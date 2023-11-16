CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies—Kush Queen

92 points out of 100
Price: $25/a package of ten gummies
Founded by California budtender Olivia Alexander, the lauded CBD brand Kush Queen turns out some of the most impressive gummies in the market. Their Sleep Gummies each pack 15 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD and 15 milligrams of CBN, which consumers and business alike tout for its sedative properties, despite a dearth of scientific evidence.
The gummies highlight the company’s strengths: Stellar taste and quick-acting, powerful effects. Available exclusively in Mixed Berry, the gummies boast a pleasant chewiness and subtle flavor light years removed from some of their gelatin-heavy and over-sugared competitors; that being said, the gummy left a mildly filmy and unsavory aftertaste on the tongue.
It kicks into action quickly, too: Twenty minutes or so after I ate one after dinner, it induced a warm and gentle buzz. Shortly after that, it had me out cold for a superb night of sleep.
Note: Since Kush Queen products contain less than 0.3% THC, you can legally buy them through Kush Queen’s website and have them shipped to your home.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.