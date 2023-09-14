Five years into legalization, we wanted to see how to have fun as a stoner on Sunset Strip. Surprise—you totally can.

Ride along with Leafly senior editor David Downs as he picks the top stores, flowers, growers, eats, and activities on Sunset Blvd.

Related How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

Visitors, download the Leafly app to line up a delivery to your hotel when you land.

—Urbn Leaf runs deals on deliveries to tourists at their hotel.

—Pineapple Express is the first social equity retailer on Sunset Blvd.

—LAPCG is a 20 year-old dispensary and part of the soul of West Hollywood.

—Indispensible on any trip to Hollywood—a visit to the cavernous Amoeba Records, and a late-night drunken In-N-Out run.

We didn’t even get to the weed lounges, or do any decent bar-hopping and clubbing this trip. There’s always more to do in Hollywoo. See you out there!