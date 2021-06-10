Lifestyle Elevation Gain: Leafly’s guide to the best high hikes in Arizona Hannah Meadows June 10, 2021 The sun may be setting on cannabis prohibition in Arizona. Voters will decide on an adult-use legalization measure in November.

You can spend your day taking in the gorgeous views surrounding the famous Grand Canyon Skywalk, but it wouldn’t do Arizona’s other hiking spots—with their own natural beauty and charms—much justice. And to pair those stunning hikes with some mind-opening cannabis will have you flying high over the Copper State’s sandstone and arid desert plains.

So stock up on your favorite strains and discover a brand new trailhead as you explore Arizona’s many awesome high hikes.

Flatiron via Siphon Draw Trail – Lost Dutchman State Park

If you’re searching for a hike with a quintessential Arizona feel, set out on Flatiron via Siphon Draw Trail. Recommended for advanced hikers, you’ll run into gorgeous desert wildflowers such as white poppies and owl clover before reaching the summit, where you’ll be rewarded with sweeping views of the greater Phoenix area and Lost Dutchman State Park. Take a breather at the top with the perfect pre-roll in hand.

Difficulty: Hard

Distance: 5.5 miles

Elevation Gain: 3,097 ft.

Product Pairing: An uplifting pre-roll to enhance the spectacular view. Reach for a pack of HiFi Pre-Rolls by Huxton and get ready to light up over an incredible landscape.

Mooney Falls and Havasu Falls – Havasupai Indian Reservation

Due to this trail’s popularity, you must have a permit before attempting this impressive multi-day hike. Havasu Falls is a pristine desert oasis within Arizona’s rugged wilderness. From the mammoth 200-foot Mooney Waterfall to the not-so-secret rock shelter hidden behind Havasu, you’ll want to stay awhile and soothe your tired muscles with a dip in the pool and a sweet cannabis treat.

Difficulty: Moderate

Distance: 21 miles

Elevation Gain: 4,514 ft.

Product Pairing: Edibles are always convenient on a long trail. Pop some of YiLo’s sweet Cherry Tootsies for a discreet yet delicious kick of potency.

Broken Arrow Trail – Coconino National Forest

Just because this hike is short doesn’t mean it lacks in spectacular views and breathtaking scenery. Broken Arrow Trail leads to Chicken Point, where you’ll have the opportunity to view both the Twin Buttes and the vast Mund’s Mountain Wilderness. With Arizona’s colorful rock formations and seasonal greenery, you’ll want to plan this hike around sunset to bask in the glow of the fading sun as it enhances a rainbow landscape.

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 3 miles

Elevation Gain: 325 ft.

Product Pairing: A convenient vape pen to use throughout the trail. Check out the Citrus Sap oil cartridge by Arizona Natural Selections for an uplifting and creative buzz that will complement the gorgeous Broken Arrow views.

Antelope Canyon – Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park

Arguably one of the most unique and stunning hikes in all of North America is Antelope Canyon, and though a short distance to walk, this trail belongs at the top of every adventure-lover’s bucket list. Close to the border of Arizona and Utah, Antelope is a richly colorful and visually hypnotizing slot canyon that has been kept surprisingly under wraps. Bring your camera—you’ll want a shot of the inner sandstone as you explore pathways illuminated by streams of sunlight.

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 0.6 miles

Elevation Gain: 118 ft.

Product Pairing: A joint stuffed with the delicious hybrid Gelato by Exotics by Berner to enhance this awe-inspiring trail. Take a puff before entering the slot canyon for a mesmerizing and mind-opening adventure.

Devil’s Bridge Trail – Coconino National Forest

Punctuated by beautiful prickly pear cactus and jaw-dropping views, Devil’s Bridge Trail is always a winning hike. Adventure-seekers can climb atop Devil’s Bridge, the largest stone arch in the Sedona area, for better sights and the chance to cross a famous natural wonder. This hike fills up fast, so get there early before the crowds and try to reach the top by sunrise for an extra-magical experience.

Difficulty: Moderate

Distance: 3 miles

Elevation Gain: 400 ft.

Product Pairing: A bowl full of stimulating sativa to maximize those incredible views. Pack a pipe of Sour Diesel by Sunday Goods and you’ll be set for an amazing trip.

Plateau Point via Bright Angel Trail — Grand Canyon National Park

You’ll be rewarded with views of the sparkling Colorado River when you head out to Plateau Point via Bright Angel Trail, and you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported across land and time as you navigate switchbacks and look out on miles of country untouched by human hands. Save for a few rest stops every 1.5 miles, you’ll get to experience Grand Canyon National Park in all its rocky glory without any distractions from the natural setting.

Difficulty: Moderate

Distance: 10.7 miles

Elevation Gain: 3,356 ft.

Product Pairing: A natural edible to take on those switchbacks. Nab some Honey Sticks by Vital V to reset your mind and heighten the sights.

Reavis Ranch – Superstition Wilderness

Hit this trail in the fall when the grass is green and the wild apples start to ripen. Reavis Ranch is a gorgeous trail through the Arizona landscape and is the perfect place to pitch a tent and spend a few nights under the stars. You’ll pass through meadows, canyons, forests, and plains on this long yet truly captivating hike.

Difficulty: Moderate

Distance: 24.5 miles

Elevation Gain: 4,560 ft.

Product Pairing: A pre-loaded cartridge that you can easily reach. Pair your vape battery with K.I.N.D. Concentrates‘ euphoric hybrid Tangerine Dream.

