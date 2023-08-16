This Leafly List will point recreational and medical shoppers to the perfect dispo for their needs

Boston residents: worry not. There’s no need to be overwhelmed by the endless selection of Boston dispensaries. This Leafly List will help shoppers pinpoint the dispo of their dreams based on location, quality, service, atmosphere, and more.

Cannabis has been legally available across Massachusetts since 2018, and for medical patients since 2016, but it can still be tough to locate a quality provider in a pinch. Whether you are visiting from out of town or looking for a new home dispensary to frequent, we’ve got you covered. This Leafly List was compiled using reviews from real shoppers and patients. We crunched the data and ranked the following adult-use and medical facilities in Boston below. Happy tree hunting!

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Boston

Boston’s recreational scene is booming. So much so that tax revenues from legal cannabis have surpassed alcohol statewide in 2022. The Suffolk County dispensaries listed below are making a name by providing unprecedented access to quality trees for East Coast customers. The selection of recreational and medical dispensaries can be intimidating at first glance, but we have the shortlist of Boston’s top dispensaries that are a must-visit.

Seed

401A Centre St. – Boston, MA

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5 star rating out of 3 dispensary reviews

Leafly shoppers love this location because of “the menu selection is out of this world.” But the great customer service and inventory aren’t the only thing that will make an impression. First-time buyers and veteran shoppers will both be blown away by the touching museum experience that honors the pioneers and activists of the War on Drugs that made the current legal markets possible.

For those who want to shop and go, count on a friendly and knowledgeable team that will give you as much or little information as you need to feel good about the ganja you’re walking out of the door with.

Extensive menu selection and bang for your buck

Informative and entertaining tour that will give a greater appreciation for the plant

A friendly and well-versed staff that will happily give you all the info your need

Mission

1024 Commonwealth Ave. – Boston, MA

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 12 dispensary reviews

Great look? Check. Convenient experience? Definitely. And what about the customer service? These are the important questions for dispensary shoppers. And Mission dispensary in Boston answers them all louder than most.

One Leafly reviewers says, “the inside is nice, sleek and the whole shop process is streamlined.” They added, “the employees are super friendly and helpful,” which is a huge relief for customers who are intimidated by the new process of buying legal pot.

“I went in today not knowing what to get but left with more than I expected,” exclaimed one shopper. “I had a few questions and Jackson was more than helpful with answering them for me.” If this location is close to you, it’s a great option to find fast and affordable buds on the run. You’ll quickly see why it’s known to many as “the most convenient out of all the Boston dispensaries.”

Berkshire Roots

501 Dalton Ave. – Boston, MA

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.7 star rating out of 5 dispensary reviews

With the flood of legal dispensaries opening in Boston, some shoppers are weary of the lack of quality control shown by lackluster providers. Berkshire Roots rises far above any quality concerns by consistently delivering the dankest supply of fresh buds in the city.

The entire staff puts quality over quantity when it comes to both products and the experience that customers have in their establishment. With televisions everywhere and beautiful glass displays illuminating the primo selection, it’s almost impossible for a true cannaseur to enter Berkshire Roots without indulging in their great deals.

Happy Valley

220 William McClellan Hwy – Boston, MA

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.2 star rating out of 4 dispensary reviews

Happy Valley dispensary is building a reputation for full-service excellence. It’s one of the best in Boston according to our order and customer data.

From their wide range of products, including flower, cartridges, and edibles, to their commitment to quality service, it is a truly thrilling experience for first-time shoppers who wander into the valley. And heavyweight smokers looking for high-THC and Delta 9 THC products will also be delighted by what they find behind Happy Valley’s doors.

Highest-rated medical dispensaries in Boston

Boston’s medical dispensary scene is historic. Since 2012, Suffolk County has hosted some of the first medical dispensaries on the entire East Coast. Whether you are looking for attentive providers or the best selection around, the highly-rated medical dispensaries below are your best bets in Boston.

Affinity

591 Albany St.– Boston, MA

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.1 star rating out of 8 dispensary reviews

Most shoppers have nothing but positive things to say about Affinity. Boston dispensaries are known for great customer service, but their quality stands above the field, according to reviews. On top of that, their flower and cartridge selection is impressive enough to keep you completely satisfied.

Affinity’s delicious chocolate chip cookies and other edibles leave a lasting impression on your tastebuds and your cannabinoid receptors. And their lovely staff strive to make an immediate connection with the needs of their patients. Boston medical dispensaries have a reputation for exceeding expectations. But Affinity takes the cake among medical patients with high standards.

Mayflower Medicinals

230 Harvard Ave. – Boston, MA

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.6 star rating out of 317 dispensary reviews

Boston residents and regular visitors know how valuable parking is. And Mayflower Medicinals customers are constantly mentioning the convenient access provided by this highly-rated Boston dispensary. Once your make it to the door, the charming staff and wide variety of products will knock you off of your feet and make Mayflower and permanent part of your plug list.

The prices are competitive according to our shopper data, and their long history of serving Boston’s medical patients speaks for itself in the customer reviews.

Other locations: Worcester

Cannabist

21 Milk St. – Boston, MA

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.6 star rating out of 651 dispensary reviews

Cannabist enjoys rave reviews in every key category. That’s because of their dedication to providing Boston with the very best medical cannabis around. Their team takes the extra steps needed to remove barriers to access for patients. They offer a discount for those on government assistance. And according to over 600 shoppers, Cannabist is a consistent source for Boston’s best bud.

Lose yourself in deep conversations about the plant with their highly-engaged staff, or get in and out quickly with your goods. Whatever kind of experience you are looking for, Cannabist has everything you need to leave feeling completely satisfied with your experience.

Ethos

50 Clapp St. – Boston, MA

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.8 star rating out of 27 dispensary reviews

The staff at Ethos will make you feel like a lifelong friend, and their nearly flawless reviews show the value of excellent customer service. Here’s what two passionate Leafly reviewers had to say after spending time in Ethos’ vibrant Boston location:

“Love this place! I love locally and every time I come in is a pleasant experience… Everyone here has been so polite and welcoming.”

“Definitely worth grabbing your medicine from, this around my 10th time coming here and medicine and staff always top notch.”

Other locations: Fitchburg

Selection criteria for highly-rated dispensaries in Boston

To narrow down our list of the highest-rated dispensaries in Boston, our Leafly List team relied on quantitative and qualitative data from dispensary reviews listed on Leafly in Suffolk County.

This list also utilized quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability in ranking methodology. We are dedicated to highlighting the best variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries across Boston.

If you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, then make sure to follow, rate, and review so that we can consider them for Leafly List updates.