Leafly’s Holiday Gifts: CBD to ingest or inhale

Full Spectrum 600 CBD Oil

$89.95

Brought to you by Ananda Hemp

With 20mg of cannabinoids per serving, Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum 600 CBD oil makes the perfect stocking stuffer for the person who wants to start a new CBD routine in the new year. The full-spectrum oil with a botanical terpene blend is ideal for starters ready to go slow and low with their first month’s doses. Ananda Hemp CBD is grown in the USA with no pesticides, herbicides, or GMOs.

Hempbase Mimosa – Recover CBD Vape Pen

$35

Puff, puff, pocket. It’s precisely what Hempbase CBD vape pens were made for. The bright, mimosa flavor of their Recover pen is just what your bestie needs when she wakes up to review last night’s social media highlights or head out to brunch. Cannabis aficionados will notice the floral aroma of linalool as they power up with this disposable CBD vape.

Hemp Ultimate Wellness Bundle

$300

Brought to you by Rebel CBD

Rebel’s Hemp Ultimate Wellness Bundle contains a topical, two CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, and CBD gummies. Gift this bounty to your health-conscious parents so they can stay on top of their health well into the New Year—one drop of a tincture and pop of a gummy at a time. With options for CBD morning, noon, and night, Rebel’s bundle is both comprehensive and considerate towards all types of consumers.

CBD Holiday Essentials

$97.50

Brought to you by MeCBD

Nothing says, “I care,” like cannabidiol – especially MeCBD’s CBD Holiday Essentials trio that boasts over 2000 mg of vegan CBD for a potent dose no matter which format you choose. This set is comprised of easy-to-swallow capsules, chewy gummies, and a full-spectrum sublingual oil, making it the ideal gift for yourself or a canna-curious family member ready to explore all CBD has to offer in 2020.

5000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil

$100

Brought to you by MeCBD

If you know someone with an established CBD routine, they’ll be thankful for the 5000mg full-spectrum CBD oil from meCBD. The potency of this little bottle will help them stay on track with their CBD goals and save them a few bucks on their health and wellness routine, officially making you the best friend ever. Get this 100% organic oil for a present that will make Santa put you on the nice list this year.

Aspen Valley Pre-rolled CBD Hemp Joints

$49.99

What do you get the person who loves to smoke all day long? More smokables, of course! Aspen Valley CBD pre-rolls are made with premium CBD-rich hemp for cannabis lovers who don’t want to feel saucy every moment of every day, while still experiencing the natural power of their favorite plant. They’re ideal for their busiest or most relaxing moments.

Green Tea Echinacea Tincture

$75

Brought to you by Pachamama

Everything around the holidays is so tasty, it’s only natural that you’ll want to give a CBD tincture with a little flavor and flair. Pachamama’s Green Tea Echinacea is a tasteful gift formulated with superfoods and adaptogens to promote the restoration and immunity of your loved ones. Get the full-spectrum, antioxidant rich CBD oil in 750mg or 1750 mg depending on what you want to spend on someone special.

Full Spectrum Organic CBD Oil

$99

Brought to you by NuLeaf Naturals

If you know someone looking for a no-fuss CBD oil, this one may be the answer to their holiday wishes. NuLeaf Naturals makes their CBD oil in an FDA-registered, cGMP certified lab to help control for cleanliness and efficacy. Their whole plant extract contains USDA-certified organic hemp oil and full spectrum hemp extract, so the receiver of this gift can experience the power of the entourage effect straight from the fields of Colorado.

Potli CBD Chili Oil

$19

Know someone that likes to keep it spicy? Potli CBD Chili Oil will let them infuse their favorite foods with a little kick and a little cannabinoid content. Made in small batches and crafted for everyday consumption, this chili oil can be used for kitchen experiments that lead to some of the best dishes of 2020. Chefs and kitchenistas will think you’re so considerate for giving them their next secret ingredient; they might just send you free samples.

