Recipe: CBD gummy jewels in pomegranate or orange-lime flavor

Easy, portable, convenient, coming to a kitchen near you. The Gummy.

Edible sales are booming. If you’re seeking easy, portable, and convenient, then gummies are for you.

The flavor combination of orange and lime is fire.

Gummies are easy to make, and they keep for a couple of weeks well wrapped in the fridge.

Stick them in your pocket (still wrapped of course) and pop in your mouth about 45 minutes before you want to feel their effect.

What is cannabidiol’s effects?

With CBD, you should not feel high, but rather expect a feeling of wellness. Perhaps you’ll smile more, have a better time overall. That said, it’s always best to try a CBD edible before venturing out, in case you are particularly sensitive to even trace amounts of THC. Depending on the method of infusion there can be small amounts of THC, the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant.

Best CBD for gummies? Full-spectrum CBD oil

There are several ways to infuse CBD gummies, and your choice will determine your experience.

If you are looking for an edible that has no THC whatsoever, you will want to choose a CBD isolate or broad-spectrum CBD oil.

While the isolate is only CBD, the broad-spectrum oil will have most of the cannabinoids and terpenes the plant has to offer, with the exclusion of THC.

For those who are looking for CBD with a bit of THC (entourage effect), you would want to infuse with a full-spectrum CBD oil with an extremely low percentage of THC. (In order to be legal, the amount of THC must be below .3%, which is exceptionally low and unlikely to cause a psychotropic experience.)

CBD gummies can be made with infused coconut oil, but the process is more difficult as a considerable amount of oil must be added, and emulsification is challenging, to say the least.

As much as I love using infused coconut oil, my go-to for CBD edibles is a full-spectrum CBD oil.

Two recipes to try at home: pomegranate; orange & lime

Here are two recipes you can try at home, both delectable. The first of these recipes uses fruit syrup (the syrup that is used for coffee, tea, and Italian drink flavoring) paired with unflavored gelatin. There is a little bit of wiggle room with the quantity of gelatin, depending on the texture you want in a gummy. I like a gummy that is on the firmer side, somewhere between a Jiggler and a Swedish fish. A little gelatin goes a long way, and the difference between the texture can be achieved through an additional teaspoon or two of gelatin.

Experiment to your mouth’s content

This double layer gummy is easier than it looks. And it looks awesome. Depending on when you add the second layer, there will be a distinct separation of color or a swirled together mix. The flavor combination of orange and lime is fire. This recipe uses Jello and additional unflavored gelatin. The recipe’s method is marginally easier and definitely cheaper. The choice is yours. Each large gummy block (shown above) holds 2 tablespoons of the mixture. I have divided the infusion amount between the two flavors. Once you get the hang of gummy making try different flavors, shapes and combos. The mixture does not firm up immediately, so you have time to experiment with your treats.

So many flavors, and currently, for many, so much time.

A note on candy molds

Candy molds come in all sizes and shapes. The molds hold different amounts of liquid, so plan accordingly. For example, the pomegranate molds each hold 1 tablespoon of the mixture. If you don’t have a mold you can use a brownie pan, or a mini muffin tin, just be sure to spray with baking spray first. Other useful equipment: a spouted container for pouring mixtures into small molds; a sieve for any clumping gelatin

Pomegranate CBD gummy jewels

What a lovely flavor combo. The pomegranate with citrus and honey is a sweet and tart delight. Very refreshing. The pomegranate molds each hold 1 tablespoon of the mixture.

Yield

24, 10 mg CBD gummies

Ingredients

1 cup pomegranate syrup

½ cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon sunflower lecithin

4 tablespoons gelatin

240 mg CBD isolate or full-spectrum hemp oil, broad spectrum oil, tincture

(How much is 240 mg CBD? It’s .24 of a gram of really pure CBD oil. Get out your scale, or be ready to estimate about a grain of rice)

Directions

Place the silicone molds on a cookie sheet on your work surface. In a medium saucepan combine the syrup, water, lemon juice and honey. Sprinkle with the gelatin and allow to sit for 5 minutes. Begin heating the mixture whisking continuously for 4-5 minutes. Whisk in the CBD. The lecithin will help to emulsify the ingredients. As soon as it comes to a boil remove from heat. Pass the mixture through a sieve to remove any bits of gelatin. It’s easier to fill the molds using a spouted container, or a gravy separator. Pour the mixture into the molds. Allow to set for at least 30 minutes at room temperature, before placing in the fridge. You can place in the freezer if you want to hasten the process. When the gummies are ready pop the gummies out of the silicon molds. The gummies will keep in an airtight container for several weeks.

Orange & lime gummy cubes/blocks/squares

Aren’t these beautiful? They look complicated but they are not. The lime orange is a tasty combo, and if you are looking for more real fruit flavor, you can add a half teaspoon of lime and orange extract. I don’t, the Jello flavoring reminds me of my childhood, painfully short of real fruit flavor!

Yield

24, 20 mg CBD gummies

Ingredients, part 1

1-6 oz. package orange Jello

1 ½ cups cold water

3 tablespoons unflavored gelatin

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon sunflower lecithin

240 mg CBD isolate, full-spectrum craft hemp oil, broad-spectrum oil, tincture

Ingredients, part 2

1-6 oz. package lime Jello

1 ½ cups cold water

3 tablespoons unflavored gelatin

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon sunflower lecithin

240 mg CBD isolate, full-spectrum craft hemp oil, broad-spectrum oil, tincture

Directions

Place the silicone molds on a cookie sheet on your work surface. In a small saucepan, combine the orange Jello and cold water. Mix. Sprinkle with the gelatin and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Add the honey and lecithin and heat, whisking constantly. Add the CBD and slowly heat the mixture while continuing to whisk. The mixture will go from grainy to shiny when the gelatin is fully incorporated. Allow the mixture to bubble for a minute or two. The gummies are ready to go into the molds when fully combined. The lecithin helps to emulsify the mixture. Remove from heat and pass the mixture through a sieve to remove any bits of gelatin. Pour the mixture into a spouted measuring cup. Add the liquid to the molds, leaving space for the next flavor. Allow to set for at least 30 minutes. You can place in the fridge or freezer briefly if you want to hasten the process. If your kitchen is warm place in the fridge to set. In another small saucepan combine the lime Jello and water. Mix. Sprinkle with the gelatin and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Add the honey and lecithin and heat, whisking constantly. Add the CBD and slowly heat the mixture while continuing to whisk. The mixture will go from grainy to shiny when the gelatin is fully incorporated. Allow the mixture to bubble for a minute or two. The gummies are ready to go into the molds when the mixture is fully combined. Remove from heat and pass the mixture through a sieve to remove any bits of gelatin. Pour the mixture into a spouted measuring cup. Add the liquid to the molds. Allow to set for at least 30 minutes. Place in the fridge to fully set the two flavors. Pop the gummies from the molds and you are ready to go. The gummies will keep in an airtight container for several weeks.

Any CBD gummy-making questions? Fire away in the comments below.

