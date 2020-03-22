Lifestyle 50 stoner books to beat the self-isolation blues Leafly StaffMarch 22, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint Self-distancing provides an excellent opportunity to do some reading. (Good Studio/AdobeStock)

The beauty of reading is that a book can take you anywhere. Books aren’t limited by quarantines or social distancing or the laws of science.

We’ve assembled a list of 50 of our favorite stoner books. Whether you define a stoner book as a novel about the delights of cannabis, or a nonfiction work about the history of weed, we’ve got you covered.

So pack a bowl, roll a joint, or pop an edible and get your read on.

Because we know that social distancing can be difficult, we’re introducing our first Leafly Book Club. Each week we will discuss a different book from the Books About Weed section. Our first pick, Weed The People, is written by Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott. Bruce will join us in a chat to answer your questions in real time. Order your copy of Weed the People and get ready to join in the conversation on Facebook Thursday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m. PST.

Fiction

The Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

American Gods by Neil Gaiman

The Art of War by Sun-Tzu

Choke by Chuck Palahniuk

The Clan of the Cave Bear by Jean M. Auel

Dune by Frank Herbert

The Elegance of the Hedgehog by Muriel Barbery

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

In the Woods by Tana French

John Dies at the End by David Wong

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez

The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer by Patrick Süskind

Scoop by Evelyn Waugh

The Shining by Stephen King

Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente

The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera

Wicked by Gregory Maguire

Winter’s Tale by Mark Helprin

Non-Fiction

Animal, Vegetable, Miracle: A Year of Food Life by Barbara Kingsolver

Artificial Paradises by Charles Baudelaire

The Botany of Desire: A Plant’s-Eye View of the World by Michael Pollan

Marihuana Reconsidered by Lester Grinspoon

Brave New Weed: Adventures Into the Uncharted World of Cannabis by Joe Dolce Cannabis: The Illegalization of Weed in America by Brian “Box” Brown

The Emperor Wears No Clothes by Jack Herer

Feminist Weed Farmer: Growing Mindful Medicine in Your Own Backyard by Madrone Stewart

Grass Roots: The Rise and Fall of and Rise of Marijuana in America by Emily Dufton

The Great Shark Hunt, by Hunter S. Thompson

Growgirl: How My Life After The Blair Witch Project, Went to Pot by Heather Donahue

Higher Etiquette: A Guide to the World of Cannabis, from Dispensaries to Dinner Parties by Lizzie Post

How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence by Michael Pollan

It’s Just a Plant by Ricardo Cortés

The Mushroom at the End of the World: On the Possibility of Life in Capitalist Ruins by Anna Tsing

Smoke Signals: A Social History of Marijuana – Medical, Recreational, and Scientific by Martin A. Lee

True Hallucinations by Terence McKenna

Weed: The User’s Guide: A 21st Century Handbook for Enjoying Marijuana, by David Schmader

Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America by Bruce Barcott

Winterdance: The Fine Madness of Running the Iditarod by Gary Paulsen

Non-traditional reading

Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed: A Cookbook by the Editors of Munchies

Everyone’s a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too: A Book by Jomny Sun (Graphic novel)

Imagimorphia by Kerby Rosanes (Coloring book)

The Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook: More Than 50 Irresistible Recipes That Will Get You High by Elise McDonough (Cookbook)

The Stoner Babes Coloring Book by Katie Guinn (Coloring book)

Stoner Coloring Book for Adults: The Stoner’s Psychedelic Coloring Book by Edwina McNamee (Coloring book)

What’s Growing in Grandma’s Garden by Susan Soares