At 13% CBD and 8% THC, Huckleberry Web is the strain to indulge in if you’re curious to find out how the two cannabinoids mutually benefit each other. This low-THC flower won’t leave you feeling zapped or couch-locked like high-THC strains. Instead, expect a mild wave of euphoria that magnifies all the good parts of your personality.

Deep Creek Gardens grows its indoor harvest in certified “green” living soil. Much of this strain’s appeal comes from its almost balanced 2:1 CBD: THC profile.

6 best Oregon cannabis brands to try in 2023

About our ratings Leafly Weed Spectator 100-Point Scale 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis

90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style

85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities

80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed

75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws

50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.

Special Designations

Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.

Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.

We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including: