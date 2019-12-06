Leafly Bud Club: Episode 1, Blue Dream

Welcome to Bud Club: like book club, but with weed.

On each episode of our new Leafly Canada podcast, we’ll gather a rotating panel of cannabis fans to share their experiences with a particular strain of weed.

On our first episode, we turn our attention to Leafly’s most-searched strain of all time: Blue Dream.

Learn more about Blue Dream, as well as our host and guests below, or better yet, just listen to the podcast already:

Bud Club episode 1: Blue Dream

Meet our host

Devon Scoble, guides editor, Leafly Canada

Devon Scoble is a seasoned lifestyle journalist, and Leafly Canada’s guides editor. Devon has spent the last 25 years enjoying cannabis, and the last three years producing stories about it.

Meet our guests

Ashleigh Brown, founder and CEO, SheCann Cannabis

Ashleigh Brown is the founder and CEO of SheCann Cannabis, an award-winning online community for Canadian women seeking information and support related to medical cannabis. Che Durano, comedian

Che Durena is a standup comic based out of Toronto and has performed on Just For Laughs, JFL All Access, JFL42, and opened for Daily Show Hosts Michelle Wolf and Roy Woods Jr. John Duncan, head of content, Leafly Canada

John Duncan joined Leafly Canada in spring 2018 to help co-launch the Canadian operation and is accountable for Canadian content. Kirthiga Rajanayagam, event producer

Kirthiga Rajanayagam is an event producer who enjoys dabbling in energizing strains with McD's fries. Throw in some soulful music, plop her on a couch, and she’s golden.

About Blue Dream

Canadian cannabis fans love searching for Blue Dream on Leafly—in fact, it’s the strain they search the most.

In spite of its popularity, only a handful of Canadian licensed producers grow Blue Dream for the legal recreational market, and consumers can’t necessarily try them all, as individual access to certain strains is limited by provincial availability.

Blue Dream, a cross between Blueberry and Haze is high in the terpenes myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene.

Typically myrcene is Blue Dream’s most common terpene. Also found in hops, bay leaves and thyme, it’s associated with relaxation and sedation, and potentially responsible for the strain’s characteristic calm.

Pinene, on the other hand, is the most common terpene in the natural world, present in rosemary, basil and yes, pine. It’s being studied for its potential to relieve pain and anxiety, and is believed to combat the short-term memory loss associated with THC.

Finally, a typical Blue Dream strain also contains significant amounts of caryophyllene, a spicy terpene found in black pepper. Caryophyllene is a known antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, and also believed to provide relief from pain and anxiety.

On this episode, most of our guests sampled Aurora’s Blue Dream, while panelist Ashleigh Brown also tried Tantalus Labs’ Sky Pilot, a strain billed as a Blue Dream cross, and sometimes—as in this case—sold by budtenders as Blue Dream.

On our next episode of Bud Club, we’ll be discussing Pink Kush. Want to join the club? Simply leave a review of Pink Kush on Leafly, and remember to use the hashtag #LeaflyBudClub. Then, tune in to see if your insights get featured on the show.



