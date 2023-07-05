I was a little disappointed by the size and look of the buds, as they were on the small side and appear machine-trimmed, though they still had give when squeezed. Guava IX is Guava x Stardawg and has the “dawgs” familiar sour gas aroma, cut with a bit of sweetness; caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene are the primary terpenes. Dry pull has more of that fruity taste with strong chem backing. Effects were nice and bright, with more cerebral energy compared to the other two. A reliable daytime smoke companion that won’t exacerbate the nerves.

About our ratings Leafly Weed Spectator 100-Point Scale 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis

90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style

85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities

80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed

75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws

50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.

Special Designations

Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.

Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

