The Roll-Up #141: The legend of Jack Herer

The Roll-Up #141: The legend of Jack HererLeafly PodcastsMay 8, 2020
Leafly Podcast
Episode 141: The legend of Jack Herer
This week:
A special episode: The legend of Jack Herer. Meet the incredible character behind the wildly popular cannabis strain.
The updated 2020 Kindle edition of The Emperor Wears No Clothes, edited and annotated by Dan Herer, is available here.
Tom Zoellner’s original feature profile of Herer was published in February, 2017, exclusively on Leafly. Zoellner’s new book, Island on Fire: The Revolt that Ended Slavery in the British Empire, will be published by Harvard University Press on May 12, 2020.
WTF is this all about now?
Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top stories in cannabis with analysis, arguments, jokes, and obscure cultural references. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.
Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.
Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.
Recent episodes:
About Our Music:
Our theme song is “Turn Me On,” from the EP of the same name by The Shivas. Check out their music on iTunes. For more about the band, see their home page, theshivas.org.