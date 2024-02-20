Bath House—Sense Cannabis, CA, winter 2024

90 points out of 100
Cookies, Zoap, Seattle Soda, and Z work all combine in Umami Seeds‘ Bath House, which we obtained from high-end San Francisco indoor growers Sense Cannabis.
Bath House had this nutmeggy, Ovaltine front note that compounds into a spike of Chem, and it smokes strong like a Cap Junky with Chem and Mints. Bath House is made from Bath Water x Zoda—two strains we had the pleasure of knowing zilch about. Bath Water is Zoap x Zonuts. Zoda is a mix of (Z x Acai Gelato) x Seattle Soda.
Umami Seeds has already claimed 29 trophies and they are clearly running wide open right now; they’re currently working with Super Seed Co.—fine purveyors of the Soda line. This one ain’t for sale yet, but rest assured: When we know, you’ll know, too.
Never miss a Rating: Subscribe to Leafly Newsletters, and download the Leafly App.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.