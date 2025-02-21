Recently, we told you about strains to watch for 2025 and it got us thinking: Blueberry has come back into vogue.

Blueberry first debuted in the ‘90s with DJ Short’s Blueberry, and really epitomized that era. Blueberry led to Blue Dream—a top-selling hybrid to this day. Now, Blueberry is back like ripped jeans and Nirvana T-shirts.

We reached out to some breeders, growers, and brands to see if they’re feeling the vibes. Here are some examples of why we think the Pantone for pot this year emits a brilliant shade of blue.

Blueberry Sugar—Blockhead Seeds

(Grape Cream Cake 2.1 x Blueberry Frosting)

Blueberry Sugar updates that candy-gas we all love. (Courtesy Blockhead Seeds)

Firstly, we checked in with Blockhead Seeds, breeder of Leafly Strain of the Year 2024 Super Boof (aka Blockberry), who told us about a gem they came up with using some Blueberry Frosting pollen from Party Time Farms in Santa Cruz, CA. The recipe for the male part of this consists of (Blueberry Cookies x Wedding Crasher). Blockhead told us the terps on these plants smell like a perfect blend of candy blueberries and gas. This Blueberry Sugar tastes so good, Blockhead also crossed it with their Halle Berry and the Block Berry.

Blueberry Caviar—Ridgeline Farms

(LANTZ x Grape Gas)

Blueberry Caviar has an abnormally loud, dank blueberry smell. (Photo by Ginja Club; courtesy Ridgeline Farms)

Secondly, Ridgeline Farms bred their award-winning LANTZ strain with a few different big time fan favorites this last year. Now, they take another swing for the fences by crossing the formula of (Green Lantern x Ridgeline Runtz) with the super popular Compound Genetics strain Grape Gas (Grape Pie x Jet Fuel Gelato). Blueberry Caviar grows into big, purple buds with a crazy loud Blueberry candy smell that Ridgeline’s Jason Gellman told us is, “so insane they almost seem fake. When I break the bud up the smell is like a dessert that I can’t get enough of.” One of our 12 hot strains to watch in 2025.

Blueberry Cherry—Exotic Genetics

(Cherry Bang Bang x Blueberry Bang Bang)

Blueberry Cherry. (Courtesy Exotic Genetix)

Meanwhile, Exotic Genetics dropped this as part of their Blueberry Bang Bang seed collection and fans on Discord are already showing beautiful examples of the plants, looking to stock up on packs, and talking about the flavor of tart berries and gas or cream. Blueberry Cherry comes from Cherry Bang Bang x Blueberry Bang Bang—(Cherry Cosmo x Red Runtz) x (Blueberry x Cherry Bang Bang—essentially BBB back onto the Cosmo/Runtz combo. Another thing that makes this exciting: Red Runtz comes from Red Pop, a trending flavor we’ll hear more of in 2025. See also: Exotic Genetix Bluezy.

Blueberry Pancakes—Humboldt Seed Company

(Slurricane x PPD)

Blueberry Pancakes. (Courtesy Humboldt Seed Co)

You’re probably familiar with Humboldt Seed Co.’s easy-to-grow all-star Blueberry Muffin strain. This takes things to the next level. Part of the 2023 seed drop, and the result of a three-generation search with Monterey County’s Wave Rider Nursery, this strips out the muffin and goes straight for the blueberry. HSC’s co-founder Ben Lind described the aroma as being outrageously sweet, “like blueberry faygo with a tiny hit of gas at the back end.” Moreover, we’re seeing home and commercial growers all over the country, producing their plants, putting up reviews, and emphatically giving this a big thumbs up.

DJ Short’s Blueberry

Behold the Blueberry, one of the Garden State’s favorites. (Leafly)

Finally, we can’t finish off this list without giving a moment to the strain that undeniably launched a thousand ships. Winner of the 2000 Cannabis Cup, released in 1981 and still being used in gardens around the world. Legendary breeder DJ Short wrote that he created this iconic strain by breeding together a Highland Thai called Juicy Fruit Thai, a Chocolate Thai x Oaxacan Gold called Purple Thai, and an Afghani. Considered the big bang for blueberry terps, DJ Short’s Blueberry can be found in the building blocks of countless strains that boast Blue in the flavor or aroma. Not long ago, Short released a batch of Blueberry f5 onto the market. Could this be part of why we’re seeing this oncoming wave?

In conclusion—don’t snooze on these new blues.