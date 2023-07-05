Curio is one of the biggest cannabis producers in Maryland, but I was surprised to see that the buds looked vibrant, trichome-wet, and pungent. Blissful Wizard is a solid addition to the Cookies strain family: Captain’s Cookies x GSC genetics with the same chunky structure and colorful veins. An excellent summertime companion when maxing and relaxing. I wouldn’t advise anything too complicated or that requires strong coordination with Blissful Wizard—it’s a stony one, though some funny conversations are sure to be had. The cultivar had a strong caryophyllene-led nose of creamy gas on the dry pull and inhale, and a slight vanilla, citric sweetness. Hand-trimmed and buds still sticky, mixed sizes.

About our ratings Leafly Weed Spectator 100-Point Scale 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis

90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style

85-89 Very good: A weed that’s worth checking out.

80-84 Good: Solid, well-grown cannabis

75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed with acceptable flaws

50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.

Special Designations

Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.

Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

