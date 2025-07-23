Recommendations on the best grow lights are made by Justin Sund & Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and years of home growing experience. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

If your plants could talk, they’d ask for better lighting. Indoor growers in 2025 are spoiled with efficient, truly affordable LEDs that can crank out big yields without frying your power bill. We sifted through the blurple, the bloat, and the budget bangers to find the best grow lights for beginners and big harvest dreamers alike. Here’s what’s actually worth plugging in.

A quick look at the best grow lights of 2025

Best grow light for 2×2 tents: HLG 100 Rspec V2

Best grow light for 3×3 tents: AC Infinity IONBOARD S33

Best grow light for big yields: Spider Farmer G8600

Best budget grow light: VIVOSUN VS1000

Best grow light for autoflowers: Mars Hydro FC4800-EVO

Best overall grow light: HLG Tomahawk 720

Buying a light for your grow

Buying a grow light in 2025 feels like buying an e-bike, a laptop, or instant ramen in an H Mart. There’s a dizzying number of options, the “specs” get weirdly technical, and everything looks kinda the same, all while the price tags for seemingly similar products fluctuate WILDLY. And if you’re growing weed indoors, whether it’s your first autoflower in a closet or a dialed-in 4×4 with a carbon filter that sounds like a never-ending rip off of a 4-foot bong, your light is the single most important decision you’ll make. No joke. And no pressure y’all.

Related Leafly’s top 7 feminized seeds of 2025

The good news? LED tech has come a long way. Like, a long way. Today’s best grow lights are more efficient, run cooler, last longer, and use a fraction of the power of an old-school HPS setup. (I do miss, though, feeling like an honest-to-god Sun was living in my closet. RIP HPS). And nowadays, many (most, maybe?) are built for tents and tuned for full-spectrum growth, to give your gals exactly what they’ll need from sprout to finish.

What to consider when comparing grow lights

We sifted through hundreds of top-selling, highly rated, and actually-tested and reviewed lights to find the best of the best. We looked at true wattage (ignore fake “1000W” labels), photon efficiency (tl;dr you want ≥2.5 µmol/J), spectrum quality (look for full-spectrum white + red + far-red), build quality, warranty, price, and where the light’s actually assembled (if you care).

Whether you’re just dipping your green toe into tent life, scaling up your canopy, or trying to keep your autos from stretching like Pedro Pascal’s Mr. Fantastic (meow), we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find our top picks for:

Best for 2×2 tents

Best for 3×3 tents

Best for big yields

Best budget light

Best light for auto-flower plants

Best overall grow light

So let there be light! Then we can actually grow something worth trimming.

A quick note about “efficiency”

​​I mean, what does “efficiency” mean, anyway?

Efficiency in grow lights is measured in µmol/J (micromoles per joule). That’s how many useful plant photons your light spits out for every watt of electricity it eats. The higher the number, the more bang you get for your power bill.

Anything over 2.5 µmol/J is considered elite territory, so more buds, less waste, and a cooler tent (literally).

The best grow lights of 2025: Reviews and recommended products

• Built for tiny tents and tidy grows • Super efficient, passively cooled • Brand favorite for home growers

True wattage Efficiency Flower/veg coverage Warranty Price 95W 2.55 µmol/J 2×2, 3×3 3 years $149.00

HLG 100 Rspec V2 If you’re running a small tent, you don’t need to (and please don’t) overdo it. You just need smart, reliable photons. The HLG 100 Rspec V2 delivers high-efficiency, full-spectrum light tuned for those photosynthetic sweet spots, all in a no-nonsense, ultra-quiet board. It’s ideal for 1 to 2 plants from seedling through flower and fits <chef’s kiss> in a 2×2 space. Plus, it’s assembled and shipped in the USA. No fans. No frills. Just pure, punchy performance. If I could go back and buy my first 2×2 light again, this HLG would be it. $149.00 at HLG →

More about HLG

Horticulture Lighting Group helped pioneer the quantum board revolution (spread-out diodes to reduce hotspots and the need for fans), and they’ve earned their reputation as a go-to brand for serious home growers. Their lights are assembled in Tennessee, their efficiency ratings are independently tested (and tight), and their Reddit cred is unmatched.

Pros Cons Extremely efficient and low-heat, for the price No onboard dimmer (but can be wired manually) Plug-and-play setup, great for beginners Not ideal for more than 2 plants Silent and sturdy (no moving parts)

Honorable mention

Mars Hydro TS 1000 | $88 ($110) | ~2.6 µmol/J

Dimmable, full spectrum, daisy-chainable, and great value.

• Great spectrum with a clean, modern build • Intuitive smart controller support • Ideal for autoflowers and 2-4 plant grows

True wattage Efficiency Flower/veg coverage Warranty Price 240W 2.7 µmol/J 3×3, 4×4 2 years $269.00

AC Infinity IONBOARD S33 This light delivers pro-level output in a compact, beginner-friendly form. AC Infinity nailed the balance between power and usability here, with Samsung LM301H diodes and excellent passive cooling. The S33 thrives in 3×3 tents and pairs with their UIS controller system, letting you automate photoperiod schedules, if you rock like that. $269.00 at AC Infinity →

More about AC Infinity

AC Infinity is best known for their fans (not fans “rah rah”, but fans “brrr brrr”). To be fair, they’re really good fans. And over the past couple years, they’ve quietly become a decent all-in-one grow gear brand.

The standout is their UIS™ platform, which lets you sync fans, lights, sensors, and their other gear to a central controller or app. We’ve heard it’s simple to set up and useful, if you’re the kind of person (like me) who can’t stop looking at the baby monitor. So scratch those itches, and check your humidity from your phone or automate a light schedule without fussing with timers.

AC Infinity is based in California, but, like most gear at this price point, the lights are made overseas.

Pros Cons Samsung LM301H LEDs (aka primo diodes) 2-year warranty is on the short side Cross-compatibility with AC Infinity’s lights, fans, sensors and more Frame isn’t modular or expandable App-based control via UIS platform A smidge pricey Similar AC Infinity lights available to cover 2×2 ($119) and 2×4 ($249)

Honorable mention

Spider Farmer SF2000 Pro | $180 | 2.7 µmol/J

Quiet EVO-board powerhouse with excellent 3×3 coverage.

Need seeds?

Alien OG Feminized 4, 8, 12, or 25 seeds | Alien Kush x Tahoe OG Kush A true 50/50 hybrid, Alien OG is the sort of strain that’ll have you questioning your place in the universe. Hailing from the San Francisco Bay, Alien OG seeds get their potent DNA from Alien Kush and Tahoe OG Kush. You can expect Alien OG buds to flower in 8-10 weeks and reach up to 28% THC in ideal conditions. 28% THC | Hybrid $55 – $163 at Seed Supreme →

• Sastquatchian footprint and dense canopy coverage • Pro-tier diodes and high PPF • Flexible dimming and scheduling options

True wattage Efficiency Flower/veg coverage Warranty Price 860W 2.85 µmol/J 4×4, 5×5 5 years $485.00

Spider Farmer G8600 This beast is made to push plants to their full potential. Whether you’re running a CO2-enriched 5×5 or dialing in a sea of green, the G8600 dishes out serious light with full-spectrum Samsung and Osram diodes. The eight-bar design delivers high PAR uniformity, and it is smart controller-compatible for full-cycle automation. $485.00 at Spider Farmer →

More about Spider Farmer

Spider Farmer is one of those brands that pops up early when you’re shopping for LEDs, usually because they strike a balance between affordability and performance. They’ve been steadily improving over the years, and their latest lights are far better than the blurple budget panels they started with.

The G8600 is a solid example: high-end diodes, and enough output to push serious flower in a 4×4 (ideally) or 5×5 space. It’s maybe a bit too much for casual or small-space growers, but for folks chasing yield, it’s a legit option.

Spider Farmer is a China-based brand with decent support and a big enough user base that you can find tips and tricks for these easily online.

Pros Cons Very high output and PPF Way overpowered for small grows Samsung + Osram diodes (best of the best, yo) Bar layout may need extra hanging space Smart controller ready

Honorable mention

HLG 750 Diablo X | $1000 | 2.95 µmol/J (super high efficiency!)

Beefy pro-tier light with boosted reds for extra flower power.

• Crazy affordable (under $100) • Decent efficiency for first-timers • Solid starter option for 1-2 plants

True wattage Efficiency Flower/veg coverage Warranty Price 100W 2.6 µmol/J 2×2, 3×3 1 year $79.99 $129.99

VIVOSUN VS1000 If you’re brand new to growing or just need something simple for seedlings or clones, the VS1000 is an easy, wallet-friendly pick. It uses Samsung LM301 diodes, has a basic dimmer, and will easily cover a 2×2 space. No-frills and pretty effective. $79.99 $129.99 at VIVOSUN →

Why isn’t this light better than the “Best for 2×2 – HLG”?

The efficiency rating is higher and this is cheaper. You scamming me, bro?

On paper, the VS1000 has a slightly higher efficiency rating than the HLG 100 Rspec, but it’s not quite a nugget-to-nugget comparison. VIVOSUN’s number typically reflects diode-level efficiency, while HLG shares full-fixture efficiency from third-party testing. And HLG’s build quality, thermal design (VIVOSUN’s tend to run hot), and long-term reliability are in a different league. So while the VS1000 is great for learning the ropes, many growers who stick with the hobby eventually upgrade from there.

Pros Cons Pretty much as cheap as it gets for a non-trivial light Shorter warranty Good enough for a first grow Lower build quality Lightweight and simple to hang

Honorable mention

ViparSpectra P700 | $59.99 | ~2.6 µmol/J

Dimmable, full spectrum, daisy-chainable, and great value.

• High-efficiency bar design with even coverage • Handles long light cycles with low heat • Great size and price for homegrowers

True wattage Efficiency Flower/veg coverage Warranty Price 480W 2.85 µmol/J 4×4, 5×5 5 years $374.99 $439.99

Mars Hydro FC4800-EVO Autoflowers love light, and lots of it. The Mars Hydro FC4800 brings high-efficiency Samsung LM301H EVO diodes and a bar-style layout that evenly blankets your tent without frying your plants. It’s quiet, cool, and perfect for the longer 18–24 hour light schedules autos thrive on. This is a pro-level light that doesn’t feel like overkill for a homegrower. $374.99 $439.99 at Mars Hydro →

More on autoflower lighting

Autoflowers thrive under longer light periods, often 20 hours on 4 off, with steady, full-spectrum LEDs . So we’re looking for a clean, even light with red and blue spectrum support (which this Mars light has in spades).

Pros Cons Excellent PAR map and uniformity Not the smallest form factor Runs cool during long auto cycles Controller sold separately Righteous value for the specs

• US-built with pro-grade components • Seriously efficient and quietly powerful • Spectrum, dimming, and performance all dialed in

True wattage Efficiency Flower/veg coverage Warranty Price 720W 2.87 µmol/J 5×5, 6×6 5 years $999.00

HLG Tomahawk 720 If you’re after top-shelf za and want the gear to match, this is the light. The Tomahawk 720 is HLG’s answer to “What if we just made the best possible grow light for $1000?” It is overkill in the best way—massive output, full-spectrum tuning, and a thoughtful bar-style design that delivers uniform canopy coverage without cooking your tent. It’s built like a piece of industrial art, with reflectors and a remote driver that help keep temps and hotspots in check. If I had the space, the money, and enough time to trim all that gorgeous flower, I’d Instacart this beauty in an instant. I mean, maybe just one little treat for Justin, please? $999.00 at HLG →

Pros Cons Made in the USA It’s, um, a thousand dollars Massive efficiency and full canopy spread Definitely too much for what most folks need. Treat yourself. Remotely mounted driver for cooler grow space

Honorable mention

HLG Scorpion Diablo X | $1299 | 3.06 µmol/J (utterly ridiculous)

Pro level, high(est) efficiency, monster coverage (can do 4×4 up to 6×6), but, yeah, it’s $1300.

Final thoughts on the best grow lights

I’ve been growing for a while, and I can tell you there’s always a decent option for every budget and space. But I can also tell you that you’ll always wish you had better light.

When you’re growing, so many things can go wrong. Locking down the best grow light for your sitch gives you at least one thing you can absolutely count on to kick ass. Take out some of that guesswork! And give those plants what they crave—pure, unadulterated photons, from little ole adulterated you.

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Justin Sund: Writer, Creative Producer, Home Grower

Justin Sund is a Creative Producer and experienced home grower. He’s helped create so many things, from board games to award-winning short films for a mélange of amazing folks, including Family Guy, Doctor Who, Marvel Studios, Red Bull, Microsoft, and Leafly. He is a born and raised Washingtonian, living in Seattle with his wife and chubby cat. Justin has a passion for cooking and can often be found making a huge-ass mess in the kitchen.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

For business inquiries, please direct messages to affiliate@leafly.com.