with open arms. If you visit Vermont today, you’ll have your pick of over 20 dispensaries. And because the only thing that could be sweeter than Vermont’s legendary maple syrup is finding the perfect dispensary, Leafly put pen to paper to determine what the very best dispensaries in Vermont are using Leafly List.

Cambridge Cannabis Company 185 Church St, Cambridge, VT — recreational 5 (52) Cambridge Cannabis Company is a testament to Vermont’s rich cannabis culture and its commitment to quality and diversity. Nestled in the heart of the state, this dispensary offers an immersive experience that’s both enlightening and indulgent. The first thing that strikes you is the staggering variety of cannabis flower on display. Seventy different strains, each meticulously curated and all sourced locally from Vermont. Cambridge showcases the state’s fertile grounds and skilled growers. Price-wise, the dispensary hits the sweet spot. Offering such a vast selection could easily lead to sky-high prices, but Cambridge manages to keep things reasonable. The interior is reminiscent of an art gallery. With a massive hanging shelf in the center, customers are treated to a visual feast of buds, and the added touch of allowing a ‘smell test’ adds a tangible dimension to the shopping experience. Balancing variety with quality, affordability with expertise, and tradition with innovation, it’s a destination for those seeking the very best. Order from Cambridge Cannabis Company

Kingdom Kind 290 Glover Rd, Barton, VT — recreational 4.8 (13) Like it’s namesake, Kingdom Kind is located in the heart of the Northeast Kingdom. First impressions matter, and the staff at Kingdom Kind immediately make you feel at home. Their approachability is complemented by an impressive depth of knowledge, ensuring that each customer leaves feeling well-informed and satisfied. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or a newbie, the team here is equipped to guide you through their diverse product range. Speaking of products, Kingdom Kind boasts an impressive assortment of cannabis products. From their much-raved-about carts to their unique facial oils, there’s something for everyone. Plus, their inclusion of CBD products showcases Kingdom Kind’s dedication to catering to diverse needs. It’s a thoughtful addition that underscores their holistic approach to wellness. For those on the lookout for bargains, their sale section is not to be missed. Time and again, patrons express their satisfaction with their purchases and praise the value they receive for their money. If you find yourself in the NEK seeking quality cannabis products, Kingdom Kind should be your go-to destination. Order from Kingdom Kind

Higher Elevation 65 Northgate Avenue Suite 6, Morrisville, VT — recreational 5 (44) Tucked away in a convenient plaza location, Higher Elevation emerges as a gem of a dispensary. It’s not just about the diverse product range or the ample parking; it’s about the ambiance, the knowledgeable staff, and, of course, the adorable canine mascot who never fails to brighten up your day. Greeting customers with a wagging tail and friendly demeanor, this furry team member adds a touch of warmth and delight to the environment. The staff exudes a unique blend of professionalism and friendliness, ensuring every customer feels at ease. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis connoisseur or someone new to the scene, their extensive product knowledge ensures that you leave with just what you were looking for. The product selection at Higher Elevation is impressive, too. Whether you’re after top-shelf flower or something budget-friendly, the team is ever-ready to assist and ensure you make the right choice. A visit to Higher Elevation promises not just a purchase but a delightful experience from start to finish. Order from Higher Elevation

Somewhere On The Mountain 158 N Main St , Rutland, VT — recreational 5 (28) Located in Rutland county, Somewhere Over the Mountain isn’t just a dispensary, it’s a sanctuary for cannabis aficionados. This place isn’t about pushing sales. Instead, it’s about creating experiences. Every detail, from the curated products to the warm and inviting atmosphere, feels specially tailored to the discerning cannabis consumer. Stepping into this dispensary, you’re immediately greeted by a team that embodies both professionalism and passion. Their collective knowledge about cannabis ensures customers not only leave with quality products but also with a wealth of information. It’s evident that the staff’s dedication to providing a top-tier experience to their clientele is a driving force behind the dispensary’s sterling reputation. The cannabis products here aren’t your run-of-the-mill selections but carefully curated choices that reflect the very best in quality and efficacy. Being able to see and smell products before making a purchase adds a tangible, personal touch to the shopping experience. And with the diverse range they offer, you’re bound to find something that suits your needs and preferences. With its exceptional product range, impeccable service, and uplifting environment, it’s no wonder that many consider it the pinnacle of cannabis retail in Rutland. Order from Somewhere On The Mountain

Ratu’s Cannabis Supply 36 W. Main St., Wilmington, VT — recreational 5 (4) Ratu’s Cannabis Supply is a diamond waiting to be discovered. The vast variety of cannabis products available is genuinely impressive, catering to both novice users and seasoned cannabis enthusiasts. One of the highlights of the shop is the meticulous approach they take to offer their customers an unparalleled experience. Unlike the usual pre-packaged cannabis seen in many dispensaries, here you’re treated to freshly weighed products. Their emphasis on transparency is clear as the flower is sold by the gram and weighed right in front of you, ensuring you get precisely what you pay for. Another feature that sets Ratu’s Cannabis Supply apart is the innovative “bud bar” featuring 20 stations that allow customers the rare opportunity to visually inspect and smell-test the available flower. This experience is evocative of some of the largest dispensaries in places like Las Vegas, and to find this in a smaller shop is both surprising and delightful. From its expansive product range and innovative displays to its commitment to the community, Ratu’s sets the bar high. Order from Ratu’s Cannabis Supply

Mountain Girl Cannabis 174 West Street , Rutland, VT — recreational 5 (78) Situated in Rutland, Mountain Girl Cannabis is a haven for those seeking top-notch cannabis products. With its diverse selection, there’s something for everyone. As soon as you enter the store, you’ll immediately notice the emphasis they place on sustainability. The reusable glass container offer for bulk purchases is a brilliant initiative, reducing waste and simultaneously rewarding eco-conscious customers with a return credit. It’s a small touch, but it speaks volumes about their commitment to environmental responsibility. When it comes to their products, the THC tea is a standout. Not only does it offer a unique consumption method, but it also serves as a testament to the quality and variety Mountain Girl Cannabis prides itself on. The convenience of the store is accentuated by the free parking along the side, a welcome feature, especially given its prime location on the main drag. However, if you opt for street parking, remember to have a few quarters handy. Mountain Girl Cannabis encapsulates everything you’d want in a local dispensary – quality products, sustainable practices, excellent service, and reasonable prices. Order from Mountain Girl Cannabis

9th State Cannabis 6560 US-7, North Ferrisburgh, VT — recreational 5 (68) Located conveniently between Vergennes and Shelburne, 9th Street Cannabis has swiftly become a must-visit for cannabis enthusiasts and casual users alike. Walking into 9th Street Cannabis, you’re immediately struck by the warmth exuding from both the ambience and the staff. For first-time visitors, they roll out the proverbial red carpet, offering deals that not only make you feel valued but also solidify your intent to return. Regulars will also appreciate their loyalty rewards, with a points system that ensures every purchase counts. Price-wise, they hit the sweet spot. Plus, their consistent sale products guarantee that there’s always a bargain to be found, making each visit feel like a treasure hunt. With competitive prices, a welcoming environment, and a staff that goes above and beyond, it’s no wonder they’ve amassed a loyal customer base. Order from 9th State Cannabis

Capital Cannabis Co. 44 Main Street, Montpelier, VT — recreational 5 (10) Between the bustling towns of Barre and Montpelier, you’ll find Capital Cannabis Co. Upon entering, the first thing you’ll notice is the ambiance, effortlessly merging sophistication with comfort. They’ve also adopted a fresh approach to customer education, presenting you with a restaurant-style menu complete with detailed descriptions of each product. The inclusion of THC percentages and the potential effects of each strain — whether it’s to induce sleep, boost creativity, enhance thinking, or provide energy — is a testament to their commitment to transparency and consumer awareness. hen it comes to pricing, Capital Cannabis Co. outshines its competition. Not only do they offer a diverse range of high-quality products, but they also do so at prices that are genuinely wallet-friendly. It’s an irresistible combination that has many choosing Capital Cannabis Co. as their go-to dispensary. For anyone in the Barre/Montpelier area, Capital Cannabis is an unmissable stop on your cannabis journey. Order from Capital Cannabis Co.

Sunday Drive 442 Woodstock Road Suite 3A, Woodstock, VT — recreational 5 (16) The atmosphere at Sunday Drive exudes warmth and an inviting ambiance. The driving force behind this impeccable service is Patricia, the owner, whose dedication to customer satisfaction is a top priority. She, along with her stellar team, go above and beyond to rectify any mishaps and ensure that every client leaves with a smile on their face. It’s no wonder that they’ve garnered a reputation for exceptional service and genuine care. eyond the top-notch service, the true stars of Sunday Drive are the products they offer. They boast an extensive collection of strains and cannabis-related products, catering to a wide array of preferences. But it’s not just about quantity; it’s about unmatched quality. The flower, in particular, receives rave reviews and is touted as some of the finest in the market. Its consistent excellence is a testament to their commitment to offering only the best to their clientele. Adding to their appeal is their inclusive environment. They understand the diverse needs of their customers, as demonstrated by their service-dog friendly policy. Sunday Drive doesn’t just sell products; they build lasting relationships, making you eager for your next visit. Order from Sunday Drive

Vermont Trap House 41 Main Street, Fair Haven, VT — recreational 4.8 (14) Fair Haven’s Vermont Trap House stands out as a quintessential local dispensary. It’s evident from the moment you step in that it’s a family-owned establishment, focusing on local products. Every purchase feels like a direct contribution to the community. One of the standout features of Trap House is the all-inclusive pricing. It’s quite refreshing to see a dispensary offer transparent pricing, ensuring you know exactly how much you’ll spend when you walk in. Of course, a dispensary’s reputation largely depends on the quality of its products, and Vermont Trap House doesn’t disappoint. They offer a vast and varied selection, ensuring both novice and seasoned users find what they’re looking for. But what truly sets Vermont Trap House apart is the service. The staff’s knowledge, combined with their genuine passion for the product, ensures every visitor feels valued and informed. It’s clear that they care deeply about their patrons and the broader community. Vermont Trap House isn’t just another dispensary; it’s an emblem of Fair Haven’s best qualities. Order from Vermont Trap House

