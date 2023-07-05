92 points out of 100
Spring/Summer, 2023
Price: $55/eighth
Curio is one of the biggest cannabis producers in Maryland, but I was surprised to see that the buds looked vibrant, trichome-wet, and pungent. Blissful Wizard is a solid addition to the Cookies strain family: Captain’s Cookies x GSC genetics with the same chunky structure and colorful veins. An excellent summertime companion when maxing and relaxing. I wouldn’t advise anything too complicated or that requires strong coordination with Blissful Wizard—it’s a stony one, though some funny conversations are sure to be had. The cultivar had a strong caryophyllene-led nose of creamy gas on the dry pull and inhale, and a slight vanilla, citric sweetness. Hand-trimmed and buds still sticky, mixed sizes.
Never miss a rating: Subscribe to Leafly Newsletters, and download the Leafly App.
About our ratings
Leafly Weed Spectator 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: A weed that’s worth checking out.
- 80-84 Good: Solid, well-grown cannabis
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed with acceptable flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Weed Spectator, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly weed spectators are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.
- Ethical behavior—In order to keep readers’ trust, we act ethically. Every Leafly rater must serve the reader, and stay close to the plant. Leafly News has been publishing for more than 12 years. Our readers will judge our expertise and integrity, and we have millions of readers per month.