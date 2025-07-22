Recommendations on the best weed products of summer 2025 are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

We’ve rounded up the ultimate weed products of summer 2025 to help you soak up every last golden hour in high style. Whether you’re poolside with friends, road-tripping to your favorite fest, or just catching breezes on the back porch, these seasonal standouts are made to match the mood.

From thirst-quenching THC mocktails (hello, Margarita magic from Cycling Frog) to fruity, flavorful flower and cheeky, summer-ready accessories, this is your guide to lighting up the season right. Let’s dive into the dankest picks for your best summer sesh yet.

Toast to long days and hot nights

Margarita THC Mocktail Cycling Frog has your beachside beverage right here. Their new limited-edition Margarita Mocktail has 10mg hemp-based THC and 10mg CBD per can for a balanced buzz delivered right to your door. You get classic, crisp margarita flavor with no hangover, and a quick onset time means you’ll feel the effects in as little as 10 minutes. $27.99 at Cycling Frog →

Spritz Cann Apértif Leave it to Cann to serve up the hottest new THC drink of the summer. The new Spritz Infused Apértif is currently available for pre-order, but it’s too good not to give you the early scoop. Think Aperol with a lemony, THC-twist—with one part Spritz, two parts bubbly, and a citrus garnish, garden parties will never be the same. pre-order at Cann →

Take your sessions outside

RYOT Flat Pack stash bag Summertime is all about soaking up the sun, so a simple stash pack goes a long way towards taking your sessions wherever you go. The RYOT Flat Pack is durable, smell-proof, and water-proof, so you can throw it in a bag along with your hiking gear or beach stuff to keep all your smokables in one secure place. starting from $17.00 at RYOT →

Guinea Pig Lighter A trusty Zippo is essential. Hold onto this one tight, because its cuteness factor makes it liable to get lost if you let someone borrow a light. Available from A Shop of Things with original art by Claire Shadomy, this Guinea Pig lighter is a scene stealer with big personality. $18.00 at A Shop of Things →

Cloud Cones Cones are the easiest way to roll your own pre-rolls on the go, no actual rolling required. When you’re out and about this summer, pack a Cloud Cone from Go Easy to pass around some seriously good vibes. They’re made from smooth-burning 100% organic rice paper and have the cutest little cloud illustrations so you can session in style. $12.00 at Go Easy →

Puffco Pivot Designing a tool that gives you a quality dab that goes where you go is a task Puffco was made for. And sure enough, they’ve pulled it off marvelously with the Puffco Pivot Mobile Vaporizer, giving concentrate enthusiasts a premium dabbing experience you can take on the go. A pen that fits in your pocket, the Puffco Pivot is made with four heat settings and an extended battery life for flavor and performance that makes an impression. The light bar that serves as a visual dab timer is a big-brain idea we’re stoked about. $130.00 at Empire Glassworks →

Puffco Pivot Travel Case Once you’ve got your Puffco Pivot in hand, complete the portable experience with the Travel Case. Puffco thought through all of the details to make an uber-functional, stylish case for your Pivot and accompanying essentials. The aluminum alloy exterior makes it durable, while the silicone interior and magnetic lid closure ensure everything stays put without any rattling. $50.00 at Empire Glassworks →

Upgrade your summer style

Jawsome Roach Clip

Pay tribute to one of the all-time summer blockbusters with this Jaws-inspired roach clip from Empire Glassworks. The intricate lampwork design on borosilicate glass is solidly sealed on a roach clip for the perfect combo of form and function. This little guy holds your roll so nice, you’re gonna need a bigger blunt. $17.50 at Empire Glassworks →

Cloud 9 glass pipe Recapture the childhood wonder of lying in a grassy field, watching the clouds roll by with the Cloud 9 glass pipe from Go Easy. Go Easy’s glossy glass upgrades your smoke session into a stylish affair, and the intuitive design makes cleaning a cinch. Pick your perfect cloud from four variations, or snag them all to have the whole weather forecast. $50.00 at Go Easy →

Summer stash must-haves

Lemon Cherry Gelato Massively popular. Massively good. Lemon Cherry Gelato is your strain of the summer. shop strain

4.6 (730 ratings) Our pick for a can’t-beat summertime hit, Lemon Cherry Gelato is three different flavors of summer swirled into one delicious combo. It’s the sort of strain that gets better when smoked in the sunshine. You can expect a tingly, relaxed good time from this strain’s respectable 20% THC and carophyllene-forward terpene profile, the ideal partner for any number of summertime activities. Stock up for whatever you’ve got planned for the warmer months at your local dispensary and have a sweet summer. shop at a dispensary near you

Baja Blaze Hash Rosin Gummies Grön is sending a message with the new Baja Blaze flavor of their massive Mega gummies. That message? Surf’s up, dude! Baja Blaze is a typhoon of tropical flavor reminiscent of the very best classic summertime munchies, a sweet-and-sour sensation that entices taste buds and delivers an energizing head high. Grön is available in AZ, IL, MO, NV, NJ, NY, OH, and OR.Flavors vary by region. shop at a dispensary near you

Dogwalkers Pre-Rolls These mini pre-rolls from Dogwalkers are our pick for helping you have as much fun as your dog this summer. The tiny .35g joints are packed with some of the finest flower to be found, and they come in a sharp-looking hard pack of either five or twelve. Dogwalkers also uses a portion of each purchase to partner with animal rescue organizations to help more furry friends find their forever homes. Available in NV, IL, FL, NJ, VA, MD, and MA.Strains vary by region. shop at a dispensary near you

Nationally available hemp heat

Apples and Bananas THCA Flower Arete’s Apples and Bananas THCA flower is an excellent choice for the hemp-inclined in THCA legal states to get a bit of summertime bliss. Apple and Bananas is a potent hybrid with 28.4% THCA and a sweet nose, with floral notes that longtime consumers will appreciate. You can expect this strain to give you an uplifting, bubbly feeling, great for campfire conversations and backyard BBQs. 28.4% THCA | 3.5g $35.00 at Arete →

Blood Orange Bliss THC Gummies If it’s summertime but your living isn’t quite so easy, we recommend these Blood Orange Bliss THC gummies from the maestros at Cornbread Hemp. They melt stress like a forgotten ice cream cone, leaving behind only a gentle relaxation in both mind and body. Take one for a cool down, or stack multiple gummies for even more summer fun. 10mg THC | 20 gummies starting from $39.99 at Cornbread Hemp →

Maui Wowie Live Resin THCA Cart For all our vape lovers in THCA-legal states, we recommend this live resin THCA cart from Bay Smokes. After all, what better way to kick back than with some Maui Wowie, a strain originating from Hawai’i, the kicking-back capital of the world? Bay Smokes are no strangers to kicking back either, and they’ve made sure that this cart has good vibes only—the tropical flavor and energizing effects will have you longing for a cocktail umbrella. 56.88% THCA | Sativa-dominant hybrid $35.99 at Bay Smokes →

