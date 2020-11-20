2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Sesh

The holidays are here, and we know you’re ready to treat yourself and others. This section of the Leafly 2020 Holiday Gift Guide is full of stocking stuffers perfect for the pals you miss seshing with or the family members you know love cannabis on the low.

And at $50 or less, you won’t break the bank spreading a little holiday cheer.

Mini Slab Pads

$9

Dabs. So fun, but so messy. Not anymore.

These easy-to-clean MiniNail Slab Pads help keep your dab station from becoming a sticky disaster after fun times with your favorite rig.

With two different sizes, you can find the right slab pad to fit on your side table, nightstand, or anywhere else you want to set up and dab.

Smoke & Petals puzzle

$36

Broccoli magazine and Pieceworks came together to make this stunning Smoke & Petals puzzle that’s sure to delight many a stoner this holiday season.

Yes, those flowers are smoking joints, and yes, your best friend wants this gift.

A letter to someone incarcerated for cannabis crimes

$0

Good humans (just like you) are sitting in prison for victimless cannabis crimes that in many cases are no longer crimes.

The Last Prisoner Project’s directory of prisoners includes bios, how to write them, and where to send it. You can give someone in prison a little bit of light. It will only cost you a few minutes.

Tanjun Pipe

$48

Choosing the right pipe is just as much about aesthetics as it is airflow. The glass Tanjun pipe from Laundry Day checks both boxes.

These beautiful pieces come in six different shades and double as incense holders. What’s not to love?

The Wild Kindness: A Psilocybin Odyssey

$20

Tap into your shroom stash and your imagination with The Wild Kindness: A Psilocybin Odyssey – a pro-psilocybin memoir.

Support independent booksellers and get your copy of this trippy tale about a woman and the lessons that she learns as life unfolds.

RE: stash jar

$17

These light-proof, child-proof stash jars from Mason-re are the best place for your dank weed when you’re not smoking it. Complete with jar, lid, and koozie -the idea is simple, but that doesn’t mean it’s not genius.

To make it even better, the lid is made from recycled farm waste and hemp fibers, meaning you’re helping save the world while you’re saving your flavor and aromatics.

Bee line hemp wicks

$1.99

Butane lighters can absolutely torch the terps in your flower, leaving you with a taste you don’t recognize.

Bee Line’s hemp wicks are made with organic hemp and organic beeswax, providing you with a lower temperature flame that’s a better bet for your lungs and your tastebuds.

