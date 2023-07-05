88 points out of 100
Summer, 2023
Price: $50/eighth
I was a little disappointed by the size and look of the buds, as they were on the small side and appear machine-trimmed, though they still had give when squeezed. Guava IX is Guava x Stardawg and has the “dawgs” familiar sour gas aroma, cut with a bit of sweetness; caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene are the primary terpenes. Dry pull has more of that fruity taste with strong chem backing. Effects were nice and bright, with more cerebral energy compared to the other two. A reliable daytime smoke companion that won’t exacerbate the nerves.
About our ratings
Leafly Weed Spectator 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
