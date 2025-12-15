The best of the best. The GOATs. We here at Leafly have been reviewing the best dispensaries in America, and we are proud to present to you our picks for the top 100. These are the places with the biggest selection, the savviest budtenders, the dankest deals, the happiest customers, and of course, the most impeccable of vibes.

How we select the top 100 dispensaries

Our team of experts and data nerds considered a few key factors when creating Leafly’s Top 100 List. We wanted to make sure that independent operations could compete on equal footing with industry titans, so we used a weighted scoring model that factored in the dispensary’s performance on Leafly, customer satisfaction, and moxie. We also included some limiters to make sure no single multi-store brand or geographical region stole the show.



We made sure that:

Every dispensary had a 4.7 customer rating or higher

or higher Every dispensary displayed an exceptional level of customer satisfaction in written reviews

of customer satisfaction in written reviews No city had more than 10 dispensaries

Each state had a maximum of 20 dispensaries

In short, we did our homework. You can be sure that those lucky few who have made it onto our list have displayed excellence in the field: we even have the numbers to prove it.

Making it onto this list is one of the highest honors Leafly can bestow, so if you can, we’d appreciate a drumroll while you read!

#1 JARS Cannabis – Metro Center (Med/Rec) 4.7 (7407) Phoenix, AZ No need to hold your applause, folks, this team has earned it. This JARS location in the heart of Phoenix brings fire to the desert and has beat out thousands of other dispensaries to earn the honors of our #1 spot. It’s no wonder: JARS is consistently one of Arizona’s favorite dispensaries, and this location is their crown jewel. Their staff is one of the best in the country, bar none, with knowledgeable, friendly budtenders who have made a distinctive impression on Phoenix’s cannabis loving public with their genial attitude and expert recommendations. We aren’t the first outlet to sing the praises of this particular JARS location, but we are very happy to pile on; they are consistently counted as one of the top spots in Phoenix and the wider state of Arizona, and have earned ink in heaps of local press. Not only do we recommend stopping by JARS Metro Center if you’re in central Phoenix and need weed, but we also suggest driving to central Phoenix just for the privilege of shopping at this store. Hats off and joints up, JARS Metro Center, you’re #1! “This is the ONLY dispensary I go to; one might say I am a regular. The staff is always friendly, welcoming, and accommodating. The budtenders are knowledgeable, personable, and overall just great people. I never leave without a smile, and I always leave with some kind of discount or deal – you can get almost anything at a discount if you pay attention to daily deals and different sales. Their product is top-notch, best shake in the valley – no stems or leaves and ready to load or roll. I am a loyal jarhead, and will keep going to the best place for weed.” 5-star review from April 2025 find more of the best dispensaries in Phoenix

#2

4.7 (684)

Solomons, MD

The small community of Solomons, MD, is home to gorgeous coastal vistas, fresh seaside air, and one of the best damn dispensaries in the country. They’ve got it all and have it in style, too: staff who know weed backwards and forewards, a huge selection that highlights some of the top brands in Maryland, and reasonable prices that are further lowered by regular discounts. They’ve even got a drive-through! We are happy to crown Greenwave as the best dispensary east of the Mississippi, and we can’t wait to see where the young pot shop goes next.

#3

4.8 (4951)

Glendale, AZ

This Ponderosa (or “Pondy” as it is affectionately known amongst its regulars) location is the flagship store of the whole brand, and what a ship it is. This shop, and Ponderosa locations generally, break the Arizona mold by displaying their flower “deli-style”, with giant glass jars full of gorgeous nugs that customers can see and smell, which is a major perk for any Arizona cannasseur who takes their weed seriously. Add in a hotshot team of expert budtenders and some impressively low prices, and you’ve got a recipe for a dispo that Leafly users just can’t get enough of.

#4

4.6 (196)

Mechanicsville, MD

Story Cannabis has locations in several states, but this spot in tiny Mechanicsville, Maryland, stands above them all as our users’ favorite. What sets this Story apart is the staff; they are unfailingly polite, professional, and with an abundance of chill that has folks travelling well out of their way in order to shop this Story. Those vibes are exactly what we expect from Story; they are consistently a dispensary that puts the health of the people and the community first, and they spend time and energy helping the towns they call home live better with cannabis.

#5

4.8 (140)

Millville, MA

Garden Wonders Cannabis has one simple command for you: eat, smoke, and be happy. That sounds pretty alright to us, and it seems to sound pretty alright to the residents of Millville, where Garden Wonders calls home. Their rankings and reviews have helped propel this independently owned and operated dispensary to the hearts and minds of New England’s cannabis consuming public. A dispensary that takes suggestions is rare, and Garden Wonders is happy to go against the grain by actively soliciting recommendations from their customers to be the best dispensary it can be, with a lineup curated to suit their community.

#6

4.9 (1104)

Mesa, AZ

There must be something in the water in Arizona (something in the sand?) because JARS in the Sonoran State is the truth, folks. The only chain with two spots in our top ten, JARS Cannabis in Mesa, is another incredible dispensary from the JARS team. What sets the Mesa location apart is their delivery operation; our reviewers rave about the quality and speed with which their orders are delivered. They’ve got a wide variety at some of the lowest prices in the area on offer, and if you do decide to stop in, their staff are always happy to make a choice rec or remedy any snags in your ordering experience.

#7

4.8 (2648)

Apache Junction, AZ

A visit to Nature’s Wonder in Apache Junction is nearly certain to put a smile on no matter what you buy, thanks to their illustrious staff. You’re going to want to keep your sunglasses on when you step inside this dispensary; the staff are rays of sunshine in their own right who never take a break when it comes to brightening days. Along with Nature’s Wonder’s tendency to launch huge discounts at a regular pace, and you can see why Nature’s Wonder in Apache Junction is a can’t-miss dispensary, well worth discovering; thousands of Leafly users can’t be wrong.

#8

4.9 (2467)

Ontario, OR

Along Oregon’s Snake River and the Idaho border, nestled in the Treasure Valley, is the best dispensary in a West Coast state. The Treasure Valley Cannabis Company, TVCC for short, serves eastern Oregon with distinction. They’re a vertically integrated operation with an in-house grow and hash lab where they create concentrates that Leafly users love. That’s not to mention the staff, who care for the rural community by offering guidance through the ins and outs of cannabis for the many Treasure Valley residents. They’ve got a knockout selection on top of their in-house fire, so no matter where your preferences lie, you’ll find something to enjoy.

#9

5 (68)

Newark, NJ

Founded by a pharmacist turned dispensary owner, Newark’s URB’N Dispensary is dedicated to helping people heal through the power of the plant and empowering the city they call home. This minority-owned spot edges out the competition in the tough-as-nails New Jersey market to be Leafly users’ favorite dispensary in the tri-state area, a hard-won honor that they can chalk up to expertise, reliability, and a legendary commitment to community. Their delivery operation is extraordinary, their budtenders take the time to get to know the customers so they can provide better recommendations, and you’ll be in and out in a flash.

#10

5 (59)

Portland, OR

With different deals every day of the week and some of the lowest prices in Portland, Hotbox claims the last spot in our top 10 and the title of Portland’s best dispensary. Don’t let the unassuming location lull you into low expectations; Hotbox has some of the best budtenders in the PNW and a glass collection on offer that will make pipe aficionados giddy with excitement. Leafly reviewers also make note of Hotbox’s impressive loyalty program that makes customers excited to keep coming back, and they even offer free smells. What more could you want?

#11

Chandler, AZ

Sticky Saguaro dispensary has garnered widespread acclaim for its exceptional customer service, with staff members consistently praised for their friendliness, knowledge, and enthusiasm. The dispensary’s welcoming atmosphere, wide selection of products, and competitive prices have also been major draws, with many customers appreciating the convenience of online ordering and express pickup. Reviewers have particularly noted the staff’s patience and expertise in helping customers find the right products, as well as the dispensary’s daily deals and loyalty program.

#12

Flagstaff, AZ

The reviews of Ponderosa Dispensary are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the friendly and knowledgeable staff, great deals, and high-quality products. Many reviewers have expressed their appreciation for the welcoming atmosphere and the staff’s willingness to help them find the right products. The dispensary’s location and convenience have also been highlighted as major advantages, with many customers appreciating the ability to shop locally. Ponderosa has built a loyal customer base, with many reviewers stating that they will continue to shop there and recommend it to others.

#13

Cockeysville, MD

Kip Cannabis has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with customers praising the friendly and knowledgeable staff, great selection of products, and convenient services such as curbside pickup and drive-thru. Many customers have expressed their appreciation for the staff’s willingness to help and educate them on various products, and have noted that the dispensary has a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere. The dispensary’s commitment to customer service, quality products, and competitive prices has earned it a loyal customer base, with many considering it their go-to dispensary.

#14

Tempe, AZ

The Mint Dispensary has garnered widespread acclaim for its exceptional customer service, with patrons consistently praising the staff’s knowledge, friendliness, and willingness to help. The dispensary’s diverse product selection, competitive pricing, and unique features such as the kitchen and daily deals have also contributed to its popularity, making it a go-to destination for medical marijuana patients. By prioritizing education, community involvement, and customer satisfaction, The Mint Dispensary has built a loyal customer base and established itself as a top choice in the area.

#15

Galesburg, IL

The reviews of Nature’s Treatment of Illinois are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the friendly and knowledgeable staff, fast and efficient service, and high-quality products. Many customers appreciate the online ordering system, which allows for quick and easy pickup, and the rewards program, which offers discounts and incentives. Overall, the dispensary has a loyal customer base and a reputation for providing a positive and helpful experience. The staff’s expertise and willingness to answer questions and make recommendations are particularly appreciated by customers, who often comment on the welcoming and chill atmosphere of the dispensary.

#16

Fayetteville, AK

The Hill has garnered widespread acclaim for its exceptional customer service, with staff members being consistently praised for their friendliness, knowledge, and helpfulness in assisting patients find the right products for their needs. The dispensary’s clean and professional atmosphere, efficient online ordering process, and competitive prices have also been major draws for customers. Many customers appreciate the knowledgeable and welcoming staff and the wide selection of products at competitive prices.

#17

El Mirage, AZ

The reviews of JARS El Mirage are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the friendly and knowledgeable staff, great deals, and high-quality products. Many reviewers appreciate the welcoming atmosphere and the budtenders’ ability to help them find the right products. The staff, including budtenders like Benny, Chase, and Brandy, are frequently mentioned as being particularly helpful and friendly, making the shopping experience enjoyable and stress-free.

#18

Mesa, AZ

The reviews of Ponderosa Dispensary are overwhelmingly positive, with many customers praising the friendly and knowledgeable staff, great prices, and high-quality products. Many reviewers appreciate the convenient location, fast service, and welcoming atmosphere, with some even mentioning that they feel valued and appreciated as customers. Overall, the majority of reviewers are extremely satisfied with their experiences at Ponderosa and plan to return, citing the dispensary’s excellent deals, beautiful store, and exceptional staff as major draws.

#19

Ontario, OR

Thur’s Smoke Shop in Ontario has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with customers praising the shop’s vast selection of products, competitive prices, and exceptional customer service. Many reviewers have noted that the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful. The shop’s drive-through window has also been praised for its convenience and efficiency. Overall, customers have expressed their enthusiasm for the shop, with many stating that it has become their go-to destination for cannabis products and that they would highly recommend it to others. The shop’s atmosphere has also been described as welcoming and friendly, making it a great experience for customers.

#20

Phoenix, AZ

JARS has garnered widespread acclaim for its exceptional customer service, with patrons consistently praising the staff’s knowledge, friendliness, and patience. The dispensary’s extensive product selection, daily deals, and rewards program have also been major draws, with many customers appreciating the value and savings they offer. Reviewers have frequently noted the welcoming and supportive environment, where budtenders take the time to understand their needs and provide personalized recommendations, leading to a loyal customer base and numerous repeat visits.

#21

Pendleton, OR

Kind Leaf has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with customers praising the knowledgeable and friendly staff, wide selection of products, and welcoming atmosphere. Many reviewers have noted that the budtenders are helpful and take the time to answer questions, making the experience enjoyable and educational. Kind Leaf has built a loyal customer base and is considered one of the top dispensaries in the area, with many customers returning repeatedly and recommending it to others. The staff’s kindness, patience, and expertise have created a positive and supportive environment, making Kind Leaf a go-to destination for cannabis enthusiasts.

#22

Bremerton, WA

The reviews of Budeez are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the friendly and knowledgeable staff, great selection of products, and fair prices. Many reviewers have noted that the staff are welcoming and take the time to help them find the right products, making them feel comfortable and valued as customers. The store’s atmosphere is also frequently described as chill and laid-back, with a great vibe that makes customers want to return. Additionally, many customers have expressed their appreciation for the staff’s expertise and willingness to offer recommendations, making Budeez a go-to destination for those looking for a great cannabis shopping experience.

#23

Tucson, AZ

Many of JARS Tucson’s reviewers appreciate the welcoming atmosphere, citing the budtenders’ helpfulness and willingness to answer questions and make recommendations. The dispensaries’ daily deals and competitive prices are also frequently mentioned as a major draw. Some reviewers have become loyal customers, returning regularly and appreciating the consistency of the service and products. Reviews suggest that JARS has built a strong reputation in Tucson for providing excellent customer service and a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at affordable prices. The staff’s expertise and friendly demeanor have created a loyal customer base, with many reviewers recommending the dispensaries to others.

#24

Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Relief Center has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from patients and customers, who praise the dispensary’s knowledgeable and friendly staff, high-quality medication, and competitive prices. The dispensary’s welcoming atmosphere, rewards program, and daily specials are also highly appreciated, making it a go-to spot for many medical marijuana needs. Overall, Phoenix Relief Center is highly recommended for its excellent service, quality products, and generous deals, with a loyal following and glowing reviews.

#25

Queen Creek, AZ

Curaleaf has garnered widespread acclaim for its exceptional customer service, high-quality products, and competitive prices, with many customers praising the knowledgeable and friendly staff, including budtenders like Ira, Nick, and Jake. The dispensary’s wide selection of flower, concentrates, and edibles, as well as its express pickup option, has made it a go-to destination for medical marijuana patients in the area. The overall consensus is that Curaleaf provides a welcoming and efficient atmosphere, with a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. With its loyal customer base and strong reputation, Curaleaf has established itself as a trusted and reliable source for cannabis products in the community.

#26

Gambrills, MD

The reviews of Greenlight Therapeutics are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the dispensary’s friendly and knowledgeable staff, great selection of products, and excellent customer service. Many reviewers appreciate the dispensary’s rewards program, daily deals, and competitive prices, making it their go-to destination for medical marijuana. The staff is consistently described as helpful, courteous, and attentive, with some reviewers even mentioning specific employees who provided exceptional service. Reviews suggest that Greenlight Therapeutics has built a strong reputation for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality products, and community engagement.

#27

Eugene, OR

The Herbal Connection has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with customers praising the knowledgeable and friendly staff, wide selection of high-quality products, and competitive prices. The dispensary’s efforts to provide a positive experience have earned them a loyal customer base, with many reviewers citing the helpful staff, great deals, and excellent customer service as reasons for their repeat business. Overall, The Herbal Connection is highly regarded by its customers, earning a loyal following due to its welcoming and helpful environment.

#28

Baltimore, MD

Health for Life Baltimore and its dispensary have garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews, with customers consistently praising the knowledgeable and friendly staff, as well as the great selection of products and excellent deals. The convenience of the drive-thru service is a major highlight, allowing for quick and easy pickup orders, and the rewards program and loyalty system are also highly appreciated by customers. The staff’s expertise, patience, and willingness to help customers find the right products have earned the dispensary a loyal customer base. Overall, the dispensary’s commitment to providing excellent customer service, competitive prices, and a welcoming atmosphere has made it a top choice for medical and recreational cannabis users.

#29

Tolleson, AZ

The reviews of JARS are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the friendly and knowledgeable staff, great deals, and wide selection of products. Many reviewers have mentioned specific budtenders, such as Mariah, Bri, and Miguel, who have provided excellent customer service and helped them find the right products. The atmosphere of the dispensary is also frequently complimented, with customers describing it as welcoming, clean, and comfortable. Some reviewers have noted that the dispensary’s fast service has made their experience even more enjoyable. Overall, the reviews suggest that JARS is a well-run dispensary with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. The staff’s expertise and friendly demeanor have created a loyal customer base, with many reviewers stating that they will return to the dispensary and recommend it to others.

#30

Sun City, AZ

White Mountain Health Center has garnered widespread acclaim for its exceptional service, with customers consistently praising the friendly and knowledgeable staff, as well as the wide selection of high-quality products and competitive prices. The dispensary’s welcoming atmosphere, daily deals, and loyalty program have also been major draws, with many customers appreciating the educational materials and displays that help them make informed decisions. Reviewers have noted that the staff is always helpful and efficient, even during busy periods, and that the products are consistently fresh and potent, with many customers discovering new favorite strains.

#31

Phoenix, AZ

tru|med dispensary has consistently received overwhelmingly positive reviews from patients and customers, who praise the high-quality products, knowledgeable and friendly staff, and welcoming atmosphere. The dispensary’s commitment to quality and customer service has earned it a loyal following, with many considering it their go-to destination for medical marijuana products in Arizona. Overall, tru|med has established itself as a top-tier dispensary in Arizona, with a strong reputation for delivering excellent products and service to both new and experienced patients.

#32

Pendleton, OR

Thur’s Smoke Shop is widely regarded as the best dispensary in town, praised for its exceptional customer service, knowledgeable staff, and vast selection of high-quality products at competitive prices. The budtenders, including Derek, Logan, Terpy Tony, and Jenay, are consistently commended for their friendly and helpful nature, taking the time to understand customers’ needs and provide personalized recommendations. The shop’s atmosphere is described as welcoming and comfortable, making it a go-to destination for both locals and visitors. Overall, the reviews highlight the shop’s excellence in all aspects, from products to staff, making it a must-visit destination for cannabis enthusiasts.

#33

Prescott Valley, AZ

JARS in Prescott Valley is a well-liked and reputable dispensary with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. Many reviewers have mentioned specific budtenders, such as Amber, Andrew, and Ryan, who have gone above and beyond to help them find the right products and provide exceptional service. The store’s atmosphere is also frequently complimented, with customers describing it as bright, clean, and welcoming. The staff’s expertise and friendly demeanor have created a loyal customer base, with many reviewers stating that they will return and recommend the store to others.

#34

Ontario, OR

Reviews of Red Eye suggest that it is a top-notch dispensary that prioritizes customer satisfaction and provides an excellent shopping experience. Many reviewers have noted that the staff are always willing to help and answer questions, making them feel welcome and valued. The dispensary’s atmosphere is also frequently described as welcoming and relaxed, with many customers commenting on the great vibes and decor. With many customers stating that it’s their go-to spot and that they highly recommend it to others, Red Eye has built a loyal customer base.

#35

Ontario, OR

The reviews of High Supply are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the knowledgeable and friendly staff, particularly budtenders like Blake, Angel, and Remmy, who are consistently mentioned for their exceptional customer service and product expertise. The store’s atmosphere is described as welcoming and relaxed, with many customers appreciating the ability to smell and view products before purchasing. The daily deals and competitive prices are also frequently highlighted as a major draw, making High Supply a go-to destination for many cannabis enthusiasts in Ontario.

#36

El Mirage, AZ

Deeply Rooted has established itself as a go-to destination for cannabis enthusiasts in the area, with a reputation for excellent customer service and top-notch products. Many reviewers have expressed their appreciation for the welcoming atmosphere and the staff’s willingness to help them find the best products for their needs. The dispensary’s daily deals and discounts have also been a major draw for customers, with many reporting that they have found great value for their money. Some customers have even reported that it’s their favorite dispensary, and they appreciate the staff’s ability to make them feel at home.

#37

Ontario, OR

Cookies dispensary in Ontario is a top-notch destination for cannabis enthusiasts, with a focus on excellent customer service and a wide range of premium products. Many reviewers appreciated the helpful and patient budtenders, such as Logan, Sarah, and Ebony, who took the time to answer questions and make recommendations. The store’s atmosphere was also frequently complimented, with customers describing it as chill, clean, and welcoming. The dispensary’s commitment to providing a positive experience is evident in the numerous reviews that express gratitude and enthusiasm for the staff and the store.

#38

Ontario, OR

The reviews of Cannabis and Glass are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the dispensary’s unique and welcoming atmosphere and wide selection of high-quality products. Many reviewers appreciate the store’s modern and clean layout, as well as the use of digital menus, which make it easy to navigate and purchase products. The staff is consistently described as helpful, patient, and enthusiastic, with many reviewers mentioning specific budtenders who went above and beyond to assist them. Some reviewers note that the dispensary’s prices are among the best in town, with many affordable options available.

#39

San Bernardino, CA

Captain Jack’s dispensary has garnered widespread acclaim for its exceptional customer service, with patrons consistently praising the staff’s knowledge, friendliness, and willingness to help. The dispensary’s welcoming atmosphere and wide selection of products have also been major draws, making it an ideal destination for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. By combining a clean and organized environment with a commitment to customer satisfaction, Captain Jack’s has established itself as a trusted and popular destination for cannabis enthusiasts in the area.

#40

Phoenix, AZ

The Mint is a great place to shop for cannabis products, with a focus on customer service and quality. Many reviewers have mentioned that the budtenders are knowledgeable and take the time to explain the different products and strains, making it easy for customers to find what they’re looking for. The dispensary’s atmosphere is also frequently complimented, with many describing it as welcoming and clean. Some reviewers have mentioned that the dispensary can be busy, but the staff is efficient and able to get customers in and out quickly.

#41

White Marsh, MD

The reviews of Health for Life dispensary are consistently positive, highlighting the staff’s exceptional knowledge, friendliness, and willingness to help customers find the right products. The dispensary’s welcoming atmosphere, efficient service, and excellent deals are also widely praised, with many reviewers appreciating the loyalty program and daily specials. The staff’s ability to make customers feel comfortable and valued, particularly first-time visitors, is a notable aspect of the dispensary’s exceptional customer service.

#42

Mesa, AZ

Zen Leaf Mesa is a top-notch establishment that prioritizes customer satisfaction and provides high-quality products. Many reviewers appreciate the dispensary’s convenient location, easy online ordering process, and quick pickup times. The staff is often commended for being helpful, patient, and willing to answer questions and make recommendations. Some reviewers also mention that the dispensary has a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere, with a clean and well-organized store.

#43

Anaheim, CA

Green Zone Delivery has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with customers praising the company’s fast and reliable delivery, high-quality products, and excellent customer service. Many reviewers have noted that the prices are competitive and that they offer great deals and discounts. The delivery drivers are often described as friendly and courteous, and the company’s communication is said to be prompt and efficient. Overall, customers are extremely satisfied with their experiences with Green Zone Delivery, with many stating that they will continue to use the service and recommend it to others.

#44

Newark, DE

Fresh Delaware is considered one of the best dispensaries in the state, with a loyal customer base and a reputation for excellent customer service. Many customers appreciate the dispensary’s welcoming atmosphere and express gratitude for the staff’s helpfulness and patience. The dispensary’s sales and promotions are also well-received, with many customers taking advantage of discounts and special deals. The staff’s kindness, courtesy, and willingness to help have created a loyal following, with many customers returning repeatedly and recommending the dispensary to others.

#45

Corvallis, OR

High Quality dispensary in Corvallis is widely praised for its exceptional customer service, with reviewers consistently noting the friendly and welcoming atmosphere, as well as the staff’s passion for their work and eagerness to help customers. The dispensary’s commitment to quality is evident in its products, which are praised for their potency and flavor, and its loyalty program, daily deals, and discounts are also major draws for customers. High Quality has established itself as a top choice for cannabis enthusiasts in Corvallis, with a reputation for excellence and a loyal customer base.

#46

Pendleton, OR

High Desert Cannabis is praised by customers for its friendly staff and vast product selection. Many reviewers have noted that the staff are welcoming, helpful, and willing to answer questions, making the shopping experience enjoyable and stress-free. The dispensary’s loyalty program and daily deals have also been highlighted as a major draw for customers. The staff, including budtenders like Ira, Josh, and Braxton, have been particularly praised for their excellent customer service and product knowledge.

#47

Eugene, OR

Moss Crossing is widely praised for its exceptional customer service, with reviewers consistently describing the staff as friendly, knowledgeable, and welcoming. The dispensary’s atmosphere is also frequently commended, with many noting its beautifully designed and calming environment. The quality of the products, including flower, edibles, and concentrates, is also highly regarded, with many reviewers appreciating the curated selection and attention to detail. Overall, Moss Crossing is considered a standout dispensary in Eugene, with many customers expressing loyalty and enthusiasm for the business. The dispensary’s commitment to sustainability, community involvement, and social responsibility is also notable, with some reviewers appreciating the store’s charitable initiatives and eco-friendly practices.

#48

Baltimore, MD

GreenLabs is a highly praised dispensary with a unique and welcoming atmosphere, featuring a “speakeasy” style entrance and a knowledgeable staff that provides excellent customer service. The dispensary is known for its wide selection of products, great deals, and daily specials, including the popular $18 eighth deal on Sundays and Mondays. Many customers have reported feeling valued and appreciated, with the staff taking the time to understand their needs and provide personalized recommendations. The staff’s friendliness, patience, and expertise have made a significant impact on customers, making GreenLabs a go-to destination for those seeking a positive and informative experience.

#49

Freehold, NJ

The reviews of NJ Leaf, a medical dispensary in Freehold, NJ, are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the knowledgeable staff and beautiful and clean atmosphere. Many reviewers have expressed their appreciation for the helpful and patient budtenders, who take the time to answer questions and make recommendations. The dispensary’s wide selection of products, including various strains and brands, has also been a major draw for customers. The staff’s dedication to customer satisfaction and the dispensary’s commitment to providing top-notch products have created a welcoming and trustworthy environment for medical patients and recreational consumers alike.

#50

Columbia, MD

Remedy dispensary has built a loyal customer base and is highly recommended by those who have visited. Many reviewers have noted that the dispensary has a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere, with some even stating that it’s their go-to spot due to the excellent customer service and quality of products. The staff is often commended for being helpful, patient, and enthusiastic, making customers feel at ease and confident in their purchases. Some reviewers have also appreciated the dispensary’s rewards program, daily deals, and convenient curbside pickup option. The staff’s expertise and positive attitude have created a standout experience, setting Remedy apart from other dispensaries in the area.

#51

Silverdale, WA

Fillabong has a wide selection of products and a knowledgeable staff who are always willing to help customers find what they’re looking for. Many reviewers have praised the staff’s friendliness, patience, and expertise, with several mentioning specific budtenders, such as Amen, Skoob, and Ron, who have provided exceptional service and recommendations. The dispensary’s atmosphere is often described as welcoming and relaxed, with many customers appreciating the laid-back vibe and the staff’s ability to make them feel at ease. Overall, Fillabong has built a loyal customer base due to its excellent customer service, high-quality products, and competitive prices.

#52

Spokane, WA

Cinder Downtown has customers praising the friendly and knowledgeable staff, great selection of products, and convenient location. Many reviewers have mentioned specific budtenders, such as Benny, Mervin, and Blue, who have provided exceptional customer service and recommendations. The store’s atmosphere is welcoming and comfortable, with a wide range of products to choose from. Some customers have noted that the online ordering system can be improved, but overall, the store’s fast and friendly service has made it a favorite among locals and visitors alike. The staff’s ability to listen to customers’ needs and provide personalized recommendations has been particularly appreciated, making Cinder Downtown a go-to destination for cannabis enthusiasts.

#53

Middle River, MD

The reviews of Mana Supply Co. in Middle River, MD, are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the friendly and knowledgeable staff, great deals, and wide selection of products. Many reviewers appreciate the welcoming atmosphere and the staff’s willingness to help them find the right products for their needs. The dispensary’s convenient location, quick service, and curbside pickup option are also frequently mentioned as positives. Some reviewers have become regulars, citing the staff’s familiarity and personalized service as a major draw. Overall, the reviews suggest that Mana Supply Co. has built a loyal customer base by providing excellent customer service, quality products, and a comfortable shopping experience.

#54

Baltimore, MD

Releaf Shop has friendly and knowledgeable staff, wide selection of products, and competitive prices. Many reviewers have noted that the staff are helpful and take the time to answer questions and make recommendations, making the shopping experience feel personalized and welcoming. The dispensary’s daily deals and promotions have also been a major draw for customers, with many citing the affordable prices and value for money as a key reason for choosing Releaf Shop. Overall, the reviews suggest that Releaf Shop has built a loyal customer base and is considered one of the top dispensaries in the Baltimore area. The staff’s expertise and passion for cannabis are evident, and their commitment to providing excellent customer service has created a loyal following among patients.

#55

Sapulpa, OK

ZenBudz’s commitment to customer satisfaction and community involvement has been noted, with many customers feeling valued and supported. Overall, the reviews suggest that ZenBudz has established a reputation for excellence in the industry, with a focus on quality, service, and customer experience. The dispensary’s ability to build strong relationships with its customers has led to a loyal following and a reputation as one of the top dispensaries in the area.

#56

Madill, OK

MK’s Cure It With Cannabis has a wide selection of products, knowledgeable and friendly staff, and great prices. Many reviewers have noted that the staff are always willing to help and answer questions, making them feel welcome and at ease. The dispensary’s atmosphere is also frequently complimented, with customers describing it as relaxing and inviting. Some reviewers have even stated that this is their go-to dispensary, and they have never been disappointed with the products or service. Overall, the reviews suggest that this dispensary is a top-notch establishment that prioritizes customer satisfaction and provides a great experience for its patrons. The staff’s expertise and friendliness, combined with the dispensary’s wide selection and competitive prices, make it a standout in the industry.

#57

Windsor Mill, MD

The Remedy Baltimore staff’s ability to provide personalized recommendations and answer questions has been consistently praised, making it a go-to destination for both medical and recreational users. Many reviewers have noted that the dispensary has a welcoming atmosphere, with some even comparing it to a recreational hangout spot due to its amenities such as arcade games and lounge areas. Overall, the dispensary’s commitment to providing a great experience, combined with its wide range of products and competitive prices, has earned it a loyal customer base and a reputation as one of the best dispensaries in Maryland. The reviews also highlight the dispensary’s efficient service, with many customers appreciating the quick and easy checkout process, as well as the rewards system and daily deals that make shopping there even more appealing.

#58

Ontario, OR

Burnt River Farms has a wide selection of high-quality products and competitive prices. Many reviewers have noted that the staff are always willing to help and provide excellent customer service, making the shopping experience enjoyable and convenient. The dispensary’s modern and welcoming atmosphere, as well as its convenient location and drive-thru option, have also been highlighted as major positives. Overall, customers have expressed their loyalty to Burnt River Farms, citing it as their go-to dispensary due to its exceptional service, products, and prices.

#59

Las Cruces, NM

Top Crop is widely praised for its exceptional customer service, with many reviewers noting the friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful staff, including budtenders like Eric and Bennet. The dispensary’s vast selection of high-quality products, including flower, edibles, and concentrates, is also a major draw, with many customers appreciating the daily deals and competitive prices. The store’s modern, clean, and welcoming atmosphere is also frequently mentioned, with some reviewers comparing it to a “museum” and noting the impressive display of strains. Overall, Top Crop is consistently ranked as one of the best dispensaries in Las Cruces, with many customers expressing loyalty and enthusiasm for the business.

#60

Bremerton, WA

Many reviewers have expressed their appreciation for the budtenders, who are consistently described as helpful, informative, and enthusiastic, with several staff members, such as Ian, Logan, and Deandre, receiving special mention for their exceptional customer service. Fillabong’s commitment to providing a comfortable and supportive environment is also evident, with reviewers noting the staff’s willingness to answer questions, offer suggestions, and make recommendations, making it a go-to destination for both new and experienced cannabis users. Overall, the reviews suggest that this dispensary has built a loyal customer base by prioritizing customer satisfaction, product quality, and community engagement.

#61

South Bound Brook, NJ

Many reviewers have appreciated the welcoming atmosphere and professional service, making the shopping experience smooth and enjoyable. Overall, RushBudz Dispensary’s commitment to customer satisfaction and quality products has earned it a loyal customer base, with many reviewers expressing their intention to return and recommend the dispensary to others. The dispensary’s ability to provide a personalized experience, with staff members like Jagi and Lakshmi receiving special mention for their outstanding customer service, has also been a major factor in its success.

#62

Cockeysville, MD

Chesacanna is a highly-regarded dispensary with a beautiful and welcoming atmosphere, offering a wide selection of high-quality products and daily deals. The staff is consistently praised for being friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful, making patients feel comfortable and valued. Many reviewers appreciate the dispensary’s loyalty program, rewards system, and veteran discounts, as well as the attached wellness shop with a variety of CBD products and accessories. Overall, Chesacanna is considered one of the best dispensaries in the area, with many patients choosing it as their go-to destination for medical cannabis needs. The dispensary’s commitment to customer service, quality products, and community involvement has earned it a loyal following and numerous positive reviews.

#63

Sunland Park, NM

The majority of customers have had extremely positive experiences at Dark Matter, praising the dispensary’s high-quality products, great prices, and exceptional customer service, with many employees being singled out for their knowledge, friendliness, and helpfulness. Overall, Dark Matter seems to have built a loyal customer base, with many reviewers stating that it is their go-to dispensary and that they have no reason to shop elsewhere. The staff’s ability to make customers feel welcome and valued is a common theme, with many reviewers appreciating the personalized service and attention to detail provided by employees like Sabrina, Kyle, and Roxie.

#64

Portland, OR

The reviews of Satchel are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the friendly and knowledgeable staff, great selection of products, and reasonable prices. Many reviewers have noted that the staff are helpful and take the time to educate them on the products, making it a great experience for both new and experienced customers. The dispensary’s clean and welcoming atmosphere has also been consistently praised, with many customers appreciating the easy online ordering and pickup process. The staff’s commitment to customer service and satisfaction is evident, with many reviewers expressing their loyalty and appreciation for the dispensary.

#65

Edgewater, MD

Mana dispensary has customers praising the knowledgeable and friendly staff, convenient location, and wide selection of products. Many reviewers appreciate the dispensary’s welcoming atmosphere, with some even referring to it as their “happy place” or stating that they feel like family when they visit. The staff is consistently described as helpful, patient, and enthusiastic, with many reviewers singling out specific employees for their excellent service. The dispensary’s use of technology, such as online ordering and a drive-thru, is also widely praised for its convenience and efficiency. Overall, the reviews suggest that Mana dispensary is a well-run and customer-focused business that prioritizes the needs and satisfaction of its patients.

#66

Portland, OR

Weed Land is widely praised for its exceptional selection of products, including a vast array of flower strains, concentrates, and accessories, all offered at remarkably low prices. The staff is consistently described as friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful, making the shopping experience enjoyable and stress-free. Many customers appreciate the clean and welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, as well as the convenient location and ample parking. Overall, Weed Land is considered a top-notch dispensary in Portland, with many customers expressing their loyalty and enthusiasm for the business. The dispensary’s commitment to providing high-quality products, excellent customer service, and a positive shopping experience has earned it a loyal customer base and a reputation as one of the best dispensaries in the area.

#67

Moline, IL

Terrace Cannabis‘ customers express enthusiasm for the dispensary’s friendly and knowledgeable staff, wide selection of products, and convenient location. Many reviewers praised specific budtenders, such as Jacob, Molly, and Joseph, for their exceptional customer service and product knowledge.

#68

Spokane, WA

Cinder has received a wide range of reviews from customers, showcasing positive experiences. Many customers have praised the dispensary’s knowledgeable and friendly staff, with several budtenders, such as Niwauno, Shelby, and Toya, being specifically mentioned for their exceptional service and product recommendations. The dispensary’s selection, prices, and daily deals have also been commended by many customers. Overall, the reviews suggest that Cinder has a loyal customer base and a reputation for providing a welcoming and informative shopping experience.

#69

Detroit, MI

Many reviewers of House of Dank have mentioned the fast and efficient service, with some even receiving free edibles or other surprises with their orders. Overall, the dispensary seems to have a strong reputation for quality products and good customer service. The staff, including individuals like Janet, Mickey, and Marley, have been particularly praised for their helpfulness and friendly demeanor.

#70

Aurora, OR

The reviews of Green Planet Canby are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the friendly and knowledgeable staff, wide selection of products, and competitive prices. Many reviewers have noted that the staff are always willing to help and answer questions, making the shopping experience enjoyable and stress-free. The store’s atmosphere is also frequently described as welcoming and relaxed, with some customers even comparing it to a favorite hangout spot. The staff’s exceptional customer service, particularly from budtenders like Cami, TJ, and Star, has been consistently highlighted as a major strength of the store.

#71

Rutland, VT

Mountain Girl Cannabis has customers feeling at ease in the dispensary, citing the welcoming atmosphere and helpful employees who take the time to answer questions and make recommendations. The quality of the products is also consistently praised, with many customers noting that the dispensary offers a range of strains and price points to suit different needs and preferences. Overall, the reviews suggest that Mountain Girl Cannabis has established a strong reputation for excellent customer service, high-quality products, and a welcoming atmosphere.

#72

Portland, OR

Pur Roots Dispensary‘s staff are welcoming, helpful, and willing to take the time to answer questions and make recommendations, making for a pleasant and personalized shopping experience. The dispensary’s daily deals and rotating stock have also been highlighted as a major draw, with customers appreciating the variety and value offered. Overall, Pur Roots has established itself as a go-to destination for cannabis enthusiasts, with many reviewers declaring it their favorite dispensary in the area. The reviews include budtenders like Jen, Braelyn, and Lauren, have been singled out for their exceptional service and expertise, further solidifying the dispensary’s reputation as a top-notch establishment.

#73

Ada, OK

Reviewers of Flower Factory have expressed their appreciation for the staff’s helpfulness and enthusiasm, with some even stating that they have found their new go-to spot for medical marijuana needs. The dispensary’s clean and welcoming atmosphere has also been consistently praised, with many customers noting that they feel comfortable and at ease when visiting. Overall, the reviews suggest that Flower Factory is a top-notch dispensary that prioritizes customer satisfaction and provides an exceptional experience. The staff’s expertise and passion for their products have built a loyal customer base, with many reviewers returning time and time again for their cannabis needs.

#74

White Plains, MD

Dispensary Works atmosphere is often described as welcoming, clean, and organized, with a great selection of products and daily deals that make it easy to try new things. The overall consensus is that Dispensary Works is the best dispensary in Southern Maryland, with many customers returning time and time again due to the excellent service and quality products. The staff’s ability to build relationships with customers and provide personalized recommendations is particularly noteworthy, making Dispensary Works a standout in the industry.

#75

Portland, OR

Customers consistently describe Lemonnade as their go-to spot in St. John’s. Visitors praise the warm, welcoming atmosphere and the knowledgeable budtenders—especially team members like Ricky, Leah, Angel, and Silas—who go above and beyond to help customers find exactly what they need. Many highlight the impressive product selection, from high-quality Culture concentrates that are perfect for dabbers on a budget to the popular weekend Wyld discounts. Whether new to town or just passing through, customers say this shop makes them feel right at home and keeps them coming back for more.

#76

Hood River, OR

Farm Grass Table‘s staff are always willing to help and offer recommendations, making the shopping experience feel welcoming and personalized. The shop’s atmosphere is also frequently described as laid-back and comfortable, with some customers even driving long distances to visit due to the excellent service and quality of products. Overall, the consensus is that Farm Grass Table is one of the best dispensaries in the area, with many customers returning regularly and recommending it to others. The staff’s expertise and passion for their products are particularly noteworthy, with many reviewers appreciating the time taken to explain the effects of different strains and help them find the perfect fit.

#77

Inglewood, CA

The fast and reliable delivery service has been consistently praised, with many customers appreciating the timely updates and communication from Super Fresh Farms Delivery. Overall, the reviews suggest that this dispensary has built a loyal customer base by providing excellent products, service, and value, with many customers stating that they will not shop anywhere else. The dispensary’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in the numerous reviews that mention the staff’s willingness to answer questions, provide recommendations, and accommodate special requests.

#78

Annapolis, MD

Gold Leaf dispensary has garnered widespread acclaim for its exceptional customer service, with patrons consistently praising the staff’s knowledge, friendliness, and willingness to help. The dispensary’s modern atmosphere, wide selection of products, and convenient services such as curbside pickup and delivery have also been frequently commended, making it a go-to destination for medical cannabis patients. Specific employees, including Cheyenne, Brad, Maggie, Hannah, and Devin, have been singled out for their outstanding service, demonstrating the dispensary’s commitment to providing a personalized and supportive experience. By prioritizing customer satisfaction and education, Gold Leaf has established itself as a top-notch dispensary that stands out for its unique blend of expertise, convenience, and welcoming atmosphere.

#79

Riverside, IL

Many reviewers have mentioned specific budtenders, such as Miguel, Victoria, and Coco, who have provided them with exceptional service and recommendations. The dispensary’s atmosphere is also frequently described as welcoming and inviting, with a great vibe and a wide range of products to choose from. Overall, the reviews suggest that Star Buds is a top-notch dispensary that prioritizes customer satisfaction and provides a great experience for its patrons. The staff’s expertise and willingness to help customers find the right products have earned the dispensary a loyal following, with many reviewers stating that they will return and recommend Star Buds to others.

#80

Sacramento, CA

The Re-Up has received overwhelmingly positive reviews for their exceptional customer service, with many customers praising the staff’s friendliness, patience, and responsiveness. The delivery service has been commended for its efficiency and convenience, with many customers appreciating the ability to track their orders and receive updates via text. The quality of the products has also been praised, with many customers enjoying the variety of options and the value for money. Overall, The Re-Up has built a loyal customer base and is highly recommended for its excellent customer experience and reliable delivery service. The company’s ability to provide personalized service, offer great deals, and show appreciation for their customers through freebies and rewards has contributed to its success.

#81

Corinth, MS

Many reviewers of Corinth Cannabis have noted that the staff are helpful and take the time to explain the different products and their effects, making it a great experience for first-time visitors. The dispensary’s loyalty program and competitive prices have also been highlighted as major positives. Overall, customers have expressed their appreciation for the dispensary’s commitment to providing excellent customer service and top-notch products, making it a go-to destination for those in the area. The reviews consistently mention the staff’s kindness, expertise, and willingness to help, creating a sense of community and trust among customers.

#82

Port Hueneme, CA

Many reviewers have expressed their loyalty to the dispensary, citing the staff’s welcoming and helpful nature, as well as the convenience of online ordering and quick pickup or delivery options. The dispensary’s budtenders, such as Lizette, Max, and Gia, have been specifically mentioned for their exceptional service and product knowledge. Overall, SkunkMasters has established a reputation as a top-notch dispensary in the 805 area, with a loyal customer base and a commitment to providing excellent products and service. The dispensary’s ability to make customers feel comfortable and valued has been particularly noted, with many reviewers feeling like they are visiting friends when they enter the store.

#83

Seattle, WA

Many reviewers have expressed their appreciation for the staff’s helpfulness and willingness to provide recommendations, with some even mentioning specific budtenders, such as Angel and Davin, who have gone above and beyond to ensure a positive experience. Greenworks Cannabis‘ commitment to customer service, quality products, and community involvement has earned it a loyal customer base, with many reviewers stating that it is their go-to spot for all their cannabis needs.

#84

Ferndale, MI

The majority of reviewers praised Nature’s Remedy for its exceptional customer service, with many complimenting the friendly and knowledgeable staff, including budtenders like Jordan, Cam, Hope, and Mariah. The dispensary’s atmosphere was also widely appreciated, with many describing it as welcoming and chill, and the prices were often cited as being fair and competitive. Overall, the reviews suggest that Nature’s Remedy is a top-notch dispensary with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and quality products.

#85

Milan, IL

The reviews of this dispensary are overwhelmingly positive, with customers consistently praising the helpful and knowledgeable staff, particularly individuals like Mauricio, Jenna, and Jax, who are frequently mentioned by name for their exceptional customer service and product expertise. Many reviewers appreciate the welcoming and friendly atmosphere, citing the staff’s patience, kindness, and willingness to educate them about products. Terrace Cannabis‘ wide selection, great deals, and clean environment are also frequently highlighted as major positives. Overall, the reviews suggest that the dispensary has built a loyal customer base due to its outstanding staff and commitment to providing a great customer experience. The staff’s ability to make personalized recommendations and help customers find the right products for their needs is a key factor in the dispensary’s success.

#86

San Andreas, CA

Many reviewers have expressed their loyalty to Blue Mountain Collective, citing the welcoming atmosphere, quick service, and high-quality products as reasons for their repeat business. The staff’s ability to answer questions and provide recommendations has also been consistently praised, making customers feel comfortable and valued. Overall, the reviews suggest that Blue Mountain Collective has established itself as a trusted and preferred destination for cannabis enthusiasts in Calaveras County. With its commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, the dispensary has built a strong reputation and a loyal customer base. The reviews also highlight the dispensary’s efforts to create a relaxed and welcoming environment, with many customers appreciating the laid-back vibe and lack of pressure.

#87

San Diego, CA

Many reviewers have noted that the budtenders are helpful and take the time to understand their needs, making personalized recommendations and providing excellent customer service. The dispensary’s clean and organized environment, as well as its convenient location and competitive prices, have also been frequently mentioned as major positives. Overall, the reviews suggest that Torrey Holistics is a top-notch dispensary that prioritizes customer satisfaction and provides an exceptional experience for both new and experienced cannabis users. With its exceptional service and high-quality products, it’s no wonder that many customers have made Torrey Holistics their go-to dispensary.

#88

Fleetwood, NY

The overall consensus among reviewers for Nuna Harvest is that this smoke shop provides an exceptional experience, with a welcoming atmosphere and outstanding customer service. The staff, including Eddie, KK, Dylan, and Bianca, are particularly praised for their expertise, friendliness, and helpfulness, making customers feel at ease and valued. The shop’s products, including vapes and other items, are also highly regarded for their quality and potency, with many customers expressing satisfaction with their purchases and appreciating the discounts offered. The shop’s ability to provide relief and support during difficult times, as well as its convenient delivery service, has also earned it a loyal customer base and numerous recommendations.

#89

Sapulpa, OK

VaporHerbs dispensary has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with customers praising the staff’s knowledge, friendliness, and helpfulness. The dispensary’s prices are consistently cited as being among the best in the area, with many customers commenting on the high quality of the products and the wide selection available. The staff’s ability to answer questions and make recommendations has also been widely praised, making customers feel comfortable and valued. Overall, the reviews suggest that VaporHerbs has built a loyal customer base by providing excellent customer service, competitive prices, and high-quality products. Many customers have stated that they will not shop anywhere else, and some have even driven long distances to visit the dispensary, demonstrating a strong sense of loyalty and satisfaction.

#90

Glendive, MT

Sacred Sun Farms has received overwhelmingly positive reviews for its exceptional customer service, knowledgeable staff, and high-quality products. Many customers have praised the dispensary’s friendly and welcoming atmosphere, with some even mentioning the shop’s adorable greeter, Taco. The staff’s expertise and willingness to educate customers on various products, including strains, edibles, and concentrates, have been particularly appreciated. Overall, the dispensary’s commitment to customer satisfaction and community involvement has earned it a loyal customer base and a reputation as one of the best in the area.

#91

Morrisville, VT

Many reviewers have noted that the staff are always willing to help and provide great recommendations, making the shopping experience enjoyable and personalized. The dispensary’s commitment to transparency, including clear pricing and product labeling, has also been appreciated by customers. Overall, Higher Elevation has established itself as a top choice for cannabis enthusiasts in the area, with many reviewers expressing their loyalty and enthusiasm for the business. The dispensary’s focus on customer satisfaction, quality products, and community involvement has earned it a reputation as a trusted and beloved destination.

#92

Flint, MI

Planted Provisioning‘s wide selection of high-quality products, competitive prices, and convenient services like curbside pickup and delivery are frequently mentioned as major advantages. Many customers appreciate the welcoming and comfortable atmosphere, with some even noting that the staff’s kindness and patience made a significant difference in their experience, particularly for those with special needs or preferences. Overall, the reviews suggest that Planted Provisioning has built a loyal customer base by prioritizing customer satisfaction, quality products, and exceptional service.

#93

Los Angeles, CA

Herb is a highly praised delivery service, known for its exceptional customer service, fast and reliable delivery, and high-quality products. Customers rave about the friendly and knowledgeable staff, who are always willing to help with questions and recommendations. The service is also commended for its convenient online ordering system, timely communication, and discreet packaging. With a wide selection of products, including flowers, edibles, and concentrates, Herb has become a go-to destination for many customers in the LA area, who appreciate the convenience, quality, and professionalism of the service. Overall, Herb’s commitment to customer satisfaction and quality products has earned it a loyal customer base and a reputation as one of the best delivery services in LA.

#94

Butte, MT

Apogee Gardens‘ extensive selection of high-quality products, including concentrates, edibles, and flower, is also frequently commended, with many reviewers appreciating the daily deals and competitive prices. The atmosphere of the shop is often described as welcoming and comfortable, with a unique and well-organized layout that makes it easy for customers to find what they’re looking for. Overall, Apogee Gardens is highly recommended by reviewers, who appreciate the shop’s commitment to providing an excellent customer experience and top-notch products. The presence of a friendly dog in the shop is also a notable highlight for many reviewers, adding to the shop’s warm and inviting atmosphere.

#95

Anaheim, CA

The reviews of Atlas Gardens are overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the fast and efficient delivery, excellent customer service, and high-quality products. Many reviewers appreciated the friendly and helpful staff, who were patient and accommodating, especially for first-time buyers. The companies’ ability to provide great deals, discounts, and a wide selection of products also earned them high praise, with some customers stating that they will be returning for future purchases. Overall, the reviews suggest that both Atlas Gardens have built a strong reputation for providing exceptional service and products, with many customers expressing their loyalty and appreciation for the companies.

#96

Tulsa, OK

Many reviewers of Bloomers have noted that the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and welcoming, making them feel like family. The dispensary’s daily specials, veteran discounts, and wide selection of products have also been highlighted as major advantages. Overall, Bloomers has established itself as a top-rated dispensary in Tulsa, with many customers considering it their go-to destination for all their cannabis needs. The reviews consistently emphasize the dispensary’s commitment to providing an excellent customer experience, with many customers appreciating the staff’s willingness to help and advise on products.

#97

Senatobia, MS

Many reviewers appreciate the staff’s willingness to take the time to answer questions and help them find the right products for their needs, with some even mentioning specific staff members, such as Lindsey and Josh, who have gone above and beyond to provide excellent service. Five Star Medical Company‘s commitment to customer satisfaction and its focus on providing a personalized experience have earned it a loyal customer base, with many reviewers stating that they will return and recommend the dispensary to others. Overall, the reviews suggest that Five Star Medical Dispensary has established a reputation for excellence in the community, with its exceptional customer service, wide selection of products, and dedication to helping patients find relief.

#98

Jackson, MS

Many reviewers have expressed their appreciation for the welcoming and non-judgmental atmosphere, with some even referring to the staff as their “extended family” and the dispensary as their “happy place.” Uptown Funk‘s ability to provide a safe and discreet environment for customers to purchase medical cannabis has also been highlighted, with many expressing gratitude for the freedom and convenience it offers. Overall, the reviews suggest that Uptown Funk has built a loyal customer base by providing a unique and supportive shopping experience that goes beyond just selling products.

#99

Glen Burnie, MD

Many reviewers have noted that the staff goes above and beyond to help patients find the right products, and the curbside pickup service has been a hit. The dispensary’s rewards program, daily deals, and competitive prices have also been major draws for customers. The overall consensus is that Ritual is a top-notch dispensary with a welcoming atmosphere and a commitment to helping patients find the best products for their needs. Overall, customers have expressed their loyalty and appreciation for the dispensary, with many considering it their go-to spot for cannabis products.

#100

Tupelo, MS

Many reviewers have noted that High Hopes‘ commitment to quality and wellness is evident in their meticulously curated products and rigorous testing processes. The atmosphere of the dispensary is also frequently complimented, with customers describing it as welcoming, relaxing, and modern, with a unique touch of local culture. Overall, reviewers have consistently rated High Hopes as one of the best dispensaries in the area, with many stating that they will not go anywhere else due to the exceptional service and products. The dispensary’s loyalty program, daily deals, and rewards system have also been praised for their generosity and value.

