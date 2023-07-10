97 points out of 100
Spring/Summer, 2023
Price: N/A
Deep Creek Gardens grows its indoor harvest in certified “green” living soil. Much of this strain’s appeal comes from its almost balanced 2:1 CBD: THC profile.
At 13% CBD and 8% THC, Huckleberry Web is the strain to indulge in if you’re curious to find out how the two cannabinoids mutually benefit each other. This low-THC flower won’t leave you feeling zapped or couch-locked like high-THC strains. Instead, expect a mild wave of euphoria that magnifies all the good parts of your personality.
—reviewed by Shannon Ullman
About our ratings
Leafly Weed Spectator 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Weed Spectator, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly weed spectators are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.