America’s tastiest THC vapes of Labor Day 2024 and beyond

Planning on working next weekend? You’re doing it wrong.

Summer officially ends with the Labor Day weekend—which means barbecues, hikes, parades, concerts, and some serious seshing.

Labor Day and the fall season make for superb occasions to rip the vape. THC vape carts and pods get you lit in a low-profile way—that means no stink-eye from judgy parents or nosy neighbors. You just sip it and rip it to get lifted on the tastiest terps legal weed has to offer. Here are some of our favorites.

California

Arcata Fire Rosin Syrup Disposable

Arcata Fire + Ridgeline LANTZ all-in-one pen. (Courtesy Arcata Fire)

A brand that’s made a big splash with its cartridge lines, Arcata Fire has multiple awards for its vape flavors. They produce a killer 510 threaded live rosin and live resin selection, but for those looking for that top-shelf experience, track down one of their AVD hardware Rosin Syrup disposables, especially the Lantz flavor they made together with Ridgeline Farms. At Hash Week in San Francisco, they held a sneak peek at some upcoming flavors and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them taking home another trophy next year. (Matt Jackson)

Suprize Suprize Live Resin Carts

Part of Royal Key, one of the best living soil producers on the West Coast, Suprize Suprize is their art department, releasing collabs not just between them and farmers but artists as well. These full-gram 510 cartridges and all-in-one disposables are made from fresh frozen flower only and have flavors like Apricot Cherry Chill and Midnight Sapphire. We recommend searching out the Fuel Z, a ((Sunset Sherbet x (OGTT) x (RS11 x Geist)) No.186. Featuring the same batch of Live Resin they use in their super popular jars of frosting, just split into two formulations for the vape smokers in their audience. (Matt Jackson)

Shasta Hash Co. Rosin Disposable (Courtesy Shasta Hash Co) A newer name to some of you Cali smokers living outside the central area, Shasta Hash Co. has been pumping out disposable rosin pens that are lighting up consumers as well as the Reddit threads. They have a massively tasty Grape Gas right now that’s a big score if you can find it, or try the Ambrosia which combines that with some strong Orange Terps. Shasta Hash Co. uses O2 vape hardware which seems to be the biggest hit with small-batch hash makers who are trying to get the best terp expression from their work. The vape world keeps moving to ‘solventless’ and away from volatile solvents like butane. (Matt Jackson)

See also: All-in-ones from Kalya and Nasha.

Oregon

Fenario Farms Rosin Disposable

(Courtesy Fenario Farms)

Located in Eugene, Oregon, this small-scale, family farm holds the title for best pod/cartridge from the Oregon Grower’s Cup in 2023 and previously won their Master Grower title in 2020. Fenario Farms runs a bunch of gear from noteworthy breeders like Symbiotic Genetics, Archive Seed Bank, and Masonic Seed. Their half-gram, disposable rosin pods feature iKrusher hardware and, along with a great Papaya, the flavor lineup right now has a couple of extra notable hitters on deck like the Grape Fanta and Super Boof. (Matt Jackson)

Entourage Cannabis Live Resin Cartridge

(Courtesy Entourage)

Entourage works with a number of incredible partner farms throughout Oregon. They recently released a full-gram live resin all-in-one which carries enormous clouds of flavor but we want to focus on their outstanding selection of live resin 510 threaded cartridges. For smokers looking for something classic or that they’ve never had the chance to try before, Entourage has flavors like Caffeine x Gold Moonshine, Lebanese Spice, and Portofino #13. We highly recommend lighter smokers check out their Nightmare Cookies, which despite the name actually carries a 2:1 CBD to THC ratio. (Matt Jackson)

Washington

Pacific & Pine Live Rosin Cartridge

(Courtesy Pacific & Pine)

Residing in the eastern high plains of Washington, this farm specializes in native soil-grown cannabis and is proudly family-owned and operated. They have a line of half-gram, solventless, single-source, ceramic AVD 510 cartridges that are a big hit. You can also get them in an all-in-one version. Check out Guava Wookie or the Orange Fruit Snax. (Matt Jackson)

Blush Velvet Rosin Disposable

(Courtesy Blush Velvet)

The female-owned hash brand Blush Velvet has a great lineup of rosin disposables that they’ve put out on the market including Gelato Mintz and Birkinz. These feature O2 Vapes rechargeable hardware and represent some of the best top-shelf options for Washington’s solventless vape fans. (Matt Jackson)

Colorado

Green Dot Labs Live Rosin Carts

(Courtesy Green Dot Labs)

Colorado’s mile-high altitude and arid air can be brutal on fresh flower, but it’s perfect for making hash. Colorado’s leading concentrate brand Green Dot Labs gets the terps flowing with their “Blue Label” line of single-source, live-rosin carts. The plant never touches butane or other volatile solvents. They do it all with ice, water, screens, heat, and pressure. Green Dot’s hardware is high-end, too. They use borosilicate glass and stainless steel—so there’s no plastic mixing with the oil. The 510-thread carts work best with their variable-voltage battery for a super-low-temp ‘sesh mode.’ Strains right now include Red Froot, Blu Froot, Holy F#@k, and Thunderdome.

Arizona

Connected live resin cartridges

(Courtesy Connected)

Arizona is awash in vape carts—with nearly 700 cartridge options in Phoenix alone. The Copper State is still getting up the learning curve on live rosin, but they’ve got plenty of live resin and distillate carts on tap for the pool party. Standing out—Connected brand live resin carts of Lemonatti (Gelonade x Biscotti)—a chill, flavorful hybrid. Connected has been leading the cannabis game since the medical era in California.

See also: MPX Melting Point Extracts Triangle Kush sauce cart; the Select BRIQ all-in-one 2-gram Clementine; nugrun live resin all-in-one Forbidden Fruit, Canamo all-in-one live resin Blue Dream. More top vape brands in Arizona: Stiiizy, MFused, Select, and Canamo.

Michigan

(Courtesy Element)

Element live resin disposables

Michigan legalization has resulted in intense competition and even bigger savings and quality for consumers. One-gram vape carts start at just $7—versus $70 in command economies like New York. All the big brands play in The Mitt—including Select, ROVE, Airo, Stiiizy, and Timeless vapes. So what’s good? Check out the Element brand live resin all-in-one (aka ‘disposable’) vape in strains like Peanut Butter Breath. The cart hits crazy strong and tasty, with 81% THC and 9.65% terpenes. The multi-cannabis cup-winning brand avoids distillate and sketchy additives like non-cannabis flavorings. Other strains include Gorilla Cherry, Island Paradise, Rainbow Belts, Strawberry Cream Cake, Moby Grape, and Granny’s Apple Fritter.

Ohio

Select BRIQ Elite

Thicc as a BRIQ. (Courtesy Select Briq)

Ohio’s legal weed regime is less than a month old and sales are hot, hot, hot. Run, do not walk to the limited supplies of legal, tested vapes—and avoid sketchy vapes sold on the streets and head shops. Popular national brand Select brings its all-in-one device the BRIQ to recreational smokers in the hot strain Bubblegum Gelato. The 2-gram unit runs $75. See also: Timeless Vapes, and Vapen.

Illinois

Daze Off Jokerz #31 + Dante’s Inferno

Chi-town comes down from a raucous Democratic National Convention this week—good thing there are over 300 vape options in the city. The brand Daze Off clearly understands the assignment with a brilliant lineup of new cultivars in vape form. Other strains include Crossbreeze (Cap Junky + Jungle Lava), French Inhale (YUZU Sorbet + Jokerz 31), Alternate Reality (Durban Poison + MAC 1), Power Stone (Jokerz 31 + Florida Oranges), Arc Reactor (Durban Poison + NF-1). Daze Off comes from the grower making Aeriz products. See also in Illinois: Rhythm, Cresco,

New York / New Jersey

Luci Live Rosin AIO

New York’s market is young, but their operators remain dedicated to the grind of staying on trend. Luci made a splash this past year with their 2-gram hash hole joints, and now they’re rounding out their product line with dabbables and vapes. For optimal discretion and optimal terps, their live rosin all-in-one half-gram disposables deliver, with a range of fruit forward strains like Strawberry Parfait. These run a pretty penny, ($60 for half a gram) but the pairing of potency and pungent flavor make them well worth it for terpheads. We recommend the classic Blueberry Muffin. (Amelia Williams)

Massachusetts

Suncrafted Cannabis live rosin vapes

We already gave Suncrafted Cannabis a shoutout for their award-winning rosin gummies, but their accolades don’t stop there. Their in-house live rosin vape cart placed fourth at the 2024 Boston NECANN Cup, for good reason. Their options run the terp spectrum, from Mandarin Cookies to Garlic Butter, and offer high-CBD options for those who need an alternative to THC. (Amelia Williams)

Beboe Downtime Vape Pen

(Courtesy Beboe)

Massachusetts’ legal cannabis market keeps improving this fall. Boston alone has 246 legal, tested vape options—crazy considering its Puritan roots. One unique national standout—the Beboe Downtime vape pen. It’s classier, effect-based, and lower-THC for a more mature crowd. The pen comes “socially dosed” at 60% THC, which is plenty. Additionally, it has 15% CBD to prevent anxiousness. The ‘downtime’ effects also come from a custom blend of minor cannabinoids CBN, CBG, and CBDV. See also in Massachusetts: The Clear, Airo, Sanctuary Medicinals, and Fernway.

Maryland

SunMed Labs live resin carts

SunMed Growers is one of Maryland’s biggest cultivators, but their sister brand SunMed Labs handles the extracts and vapables. You can get disposables and distillates, if that’s your thing, but their live-resin 510 carts maintain the integrity of their greenhouse flower strains, and run the gamut of classics and new flavors. We recommend the immutable Maui Wowie, Lemon Berry Tart, and Kush Cake. (Amelia Williams)

Maine

Third Shift Resin live rosin carts

Maine has no shortage of heady hash, but not everyone can transfer that solventless integrity from the jar to the cart. Third Shift Resin, however, have managed to package their beloved line of rosin into vape pens in over a dozen strains. Exotic, little-known flavors are their specialty, with options like Pineapple Kiwi, Dole Whip, and Piegasm Punch. Just make sure your medical card is up to date, as they are for patients only, but offer reciprocity for patients from 28 states, plus D.C. See also: Maine Craft Cannabis (Amelia Williams)

Missouri

The Clear Blue Raz 2-gram distillate cart

Missouri has 100% legal cannabis and it’s awesome. Kansas City, MO alone has 126 vape options for pickup and delivery. On the top shelf, The Clear brand distillate carts like Blue Raz. The fat tank contains 2 grams of potent oil that tests at 85% THC and other cannabinoids. Blue Raz tastes bright, sweet, and jammy—juicy and sweet enough to have you think about the last time you had a slushie. The Clear uses food-grade glass tanks, stainless steel posts, and ceramic heating tech—as opposed to cheaper plastic. The Clear brand helped pioneer legal extracts all the way back in 2012 in California. Other cultivars include Grapevine and Lime Sorbet all-in-one. See also: BRIQ, The Clear, ROVE, Timeless, Airo.

New Mexico

ghost. Blue Dream 2g all-in-One

One of the southwest’s newest legal weed states, New Mexico gets up to speed on national trends this fall. For example, the brand ghost. offers a 2-gram ‘all-in-one’ ready-to-use vape in the most popular flavor of the US—Blue Dream. Ghost started in 2019, and the all-in-one has this small, innocuous form factor that won’t attract attention. Other cultivars in the solid lineup include Black Mamba, Apple Jacks, GMO, Slurricane, Guava, and Horchata. See also in New Mexico: Dime, O.pen, Airo.

Pennsylvania

Standard Farms all-in-one rosin vape

Don’t write off the medical-only states. Standard Farms have products in multiple states, but only Pennsylvania have their new rosin vapes, available in both 510 and disposable form. Your best bet at finding flavors like Biscotti Pie and Blue Slushie are at Rise dispensaries throughout the state. (Amelia Williams)

And that’s 15 states of tasty vapes for Labor Day 2024 and beyond. There’s even more so take a spin around Leafly.