134 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 51
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$350
Deals
New Patient/Renewal Special!
Valid 3/26/2020 – 4/21/2024
$28 1/8th (3.5g) OR save $15 off 1 edible OR save $50 when spending $150 or more on your 1st purchase, or within one month of your patient certification renewal! Existing patients at our Lowell and Greenfield locations are also eligible!
Valid on first purchase or within one month of patient certification renewal date. Limit 1.
New Patient/Renewal Special!
Valid 3/26/2020 – 4/21/2024
$28 1/8th (3.5g) OR save $15 off 1 edible OR save $50 when spending $150 or more on your 1st purchase, or within one month of your patient certification renewal! Existing patients at our Lowell and Greenfield locations are also eligible!
Valid on first purchase or within one month of patient certification renewal date. Limit 1.
All Products
Chocolope (Sativa)
from Patriot Care
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$3501 ounce
$3501 ounce
The Don Mega #1 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
The Don Mega
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Yin Yang CBD #4 (2:1 CBD/THC Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
6.3%
THC
16.9%
CBD
Yin-Yang CBD
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
MAC and Cheese #7 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac and Cheese
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Black Banana F2 #7 (60/40 Indica)
from Patriot Care
14.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Banana F2
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Green Ribbon BX #6 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Ribbon
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
MAC and Cheese #3 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC and Cheese
Strain
$100¼ ounce
$100¼ ounce
Race Fuel #11 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
15.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Race Fuel OG
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Rick's Pupil #10 (70/30 Indica)
from Patriot Care
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Rick's Pupil
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Sherb Face #10 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherb Face
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Sour Claws #15 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Claws
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
The One BC1 #5 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
The One
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
The One BC1 #9 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
The One
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Yin Yang CBD #5 (2:1 CBD/THC Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
7.9%
THC
16.5%
CBD
Yin-Yang CBD
Strain
$100¼ ounce
$100¼ ounce
Black Banana F2 #2 (60/40 Indica)
from Patriot Care
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Banana
Strain
$100¼ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Prayer Pupil #13 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Prayer Pupil
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Sherb Face #6 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherb Face
Strain
$100¼ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Purple Punch 2.0 (Indica Dominant)
from Patriot Care
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Citrus Berry (60/40 Indica)
from Patriot Care
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Berry
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$17514 grams
$190½ ounce
$3501 OZ
Brandywine (80/20 Indica) (7g Pack ONLY)
from Patriot Care
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Brandywine
Strain
$100¼ ounce
$100¼ ounce
GG S1 #4 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Herijuana (90/10 Indica)
from Patriot Care
14.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Herijuana
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Medi-Haze CBD (2:1 CBD/THC Hybrid, Sativa Dominant)
from Patriot Care
9.6%
THC
16%
CBD
MediHaze
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Moonrocks (Indica)
from Sira Naturals
59.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Purple Urkle Live Sugar (Indica)
from Rise
79.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Urkle
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
(0.5g) RSO Syringe
from Revolutionary Clinics
75.6%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$56½ gram
$56½ gram
Animal Mints BX1 Shatter (Indica Dominant)
from Patriot Care
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Mints
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
(0.5g) Full-Spectrum Booster - Headband
from Sira Naturals
329.5mg
THC
170mg
CBD
Headband
Strain
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
1g Chuck OG Bubble Hash
from Sira Naturals
66%
THC
0%
CBD
Chuck OG
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
French King Live Sugar (Hybrid)
from Rise
80%
THC
0%
CBD
French King
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Durban Live Sugar (Sativa)
from Rise
76.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Green Ribbon BX Shatter (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
72.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Ribbon
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
3D Shatter (Sativa)
from Patriot Care
63.8%
THC
0%
CBD
3D
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
NL5 x Haze Shatter (Sativa Dominant)
from Patriot Care
75.8%
THC
0%
CBD
NL5 x Haze
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
Moonrocks (Sativa)
from Sira Naturals
62.8%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Rainbow Chip Shatter (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
67.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow Chip
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
Triple Chocolate Chip Shatter (Indica Dominant)
from Patriot Care
79.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
Yin-Yang CBD Shatter (2:1 CBD/THC Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
20.5%
THC
43.7%
CBD
Yin-Yang CBD
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
It's It Shatter (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
It's It
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
Secret Formula Shatter (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
65.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Secret Formula
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
1234