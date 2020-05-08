Podcasts The Roll-Up #141: The legend of Jack Herer Leafly PodcastsMay 8, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share Print In this Nov. 6, 1996 photo, Dennis Peron (right), leader of the campaign for Proposition 215, smokes a joint next to the legendary legalization advocate and author Jack Herer. (AP Photo/Andy Kuno, File)

Leafly Podcast

Episode 141: The legend of Jack Herer

This week:

A special episode: The legend of Jack Herer. Meet the incredible character behind the wildly popular cannabis strain.

The updated 2020 Kindle edition of The Emperor Wears No Clothes, edited and annotated by Dan Herer, is available here.

Tom Zoellner’s original feature profile of Herer was published in February, 2017, exclusively on Leafly. Zoellner’s new book, Island on Fire: The Revolt that Ended Slavery in the British Empire, will be published by Harvard University Press on May 12, 2020.

WTF is this all about now?

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top stories in cannabis with analysis, arguments, jokes, and obscure cultural references. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Recent episodes:

















About Our Music:

Our theme song is “Turn Me On,” from the EP of the same name by The Shivas. Check out their music on iTunes. For more about the band, see their home page, theshivas.org.

Leafly Podcasts Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond. View Leafly Podcasts's articles

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.

[/vc_column][/vc_row]