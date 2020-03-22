50 stoner books to beat the self-isolation blues
Leafly StaffMarch 22, 2020
The beauty of reading is that a book can take you anywhere. Books aren’t limited by quarantines or social distancing or the laws of science.
We’ve assembled a list of 50 of our favorite stoner books. Whether you define a stoner book as a novel about the delights of cannabis, or a nonfiction work about the history of weed, we’ve got you covered.
So pack a bowl, roll a joint, or pop an edible and get your read on.
Because we know that social distancing can be difficult, we’re introducing our first Leafly Book Club. Each week we will discuss a different book from the Books About Weed section. Our first pick, Weed The People, is written by Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott. Bruce will join us in a chat to answer your questions in real time. Order your copy of Weed the People and get ready to join in the conversation on Facebook Thursday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m. PST.
Fiction
The Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
American Gods by Neil Gaiman
The Art of War by Sun-Tzu
Choke by Chuck Palahniuk
The Clan of the Cave Bear by Jean M. Auel
Dune by Frank Herbert
The Elegance of the Hedgehog by Muriel Barbery
Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
In the Woods by Tana French
John Dies at the End by David Wong
The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss
One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez
The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer by Patrick Süskind
Scoop by Evelyn Waugh
The Shining by Stephen King
Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente
The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera
Wicked by Gregory Maguire
Winter’s Tale by Mark Helprin
Non-Fiction
Animal, Vegetable, Miracle: A Year of Food Life by Barbara Kingsolver
Artificial Paradises by Charles Baudelaire
The Botany of Desire: A Plant’s-Eye View of the World by Michael Pollan
Marihuana Reconsidered by Lester Grinspoon
Brave New Weed: Adventures Into the Uncharted World of Cannabis by Joe Dolce Cannabis: The Illegalization of Weed in America by Brian “Box” Brown
The Emperor Wears No Clothes by Jack Herer
Feminist Weed Farmer: Growing Mindful Medicine in Your Own Backyard by Madrone Stewart
Grass Roots: The Rise and Fall of and Rise of Marijuana in America by Emily Dufton
The Great Shark Hunt, by Hunter S. Thompson
Growgirl: How My Life After The Blair Witch Project, Went to Pot by Heather Donahue
Higher Etiquette: A Guide to the World of Cannabis, from Dispensaries to Dinner Parties by Lizzie Post
How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence by Michael Pollan
It’s Just a Plant by Ricardo Cortés
The Mushroom at the End of the World: On the Possibility of Life in Capitalist Ruins by Anna Tsing
Smoke Signals: A Social History of Marijuana – Medical, Recreational, and Scientific by Martin A. Lee
True Hallucinations by Terence McKenna
Weed: The User’s Guide: A 21st Century Handbook for Enjoying Marijuana, by David Schmader
Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America by Bruce Barcott
Winterdance: The Fine Madness of Running the Iditarod by Gary Paulsen
Non-traditional reading
Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed: A Cookbook by the Editors of Munchies
Everyone’s a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too: A Book by Jomny Sun (Graphic novel)
Imagimorphia by Kerby Rosanes (Coloring book)
The Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook: More Than 50 Irresistible Recipes That Will Get You High by Elise McDonough (Cookbook)
The Stoner Babes Coloring Book by Katie Guinn (Coloring book)
Stoner Coloring Book for Adults: The Stoner’s Psychedelic Coloring Book by Edwina McNamee (Coloring book)
What’s Growing in Grandma’s Garden by Susan Soares