Bath House—Sense Cannabis, CA, winter 2024

90 points out of 100

Cookies, Zoap, Seattle Soda, and Z work all combine in Umami Seeds‘ Bath House, which we obtained from high-end San Francisco indoor growers Sense Cannabis.

Bath House had this nutmeggy, Ovaltine front note that compounds into a spike of Chem, and it smokes strong like a Cap Junky with Chem and Mints. Bath House is made from Bath Water x Zoda—two strains we had the pleasure of knowing zilch about. Bath Water is Zoap x Zonuts. Zoda is a mix of (Z x Acai Gelato) x Seattle Soda.

Umami Seeds has already claimed 29 trophies and they are clearly running wide open right now; they’re currently working with Super Seed Co.—fine purveyors of the Soda line. This one ain’t for sale yet, but rest assured: When we know, you’ll know, too.