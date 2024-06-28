The best-rated weed dispensaries in Seattle for 2023

In a city fueled by espresso and cannabis, it’s no wonder Seattle is home to some of the finest dispensaries in The Evergreen State. Since the early days of medical cannabis, Seattle dispensaries have spent time and energy refining their craft and offerings and listening to customer feedback. With recreational cannabis legalized in 2012, Seattle’s dispensary experience has only improved with time. Today, you’ll find over 50 cannabis dispensaries spread across the city, from Shoreline to Beacon Hill and everywhere in between. If you’re trying to navigate the abundance of dispensaries in Seattle or simply looking for a local recommendation, look no further than Leafly List.

Leafly List crunched the numbers to see what reviewers say are the very best dispensaries in the city. Our newly updated Leafly List features the top dispensaries in Seattle for 2023 based on user reviews and ratings. These Seattle dispensaries are sure to offer killer deals, a wide variety of strains, and top-shelf cannabis THC and CBD products.

Seattleites value dispensaries in convenient locations with potent strains and daily deal offerings.

Greenworks Cannabis 315 N 105th St, Seattle, WA — recreational/medical 4.9 (162) Greenworks Cannabis has established its roots in Seattle, flourishing as a beacon of quality, care, and community. With every visit, patrons can expect a welcome as warm as the sun, making every visitor feel like they’ve stepped into a familiar territory, even if it’s their first visit. Their budtenders carry themselves with a level of friendliness and expertise. Beyond knowledgeable budtenders, Greenworks Cannabis offers consistent weed deals that delight the wallet just as much as their products delight the senses. Pair that with a bright and spotless environment, and you have a recipe for dispensary success. If you’re in the Greenwood area looking for a new dispensary, Greenworks Cannabis is the spot to be. Order from Greenworks Cannabis

A Greener Today – Shoreline 16053 Aurora Ave N Suite B, Seattle, WA — recreational/medical 4.8 (95) Situated between Beacon Hill and Columbia City, A Greener Today offers an unparalleled cannabis selection with expert guidance. Their attentive staff aren’t just there to assist; they’re passionate about their products and eager to share their cannabis knowledge. A Greener Today stands out because it makes every visitor feel well-informed and catered to. It’s not just about selling; it’s about educating and ensuring every customer leaves more enlightened than when they entered. Whether it’s deep-diving into the world of terpenes or just having a friendly chat, the experience at A Greener Today is consistently top-notch. Order from A Greener Today – Shoreline

Seattle Tonics 12059 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA — recreational/medical 4.6 (192) On Aurora Ave., you’ll find Seattle Tonics, a hidden gem of a dispensary that has built a positive reputation for offering some of the most competitive rates in Seattle. The prices here are so good that their top-shelf prices would make even the priciest cannabis boutiques look twice. Stepping inside, you’re greeted with an inviting layout and friendly staff. Seattle Tonics boasts a large selection of products like flower, edibles, and some of the purest dabs in the area. For those who’ve called Seattle home for years or are just passing by, Seattle Tonics is a dispensary not to be overlooked. Order from Seattle Tonics

365 Recreational Cannabis – Shoreline 17517 15th Ave NE , Shoreline, WA — recreational/medical 4.8 (92) 365 Recreational Cannabis is a little retreat for every cannabis lover in Shoreline. This petite store punches well above its weight in delivering a holistic experience, proving that size isn’t always an indicator of quality. 360 has curated a space where every customer feels both enlightened and right at home. The team’s mastery over the THC and CBD products is impressive and helps customers feel confident about their purchases. In this store, being treated like a valued friend isn’t the exception—it’s the norm. Another factor that sets 360 apart is its animal-friendly stance. Patrons with furry companions often find the store welcoming, making their shopping experience more relaxed and enjoyable. If you and your pooch are looking for a dispensary in the Shoreline area, 365 Cannabis should be at the top of your list. Order from 365 Recreational Cannabis – Shoreline

Kings Cannabis Dispensary 12925 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle, WA — recreational 4.6 (23) King’s Cannabis Dispensary has undeniably planted its flag as one of the leading sanctuaries for cannabis aficionados in the Tukwila area. With a name echoing royalty, the dispensary leaves no stone unturned in ensuring a regal experience for its patrons. Walking into King’s is like stepping into a well-lit haven where the aesthetics meet functionality—bright, pristine, and every product artfully showcased. Their inventory is rich, varied, and consistently top-notch. They take pride in offering deals that are both attractive and value-driven. This place is a revelation for the discerning customer who equates price with quality. Every product on their shelves screams premium. For those looking for an unparalleled venture into the world of cannabis, King’s Cannabis Dispensary should be right at the top of your list. Order from Kings Cannabis Dispensary

Selection criteria for Leafly List Seattle

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Seattle, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Seattle. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.