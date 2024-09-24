New York’s essential cannabis experiences [September 2024]

In New York, it’s always 4:20. And there’s no shortage of events and venues that are offering unique ways to experience the plant. From museums and lounges, to watch parties and co-working spaces, here are some of our favorite events and venues to check out in 2024 and beyond.

New York’s hottest 420 event venues

Don’t sleep. GOTHAM dispensary’s events and after parties fill up fast. (GOTHAM)

New York dispensaries and event venues are pioneering new ways for New Yorkers to shop, sesh and socialize. Here are the venues that consistently put on New York’s favorite cannabis events.

Gotham

3 E 3rd Street, New York, NY — recreational 4.4 (7) Order from Gotham

Gotham’s Manhattan location is where luxury meets legal cannabis. The gorgeous storefront includes upstairs gallery space and fun installations from New York’s most stylish cannabis and CBD brands.

Shop at Gotham for top-selling products like Drew Martin, and tap into their events calendar for breathtaking 420 experiences, including October’s upcoming farm tour with Hudson Cannabis and Hospitality Pathways. Enjoy a tour of the farm, lunch, goodie bags and a stop at their new Gotham Hudson Valley by grabbing tickets here.

THC NYC

The THC Museum in Chelsea is probably the best weed museum in the world. It’s also a fire event venue. (David Downs/Leafly)

The House of Cannabis museum, aka THC NYC, is one of the hottest cannabis event venues in New York City. From sports watch parties (including an epic Super Bowl party in February) to a late-night Fashion Week activation earlier this month, no two experiences are identical.

The THC museum opened its doors on April 20, 2023 to provide visitors a top-to-bottom experience in all things cannabis, from agriculture to its impact on culture to social justice—and just how freakin’ rad it makes an afternoon. Guests can shop accessories from brands like House of Puff and Edie Parker, and order from nearby dispensaries like Union Square Travel Agency, Housing Works, and GOTHAM.

Cannavita

(cannavita.us)

30-30 Steinway St, New York, NY — recreational 4.9 (4)

Queens tokers are discovering Cannavita in Astoria thanks to an awesome lineup of events and activations. Video projectors and speakers come out for watch parties and DJ sets. Some mornings, the sales floor is cleared out to make room for yoga. Other days, local doggies and their parents descend on Cannavita for CBD-packed treats. They also have regular gallery nights

Trends

27-25 44th Dr, Long Island City, NY — recreational 4.4 (5) Order from Trends

Trends Dispensary has one of New York’s most stunning storefronts. All-white with glowing halos for light fixtures–it’s a vibe from the first step in the door. The merch store and one-of-a-kind art installations are great for photo ops. But the crown jewel of the space is the massive event venue in the back.

Trends frequently hosts community-building events like Meet The Brands, High Yoga, and an invite-only dining experience to celebrate their grand opening. In June, Leafly partnered with Trends to host Shattering the Stigma, a live community dialog featuring experts, researchers, and cultivators from all over New York.

Culture House

Berner cut the ribbon on the Cookies store in Herald Square backed by his business partners and some of New York’s legacy pioneers. (Cookies)

Culture House is midtown Manhattan’s latest hotspot for cannabis events. Complete with four floors, and a rooftop, the space provides endless possibilities for brands looking to build deeper connections with New York’s cannabis community. So far, Stoner Cinema Series nights, Dr. Midtownfest, and Conspiracy Night with NYC POV 420 have brought authentic New York energy to one of the most highly-trafficked areas in the city.

Formerly known as the Cookies NYC store, Culture House is one of the city’s most exciting dispensaries. Four floors and a rooftop in the middle of Manhattan. Stocked with Cookies merch and some of the best brands in New York. (Cookies)

Work’N’Roll

This private penthouse space hosts high-end corporate events and local community meet-ups in the heart of Manhattan. During the day, cannabis professionals send emails and network in the smoke-friendly lounge. On nights and weekends, the co-working space transforms into one of New York’s most popular private event spaces. From Canna-Burlesque shows to industry panels, Work N Roll makes it work for event goers.

NYCBUD

44-45 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, NY — recreational 5 (3) Order from NYCBUD

Every New York dispensary offers a unique experience. But few are as unforgettable as NYCBUD. Walking in feels like entering a New York subway station. With signage and displays that look like they were taken directly from the local train station. The homage to New York’s iconic subway make it a brilliant attraction for both tourists and locals.

NYCBUD is located in Long Island City, a short drive or train ride from downtown Manhattan. Events like the Token Around Comedy Night have been a great hook for new customers. Visitors also love to get their creativity flowing at Buds & Brushes events with DJ @am_nyc.

New York’s best 420 experiences

New York’s hospitality scene is expanding to include events from cannabis lovers. Here are some can’t-miss 420 experiences to check out around the state.

Chronic Kombat

Who wants the smoke? Many of the world’s best pro fighters use cannabis to train and recover. And some hard-nose New Yorkers are hosting must-see fights and more in 420-friendly environments. This Saturday, Chronic Kombat has a fight scheduled in East Long Island. Then it’s going down in New Jersey, October 5th, with sponsors I Bud You, HudHaus, and Nation Athletics.

Legacy Adventures NYC

(Legacy Adventures NYC)

Created by cannabis pioneer Shiest Bubz, Legacy Adventures includes a private tour New York cannabis landmarks and legal dispensaries. There’s also a Summer Camp and Night School sessions for adult stoners looking for 420-friendly fun. This summer, campers learned how to grow and received clones from legendary breeder D.C. Scroger. They also made edible gummies with Chef Alexis Garrison, and went fishing alongside The Polanco Brothers.

Legalized NYC at Sony Hall

This annual celebration of the fall harvest includes music and OG canna-culture. The 3rd Annual LegalizedNYC festival will be 10/21/24 at the beautiful Sony Hall in Manhattan with performers Bobby Konders and the Skadanks.

ConBud and ConBody workout sesh

ConBud is one of New York’s first legal dispensaries to open. The store is located underneath ConBody, a fitness gym inspired by owner Coss Marte’s dedications to working out while behind bars. Marte is a rising star in New York’s legal cannabis scene. And he’s not hard to find at dispensary events, or upstairs working out with the gym’s regulars. If you like to consumer before workouts, this might be your new favorite dispensary after a quick visit. Where else can you pick up your bud right before or after working out?

New York’s top munchies spots

Some of New York’s top restaurants support local dispensaries and brands with activations, events, and partnerships. Here are some of our favorite 420-friendly food spots in New York to check out next time you get the munchies.

Fandi Mata

Ambiance, food, and drinks are on point. So is the atmosphere of incredible hosts and servers. Open late and near a handful of Brooklyn and Queens dispensaries, this is the perfect place for a post-sesh dinner date.

7th Street Burger

7th Street Burger faithfully supports New York cannabis events and venues around New York. Events at venues like Work’N’Roll, THC NYC and New York dispensaries wouldn’t be the same without a steady supply of burgers from one of the city’s fastest growing restaurant brands. Find locations across Manhattan and stop in after shopping at The Herbal Care or Housing Works.

Fly Private Social

Brooklyn is home to one of New York’s best 420-friendly restaurants and lounges. Fly Private Social was a speakeasy before recently getting licensed, with grand opening celebrations going down throughout the fall. Check their schedule (below) for Thursday night football watch parties, karaoke, and brand activations.

Sei Less

After blazing up downtown, try this Asian-fusion cuisine with stellar service and decor. Sei Less is not far from Nicklz dispensary in midtown, making it a great spot to further elevate your New York cannabis experience.

Han Dynasty

Located in Long Island City across from Trends Dispensary, this trending hotspot offers dine-in, takeout, and nationwide deliveries of select items. Pair their top-selling dumplings with top strains like Cheddar Melt by Hudson Cannabis, available now at Trends.

New York cannabis wellness, workshops and education

There is still a lot to learn about New York’s legal market. Looking to join the industry as a license holder or cannabis professional? Tap into these local events for more information and connections.

NY Elite Cannabis Info Sesh at Farmingdale State College

Saturday September 28 at 11 am, Queens licensed dispensary NY Elite Cannabis will partner with a Farmingdale State College for an info session on cannabis.

High Yoga

Learn Yoga in a low-intensity, cannabis-friendly environment. Check the HighYogaNYC schedule for classes at dispensaries around the city. This week you can stretch at Freshly Baked NYC in The Bronx on September 27, or Cannabis Realm on September 29.

Housing Works Dispensary Run Club

Housing Works new Dispensary Run Club invites you to join their community of joggers. Kicking off October 8 at 6 pm, meet running coach Tam Green and enjoy a run around the city at your own pace.

New York cannabis expos and business conferences

Looking to connect with cannabis professionals in New York and beyond? Check out these popular industry expos and conferences and pave your way into the marketplace.

Revelry

The Revelry festival will bring together over 150+ legal brands in New York October 5th at Pier 36 in New York City. Growers, retailers, and top-tier brands will be there to connect and vibe. Featured guests Joey Bada$$, Odalys, and keynote speaker Angela Yee will help make it an unforgettable day for cannabis lovers who want to learn more about the industry.

MJ Unpacked (New Jersey)

Spark your next expansion at MJ Unpacked in Atlantic City, NJ. Top licensed stores, brands, and investors will be in the building looking for new partners. So look out for registration info soon. Come down to the shore April 29 to May 1 for one of the East Coast’s most anticipated networking events.

Business of Cannabis: New York

November 12 in Manhattan, New York’s acting Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management, Felicia A. B. Reid, who will oversee the state’s licensing program for the near future. Learn more about the future of the industry from Felicia and more guest speakers Joanne Wilson, the dynamic leader of GOTHAM dispensaries in New York by registering.

New York 420 escapes and quick trips

Need a reason to escape New York? These 420-experience will take you near or far. And no need to pack bud or carts in your carry-on. Use the Leafly dispensary finder to shop as soon as you land.

KushStock (California)

Kushstock is more than just a marketplace – it’s an opportunity to engage in insightful discussions about the benefits of cannabis. Attend informative seminars, connect with experts, and deepen your understanding of the plant’s medicinal and recreational aspects. (KushStock.Life)

Halloween week will be a movie in Adelanto, CA. KushStock is the perfect excuse to extend your summer. With free or VIP tickets, take a trip to Cali and see why KushStock is the world’s largest free cannabis festival. Dope brands like Lavender Boys, Dr. K’s, and Medicated Barbies will be on site to help keep you lit.

Business of Cannabis: Berlin (Germany)

As New York’s legal scene takes off, Germany’s grey market is heating up. Germany is attracting cannabis lovers from across Europe and beyond. There’s no better time for world travelers to get a taste of how fast legalization is spreading globally.

Cannademix: Philadelic Mixer (Pennsylvania)

On October 4, the Cannademix brand invites you to the Philadelic Mixer, the after-party of the Philadelic Conference in Philly. us for an evening of food, music, drinks and more. Organizers advise: “This isn’t just another event – it’s where communities come together to build bridges, spark conversations, and unite in advancing policy as a whole.”

Benzinga (Chicago)

In October, cannabis icons like Ricky Williams (Highsman) and Jim Belushi (Belushi Farms) will join industry leaders like Cresco Labs CEO Charlie Bachtell at Benzinga Cannabis to discuss investment, branding, and how deals get done.