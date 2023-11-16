CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies—Kush Queen

92 points out of 100

Price: $25/a package of ten gummies

Founded by California budtender Olivia Alexander, the lauded CBD brand Kush Queen turns out some of the most impressive gummies in the market. Their Sleep Gummies each pack 15 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD and 15 milligrams of CBN, which consumers and business alike tout for its sedative properties, despite a dearth of scientific evidence.

The gummies highlight the company’s strengths: Stellar taste and quick-acting, powerful effects. Available exclusively in Mixed Berry, the gummies boast a pleasant chewiness and subtle flavor light years removed from some of their gelatin-heavy and over-sugared competitors; that being said, the gummy left a mildly filmy and unsavory aftertaste on the tongue.

It kicks into action quickly, too: Twenty minutes or so after I ate one after dinner, it induced a warm and gentle buzz. Shortly after that, it had me out cold for a superb night of sleep.

Note: Since Kush Queen products contain less than 0.3% THC, you can legally buy them through Kush Queen’s website and have them shipped to your home.