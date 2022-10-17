7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities

Autumn is one of the best times of the year. The colors, the scents, the flavors, and the cool air after the oppressive heat of summer—all help create the perfect season to get outside and enjoy the world. Fall also gives us the opportunity to try a bevy of strains to pair with our favorite fall activities.

Below, we curated seven fantastic ways to spend your autumn days, and seven equally excellent strains to amplify the experience.

Pick pumpkins while puffing on Zookies

(EvgeniiAnd/Adobe Stock)

When we think of quintessential Autumn activities, our minds immediately go to pumpkins! Carving, cooking, displaying—they’re the perfect autumnal gourd. And half the fun comes from finding your perfect pumpkin at the pumpkin patch.

Zookies and its zingy energized high make a perfect partner for this activity. The hybrid’s nutty flavor suits chilly, sunny days strolling through the pumpkin patch for the perfect specimen.

Visit an orchard or corn maze with Banana Kush

(Courtesy of The Downtown Dispensary)

What beats a chance to support your local farmers even if you aren’t into pumpkins? Nothing! Go online and research nearby corn mazes or apple orchards. Bring a thermos with your favorite warm drink to unwind and make an afternoon or night out of it.

While you’re at it, smoke some Banana Kush. This strain is a fruit-forward, mellow hybrid that will give you the giggles. It is perfect for making the most of experiences with friends or that special someone.

Bake some pie and get baked on Monkey Bread #1

The flavors of autumn have no competition in their abundance of distinct aromatics and palates, and, man, are they ever delightful. Take advantage of the harvest season with some communal cooking or baking. Pecan pie, butternut squash soup, apple cider donuts, spicy chili…I’m just listing what I want you to cook for me.

Whatever you make this fall, Monkey Bread #1 will make it better. This indica strain amps up the munchies so you can fully enjoy the fruits (or pies or roasts) of your culinary labors.

Peep some leaves and pack your pipe with Superglue

Those who get it, get it. Those who don’t… should! Checking out fall foliage encourages you to go outside and view or photograph nature’s gorgeous shades of yellow, orange, and red.

Whether hiking, camping, or visiting a local park, you have endless settings in which to make the most of the magical time of year.

Superglue takes leaf peepin’ to the next level. This indica-dominant hybrid produces euphoric effects that amplify the simple wonders of the world.

Read a book with some Rainmaker

Reading is a great year-round activity, but the lower temperatures and shortened days of autumn can turn a cozy night with a new book into an entire Friday night event.

A thick-knit blanket, a crackling fire, and a good book make the perfect mix for a fun and relaxing night at home. Allow yourself to get lost in a fantasy, romance, or even history if it floats your boat.

Add a strain like the cerebral Rainmaker to the mix for a focused high that will let you get lost in the twists and turns until your fire burns out, and it’s time for bed.

Take a rip at the bonfire with Runtz

Runtz. (Courtesy Cookies)

Speaking of fire, if you can, consider throwing a bonfire for you and your friends. You can spend the whole night smoking outside in the crisp fall air and catching up with one another. Watch the warm flames dance in the dark, and pass a blunt while trading stories and laughs.

The award-winning hybrid and 2020 Leafly Strain of the Year, Runtz, speaks for itself. Its tangy terpenes and uplifting effects will have your bonfire guests chatting and enjoying the vibes all night long.

Attend a seasonal fair with Sugar Pine

(bryanpollard/Adobe Stock)

Autumn provides a natural ending to festival season, giving us our last hoorah before the cold winter months. Make the most of it by attending fairs, markets and craft stalls, rides, live music, and more. After all, community events are harder to come by once there are freezing temps and icy weather to contend with.

While you’re at it, enjoy Sugar Pine, an uplifting hybrid that will have you feeling warm and fuzzy even while the chilly wind tickles your cheeks.

