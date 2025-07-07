Recommendations on the best products for Oil Day are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

Dedicated dabbers, torch bearers, flavor chasers, this one’s for you! Oil Day is here, and we’ve gathered a golden lineup of goods to make your 7/10 celebrations smooth, sticky, and sensational. Whether you’re dialing in your setup at home or heading out for some infused fun in the sun, this roundup is packed with the best concentrate-focused essentials to elevate your day.

From top-shelf rosins and carts to must-have gear upgrades, we’ve got everything you need to melt into the moment this 7/10.

Jump to a product | Shop online

510 Thread Vape Battery and Hot Knife Attachment Part 510 thread vape battery, part hot knife, this new tool from Dabstract provides ultra-functional convenience for concentrate heads. As a vape battery, you get three adjustable voltage settings so you can tailor your temperature to your desired experience. As a hot knife, you get a 30% longer ceramic blade than standard hot knives for mess-free, easy handling of your favorite concentrates. Simply scoop and heat to cleanly melt the dab off the blade, and away you go. $25.00 at Dabstract →

Honey Dabber 710 is the perfect excuse to upgrade your tools and trade in your old dabber for one with a little flair. We love this simple, super-cute honey dabber from Empire Glassworks, made with intricate lampwork on borosilicate glass. Each handmade art piece is a little different, and its stand-up design makes it uber functional. $31.25 at Empire Glassworks →

Honeycomb Terp Jar Complete the set with this honeycomb terp jar that keeps your concentrates fresh and flavorful. With its glasswork honey-drip design, this functional storage solution is where quality concentrates will feel at home. Paired with the matching dabber, they’d make a great gift. $35.00 at Empire Glassworks →

ISO Station A clean rig makes for a happy dabber, and this ISO Station from MJ Arsenal simplifies maintaining your quartz and boroscilicate pieces so you can get top performance for the long haul. The compact cleaning buddy stores your cotton swabs and cleaning solution so they’re always organized and close at hand, a simple solution that lets you experience enhanced flavors and quality sessions every time. $24.00 at MJ Arsenal →

Vigil Glass Bubble Cap A bubble carb cap lets you manually control directional flow by moving the cap in a circular motion when placed on a flat top quartz banger, helping to smoothly vaporize the oil to get the most out of your dab. We love these stylish caps blown by Vigil Glass in Portland, Oregon, that are equal parts form and function. Our current favorite is the Mossy Sparkle colorway here, but peruse the whole Vigil Glass collection to find the cap that speaks to you. $50.00 at Empire Glassworks →

Carta 2 Dab Rig Portable, powerful, and feature-packed, the Carta 2 dab rig from the team at Focus V is a dual-use smart rig that allows for unparalleled temperature control. It all starts with their patented Intelli-Core chambers. These chambers use a combination of coated ceramic and quartz materials to get the best of both worlds—you’ll get the precise temperature control of ceramics while maintaining the easy-to-clean and flavorless properties of quartz bangers. $275.00 at Focus V →

PAX PLUS This pocket-sized vaporizer has everything a traveler needs to enjoy their favorite concentrates wherever they find themselves, from the backcountry wilderness to urban jungles. The PAX PLUS is dual-use for both flower and concentrates, so if you’re left without a dab while away from home but your buddy is willing to share their eighth, you’ll be equally prepared. $200.00 at PAX →

G-Pen Hyer E-Nail An e-nail that doesn’t cut corners, the G-Pen Hyer is everything you could want and more out of an e-nail. It’s a dual-use wonder that vaporizes concentrates and flower effortlessly, with a straightforward, durable design that’s newbie-friendly while allowing experienced dabbers plenty to get very excited about. The Hyer is top of the heap when it comes to vapor production, with a large full quartz chamber that can heat up to over 800ºF, evenly vaporizing concentrates and leading to some impressive cloud production. $249.95 at G-Pen →

Apex Mini Rig Do you like things old school? Does the hiss of a butane torch still ring sweetly in your ears? Then good news—glass never goes out of style. Our pick for when you just want the rig, hold the e, is the Apex mini-rig from the artisans at MJ Arsenal. A happy marriage of form and function, the Apex has a few innovative features that upgrade the experience without making the rig delicate or impossible to clean. $78.00 at MJ Arsenal →

Hot dab!

Dab this: Sour Diesel True Sours are harder and harder to find these days, but their resin is great for hash making, and the pungent sour flavors are even more enticing to dab. Bursting with dank, skunky aromas highlighted by sharp gasoline and the occasional hint of citrus or pine, a dab of Sour D will skyrocket you to an elevated mood and have you wondering how you dabbed through a gram so fast. shop Sour Diesel concentrates near you

Read our full list of the best strains for dabbing & shop near you →

GMO Feminized Seeds Growing your own to make hash oil? GMO, or really any strain that is heavy on Garlic terps, is a hash maker’s dream. With resin heads that want to fall off the stalk effortlessly, it’s one of our favorite cultivars to wash for rosin. Its funky, sharp aroma of garlic and pungent chemical fumes isn’t for everyone, but if the smell leaves you intrigued, be ready for a dab that might just change your whole outlook on cannabis flavor. 4, 8, 12, or 25 seeds starting from $55.00 at Seed Supreme →

Terpee Slurpee Live Resin Opal Sugar 1g Dabstract’s Opal Sugar is produced in limited, small batches for a full-flavor, extra-potent experience you have to dab to believe. The large, ctystallized chunks of THCA retain a light layer of terpenes, making for a strain-specific, high-cannabinoid extract. Our 710, treat-yourself pick is Terpee Slurpee, a seriously delicious cross of GMO x Orange Zkittlez with cinnamon, spicy notes and indica-leaning effects perfect for a holiday toast. Available in WA, MI, MO, and IL. shop at a dispensary near you

Not available near you? Find top concentrates in your area →

Miracle Alien Cookies THCA Hash Rosin For extract enthusiasts in hemp states where THCA is legal, Arete is bringing the good good to you with their THCA Hash Rosin. Made from fresh-frozen, indoor-grown flower, this live hash rosin is low-temp pressed from trichomes separated using ice water. They’ve got a killer lineup of strains, but our favorite at the moment is Miracle Alien Cookies, a sweet and savory wonder with heavy euphoric effects. starting from $33.98 at Arete →

Pineapple Upside Down Cake 1g Cart Our favorite cart for 710 this year comes from Timeless Vapes, with their solvent-free, cannabinoid-rich oil, testing consistently at 85+/-% THC for a potent, powerful experience. Get a slice of the good life with Pineapple Upside Down Cake, a relaxing but upbeat hit with hints of vanilla, caramel, and cake. Available in AZ, CA, IL, MO, NJ, OH, and OK. shop at a dispensary near you

Not available near you? Find top carts in your area →

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

For business inquiries, please direct messages to affiliate@leafly.com.

Availability subject to law.