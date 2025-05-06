These hemp-derived THC beverages bring the bubbles & the buzz. Recommendations on the best THC seltzers are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

Calling all cannamoms! Skip the mimosas this Mother’s Day and indulge in a different kind of bubbly buzz: the THC seltzer.

Color us biased, but we’d take a weed drink over an alcoholic one any day. No hangovers and fewer calories, plus they’re sippable, sessionable, and downright delicious. From coast to coast, plant-powered THC seltzers have been taking over, and we’d like to toast to that.

The current popularity boom of THC drinks means brands are vying for a spot in our hearts & fridges with better ingredients, smarter formulations, and more inventive flavors, with new options and brands cropping up at an incredible pace.

This list includes the THC seltzers that most stood out from the crowd, with a range of flavors, THC potencies, and price points to wet your whistle. All of the seltzers on this list are federally legal and available nationwide, with options to shop online and ship directly to you or to find them in-store at locations like your local Total Wine & More. Availability varies by region, so be sure to check with the provider for more details.

The best THC seltzers of 2025: Reviews and recommended products

CANN HI BOY 5mg THC + 10mg CBD Cann is still the It Girl of THC seltzers, and she earns it. With flavors like Blood Orange Cardamom, our citrus & spice favorite, Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary, Yuzu Elderflower, and Ginger Lemongrass, Cann is both elevated enough for the most sophisticated palates and drinkable enough to get your least adventurous friend to put down the Chardonnay. Blood Orange Cardamom | 8,12, 16 cans starting from $72.00 at CANN →

Cycling Frog THC Seltzer 10mg THC + 10mg CBD Get a sip of Italian summertime before this limited-edition heat is gone forever. With 10mg THC in every can, Cycling Frog’s newest brings a balanced, uplifting high wrapped in the sweet-tart sparkle of heavenly Italian Plum flavors. Made with real plum juice, this fruity, juicy seltzer makes a big impression. Italian Plum | 6 cans starting from $27.99 at Cycling Frog →

BRĒZ Social Tonic 5mg THC + 10mg CBD + 2200mg Lion’s Mane With their OG Social Tonic, BRĒZ may have created the perfect social beverage. First, dial in your dose and choose between options with 2.5mg, 5mg, or 10mg THC, offering a euphoric high that you can pace to maximize relaxation without feeling overwhelmed. Next, add balancing CBD and focusing Lion’s Mane to get the vibes just right. Swirl it all up with the bright, sparkling lift of lemon and elderflower and, voila! Sunshine in a can. Lemon Elderflower | 6, 2, 18, 24, 48 cans starting from $50.00 at BRĒZ →

Herbal Oasis Social Tonic 10mg THC + 10mg CBG + 2500mg mushrooms We appreciate when a product tells it like it is, and “oasis” and “bliss” are exactly the right words to capture the vibe of this Mango Bliss Social Tonic from Herbal Oasis. With a juicy burst of all-natural mango flavor, this THC seltzer combines the best of hemp cannabinoid power with a special blend of functional mushrooms, L-Theanine, and Vitamin B12 for a drink that tastes as great as you’ll feel. Mango Bliss | 4, 12, 24 cans starting from $24.99 at cbdMD →

Cheech & Chong’s High & Dry THC Seltzer 5mg THC

This is some real good stuff, man. The legends themselves have blessed us with this tasty THC seltzer, giving us a classic mix of ginger and lime with 5mg of naturally derived THC from American-grown hemp plants. Simple and smooth with zero sugar and zero calories to harsh your vibe. The rapid onset recipe means you’ll feel the buzz in as little as 10 minutes.

Magic Mule | 6, 18, 36 cans starting from $19.95 at Cheech & Chong →

Dad Grass THC Drink 3mg THC + 6mg CBD + 2200mg Lion’s Mane Dad Grass has mastered the art of cultivating mellow vibes. The brand’s new mild-dose, 3mg THC + 6mg CBD leisure drinks hit that just-right relaxed mark without getting spooky. Sessionable for Saturdays on the lawn, whether you’re mowing it or just sprawled out watching the clouds roll by. Yuzu Grapefruit Mint is our pick under pressure, but Jalapeño Lime is equally crisp and crushable. Yuzu Grapefruit Mint | 6, 12, 18, 24 cans starting from $37.00 at Dad Grass →

Heti River Path 3mg THC + 5mg CBD Heti brings some of the most revelatory flavor combinations to the THC beverage space. Founder Dana Thompson’s vision brings the flavors of Indigenous North America to every Heti creation, with Blueberry and Rosehip taking center stage in our current favorite from the brand. Expect a relaxed, easy-going buzz, a touch of sweetness, and a complexity that’s ready for your next dinner party. Blueberry, Rosehip | 4 cans starting from $27.00 at Heti →

Calexo Sparkling Hemp Beverage 5mg THC + 5mg CBD Calexo feels right at home at garden parties and girls’ nights in. The Cucumber Citron flavor is our favorite for its light, elevated touch, and the balanced 5mg THC + 5mg CBD formulation uplifts the mind while relaxing the body. Adults looking to feel festive without feeling bad the next day should trade out stress for sparkles with a 12-pack. Cucumber Citron | 12, 24 cans starting from $60.00 at Calexo →

Wynk THC Seltzer 5mg THC + 5mg CBD With zero calories, zero sugar, a rapid onset of effects in 10-15 minutes, and a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD, there’s a lot to like about Wynk THC seltzers. The happy, carefree buzz fits nicely with the bright, lightly sweet tang of Wynk Tangerine, our pick of the flavor bunch from the brand. There isn’t a miss in their lineup, though, with Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, and Juicy Mango all proving to be crowd pleasers in their own right. Consider the Experience Pack to try all four for a discount. Tangerine | 6, 12, 24 cans starting from $35.99 at Wynk →

Happi THC Seltzer 10mg THC In a list packed with flavor heavyweights, the Raspberry Honeysuckle from Happi might just win gold. A touch of agave nectar gives the perfect kiss of sweetness to complement the tart berry notes from the real raspberry juice included, with honeysuckle deepening the complexity in a subtle way that feels like something out of a childhood memory. Available in 5mg and 10mg THC varieties, so you can choose your own adventure with the right potency for you. Raspberry Honeysuckle | 4, 12, 24 cans starting from $28.00 at Happi →

HOWDY THC Seltzer 2.5mg THC A favorite of cowboys across the West, now with no alcohol. You can thank HOWDY for bringing this simple classic out of the ABV darkness and into the THC light. Crack open this crisp can of lime, bubbles, and either 2.5mg or 5mg THC, and you’ve got yourself the ideal companion for sunsets, river floating, and porch sitting. Ranch Water | 4 cans starting from $23.99 at HOWDY →

High Rise D9 Seltzer 5mg THC + 10mg CBD Turn the volume all the way down and enter a tropical state of mind with this Pineapple THC seltzer from High Rise. This sociable sipper is just the thing to bring a vacation mentality to your everyday. Feel your shoulders loosen as good vibes wash over you like waves on the beach. 5mg THC per can encourages a light buzz to help you savor the moment, with real fruit flavors ensuring you’ll be back for more. Pineapple | 4 cans starting from $19.99 at High Rise →

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

