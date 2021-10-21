One of, if not, THE BEST dispensaries in Boston, has everything you need from a Medical/Adult Use dispensary. Altho in the highway, and a bit distant and a bit of a hassle to get to if u have no car, what sets this place apart is the HIGH quality products. You can visibly see the leisure and the good products and brands. Great Bud, SOME OF THE BEST IN TOWN. Its the only place where i have seen strains with Delta 9 THC at higher than 1%! Such as the Super Lemon Haze at a whopping 7%! The bud doesn't feel so washed out or too dry. Its nice and sticky! The prerolls look fancy in its packaging. The edibles are tasty. The vape cartridges also feel like higher quality. They carry Santa Cruz grinders and other good brands in smoking accessories. The staff is awesome! They are lovely and respectful, haven't seen any type of bad or negative attitude or energy towards any customers in person or on the phone. They always answer calls (if no answer they might be busy for a moment try again in few minutes) and answer all they can the best they can. AS A HISPANIC, WHAT REALLY SETS THIS PLACE APART THE MOST TO OTHER PLACES, IS THEY SPEAK SPANISH! Very Spanish friendly!!! U can call and they have the option for spanish and there's staff that speak spanish! So yeah! Thats like realistically and humanely the MOST important factor from a business imo. EN ESTA TIENDA SE HABLA EN ESPAÑOL! Overall I HIGHLY recommend this place to anyone interested in a place. Especially WEEEKENDS! They always have Great WEEKEND DEALS!! 👍❤ Hopefully they add a shuttle service from orient heights to the store. There's the 120 bus but it takes forever.