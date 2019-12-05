Leafly’s Holiday Gifts: For the skin you’re in

That dewy glow, like a cloudburst mist in the desert sky. Let your lit-from-within friends know they are seen. There’s even skincare for down there.

CBD Holiday Beauty Faves

$50

Brought to you by MeCBD

Featuring Your Majesty CBD Cream, Pure Vitamin C Serum with CBD and CBD body butter, the MeCBD Holiday Beauty Faves package was made for the most glamorous person on your gift list. Whether they’ve perfected the multi-step skincare routine, or simply aspire to CBD skin greatness, they’ll enjoy the soothing, nourishing, and brightening ingredients of each organic product.

Heylo Loud Sensational Intimate CBD Moisturizer

$49.99

If you’ve been keeping it cute and cuddly with someone, Heylo’s Loud Sensational Intimate Moisturizer might be the perfect gift to show them your appreciation. With lab-tested ingredients and a non-sticky formula, this lube is actually a great gift no matter what time of year. No bae in sight? Go ahead and treat yourself to this silky, CBD silicone-based delight.

Amber CBD Face Masque

$15.99

Amber has a wide range of CBD skin products that can be mixed and matched for a personalized holiday gift. Whatever you choose, don’t miss the CBD face masque, infused with rosemary and black licorice to help keep skin aglow, even in the dreariest of winter months. Skincare lovers will squeal when they realize the mask comes in two convenient pieces so that it can hit every contour of their gorgeous faces.

CBD Holiday Spa Faves

$51

Brought to you by MeCBD

You can’t always be sure that your faves can make it to the spa, but you can bring the spa to them with the MeCBD Holiday Spa Faves package. This package features CBD massage oil, CBD apple stem cell face cream formulated to reduce lines and wrinkles, and a Dead Sea mud mask infused with CBD to help revitalize worn-out, dull skin cells. It’s the spa in a bag (or delivery box) that your hard-working loved ones deserve.

Herbivore Emerald Deep Glow Oil

$48

Herbivore’s Emerald Deep Glow Oil contains CBD and adaptogens that leave faces looking dewy and rejuvenated. It’s the perfect antidote for skin fighting the effects of dry winds and stale airplane air, so your faves can stay flawless no matter where they go. And remember, we won’t tell if you get the full size for yourself, and the minis for your favorite jet-setters.

Khus Khus Sen Face Serum

$80

Made with wild lavender, black currant seed oil, and frankincense, you don’t have to be one of the Three Wise Men to know that this face serum is packed with heavy-hitting botanicals. Khus Khus’ Sen serum blends both Ayurvedic and Western ingredients to tap into the life cycle of cells and help with acne, inflammation, fine lines, and balance.

