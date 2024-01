Live Rosin Gummies—PAX Labs, California, winter 2024

These are the best gummies I’ve ever tasted in the legal market. In three flavors, Wild Strawberry (my favorite), Heirloom Peach and Summer Mango, these full-spectrum, purely-extracted live rosin gummies are delicious, effective, and fun. PAX has every detail right in this product. Made from real fruit, the taste is exceptional and the high feels very clean. It takes about 20-30 minutes to feel the 10mg THC effect, with a smooth transition from the body to the head. The potency lasts a couple hours and the experience is quite enjoyable. With no bad side effects or aftertaste, this is a high-end gummy made for everyone.—Trina Calderon

About our ratings Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis

90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style

85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities

80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed

75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws

50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.

Special Designations

Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.

Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.

We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including: