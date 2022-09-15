Lifestyle The best CBD and hemp products for pampering your skin this fall Rae Lland What's self care without a little CBD? (Sasha Beck/Leafly)

There are so many ways to ingest and inhale cannabis for better health, but we tend to overlook the ways cannabis can help us from the outside, too. Cannabis plants contain a bevy of compounds in addition to THC and CBD that benefit the body, such as antioxidants, inflammation fighters, and fatty acids.

The topical application of cannabis or hemp allows us a way to absorb cannabinoids, target specific areas, or take care of the body’s largest organ—the skin—for everything from scalp dandruff to sun protection. And with the seasons changing from summer to fall, there’s no better time to stock up on ways to maintain your skin barrier before the temperatures really drop.

Check out these CBD and hemp skincare picks for daily use, fun in the sun, and giving your body some much-needed TLC.

CBD and hemp-derived face care

Derma-E CBD skin cleanser

Derma-E’s Skin De-Stress Calming CBD Cleanser is infused with CBD oil and other soothing ingredients such as aloe and hemp seed oil to “gently [lift] away impurities, leaving the skin feeling ultra-moisturized, calm and stress-free.” Use it as you would any face cleanser: lather it with water over your face and neck for 60 seconds, rinse, and pat dry.

Product can be found on the Derma-E website and beauty sites such as Ulta.

Flora + Bast hemp and cannabinoid facial serum

Flora + Bast has released its Age Adapting Facial Serum, infused with 750mg of CBD, 100mg CBC, 50mg CBG, and 2% hemp seed oil. This luxurious serum claims to help reduce redness, blemishes, and correct other skin imbalances. Rich in phytocannabinoids, Flora + Bast says the serum is designed so skin can be “brought to a state of equilibrium where it can repair itself naturally, allowing for optimal skin aging.”

This product is the perfect addition to a face routine that needs a little more moisture due to brisk weather.

Product can be found on the Flora + Bast website, and the 357mg CBD version is available on beauty sites such as Sephora.

Prima CBD face cream

Prima’s indulgent broad-spectrum face cream, The Afterglow Deeply Restorative Cream, boasts 500mg of CBD in addition to hyaluronic acid and vegan collagen.

Prima writes that their cream is clinically proven to combat “age-inducing stressors, reduce the appearance of redness and discoloration, and increase elasticity for healthy, plump, radiant skin” while being hydrating and moisturizing. Packed with antioxidants as well, this cream is more like splendor in a bottle.

This product can be found on the Prima website and beauty sites such as Sephora.

Cannuka calming CBD eye balm

Cannuka is known for their CBD and manuka honey-infused skincare products, and their CBD Calming Eye Balm is the perfect choice for nurturing the delicate skin around your eyes.

Containing 15mg of CBD isolate, the eye balm works to moisturize, protect and refresh your skin while “waving goodbye to dark circles.” Cannuka writes that the balm is cool to the touch and warms upon contact with your skin and that the balm can be used twice daily.

This product can be found on the Cannuka website and beauty sites such as Ulta.

NYX sativa seed oil lip conditioner

When taking care of the skin on your face, be sure not to overlook your lips. NYX’s Bare With Me Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Lip Conditioner combines hydration with shine for a soothing lip fix.

NYX says its hemp-infused lip conditioner is “ideal for a parched pout” and that the “silky formula slips on smoothly and glosses lips with a clear shine that’s oh so glowy.”

This product can be found on the NYX website and beauty sites such as Ulta.

Cannabis-enriched body care

JĀSÖN hemp seed oil body wash

JĀSÖN’s De-Stress Hemp Seed Oil Body Wash is the perfect way to get an all-over hemp-infused clean. Hemp seed oil, aloe, oatmeal, and lavender come together for a skin-nurturing combination in this body wash.

JĀSÖN writes that their body wash helps to “balance your dry, stressed out skin … for a relaxing, healthy feeling clean.”

This product can be found on the JĀSÖN website using their store selector.

Hempz body scrub

Exfoliation is one of the cornerstones of luminous skin. The Pink Pomelo & Himalayan Sea Salt Herbal Body Salt Scrub from Hempz is enriched with hemp seed oil and formulated to “help reverse aging damage and leave skin soft.”

The scrub is microbead free, so you can rest easy knowing no plastics are being wasted, and the lovely citrus scent will leave skin smelling fresh.

This product can be found on the Hempz website and beauty sites such as Ulta.

CannaCell hemp seed oil shaving cream

Shaving can cause inflammation and irritation, so using a cannabis-infused product makes sense to help manage some of those negative effects. Andalou’s CannaCell Botanical Shave Cream has hemp seed oil and hemp cell culture extract, in addition to ingredients such as aloe, rosemary, and lemon balm.

Andalou writes that “this skin soothing shave cream with vegan probiotics, CannaCell® super antioxidants, nourishing organic hemp seed oil, and hydrating aloe vera provides effortless glide against nicks, cuts, and irritation, as the semitransparent cream allows for easy navigation.”

This product can be found on the Andalou website and in select stores.

Truly CBD body butter

Packed with 300mg of CBD isolate and hemp seed oil, the Unicorn Soothe & Glow Whipped Body Butter by Truly is a whipped rainbow of hydration.

Truly says their formula helps calm skin inflammation while reducing redness and “promoting glowing, naturally healthy skin.” Combined with its sweet fruity scent and explosion of colors, it’s hard to resist.

This product can be found on the Truly website and on beauty sites such as Ulta.

Staying safe in the sun with hemp

CannaCell hemp SPF

Skincare is not complete with sun protection. Andalou’s CannaCell Sun Buddy SPF 30 is a facial lotion with SPF 30 and hemp seed oil and vegan hemp stem cells. The sheer sunscreen is gentle on all skin types and packed with pure plant essential oils.

Don’t forget to wear sunscreen every day, not just in the heat of summer.

This product can be found on the Andalou website and on beauty sites such as Ulta.

Uncle Bud’s sunscreen with hemp seed oil

Don’t stop at your face. Sunscreen is important for the whole body. This Hemp SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion from Uncle Bud helps to prevent sunburn while also moisturizing the skin with “a powerful blend of antioxidants, vitamins, and hemp seed oil.”

Product can be found on the Uncle Bud’s website and at select stores such as Target.

Uncle Bud’s CBD sunburn gel with aloe

Uncle Bud’s CBD Sunburn Gel with Aloe is the perfect remedy for after-sun woes if you come away burnt. This soothing gel has 120mg of CBD and cooling aloe to nurture skin that’s been left red hot.

Product can be found on Uncle Bud’s website and at select stores such as GNC.

Pampering every inch: scalp, tattoos, and feet

Briogeo CBD and arnica scalp oil

Briogeo’s luxurious CBD + Arnica Flower Soothing Skin & Scalp Oil features 100mg of broad-spectrum CBD, hemp seed oil, and other nurturing ingredients (such as arnica flower and jojoba seed oil) to bring your scalp back to life.

The phytoactive formula is a omega-rich but light. Simply rub it into your scalp as instructed and leave it on overnight to harness the benefits.

This product can be found on the Briogeo website and on beauty sites such as Sephora.

INKEEZE hemp tattoo ointment

If your skin has ink then that ink is a part of your skin, and it deserves care too. INKEEZE’s hemp tattoo ointment contains 1000mg of CBD and can be used as a lubricant during the tattoo process and as aftercare by providing healing support. Infused with essential oils, the ointment “was developed by a team of tattooers and skin care specialists.”

This product can be found on the INKEEZE website and many online tattoo supply shops.

The Body Shop hemp foot cream

The Body Shop’s Hemp Foot Protector is perfect for dry feet that need a little love. Combining hemp seed oil with cocoa butter, the cream will help soften rough heels and moisturize tired feet that have been in sandals all summer.

The Body Shop writes that the cream “provides blissful moisture for your hard-working feet. It helps to soothe and soften ultra-dry feet with 24 hours of heavy-duty hydration.”

This product can be found on The Body Shop’s website and in their brick-and-mortar stores.

