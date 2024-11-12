Sleep through it all with Modified Grapes—November’s Leafly HighLight

We get the sense that America will be ordering more of the Modified Grapes strain this winter—the sleep-inducing, stress-mellowing cross of GMO Cookies x Purple Punch.

Yes—we’ve found the next top 200 strain you have to know about. Modified Grapes is our HighLight flavor for November 2024.

We get it—inflation ate all our paychecks. Well, meet a dirt-cheap, award-winning indica hybrid that smells and tastes like grape, honey, and berry.

Disassociating for the night? Modified Grapes leaves reviewers sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric.

“Truly Dionysian, feels like you’ve just drank a pitcher of wine without the liver damage that comes with the real thing,” writes another.

It’s strong stuff, so you’re going to need water, and you’ll want to start at the lowest effective dose. Modified Grapes’ top negatives are dry mouth and anxiety.

Not recommended for the novice smoker. A little goes a long way with this one Leafly review

Modified Grapes rates a 4.4 out of 5, after 146 reviews on Leafly. Bag quality can certainly vary by batch—it’s a cash crop. GMO and Purple Punch are two proven strains. So when it’s good you get:

“Big dense purply flowers. Lush, jammy Vitis flavor with earthy pine resin notes,” said one Leafly reviewer.

Those aromas are powered by its top terpenes: limonene, caryophyllene, and pinene. Add in the high THC, and one reviewer said Modified Grapes:

“Will have you feeling like you have been shot with elephant tranquilizers, and been hit with a 2pc from Mike Tyson. Leaving you devastated, and glued to the couch unable to even lift your eyelids.”

Some people need that this winter. And fresh studies conclude cannabis substitutes for more toxic sedatives including alcohol.

Who’s got great Modified Grapes?

Modified Grapes (Courtesy LitHouse)

All praise be to the cash crop. GMO x Purple Punch has that agronomy—it’s efficient to farm. Put some savings on those wallet wounds with a $4.50 gram of Modified Grapes in Portland, OR.

Maine has $30 ounces of Modified Grapes shake like it’s 1970.

Seattle has half-ounces of flower for $35. There’s a high-end, too.

Related How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

A Modified Grapes live rosin cart sells in Denver for $33 and live rosin gummies go for $16.50.

Arizona has rosin disposable vape pens of it for $50.

Modified Grapes seeds

(Courtesy Coastal Sun Farms)

You can tend to your garden and get a lot of joy out of growing this chonky bud. GMO is a beast. The yield of Purple Punch is also legendary.

Klone Colorado and Highline Nursery offer little cuttings of the cultivar.

We see Modified Grapes seeds from Horror Seeds, Blimburn, Trilogene, and a new cross from Bloom Seeds.

Related The best cannabis seed companies

Modified Grapes awards

GMO and Purple Punch have both powered their fair share of Cup-winners. The California brand LitHouse took first in mixed light with Modified Grapes in 2022. The strain also has wins in 2021 and 2020.

Modified Grapes terpenes

Modified Grapes can have this funky, dank grape smell that’s great. GMO adds loudness to any strain. Many shoppers pick based on the essential oils in herb—the terpenes. Batches labeled Modified Grapes tested highest for limonene, caryophyllene, pinene, which can relate to citrus, pepper/fuel/gas, and pine.

Other highlights this November

Can’t buy our HighLight? Don’t cry, dry your eyes—with three related or seasonal picks.

Papaya Punch

(David Downs / Leafly)

Swap out the stanky GMO for the more floral papaya in this equally sleepy and fruity half-sibling of Modified Grapes.

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies. (David Downs/Leafly file photo 2020)

Get more aggressive with your sedative—crack that Modified Grape parent GMO Cookies. For fans of savory, stanky, and strong. Not actually genetically modified, for the record.

Purple Punch

A macro bud shot of icy purple and green Purple Punch (David Downs/Leafly)

The other parent in Modified Grapes is for the thriftiest of us. Purple Punch is an easy-going, grape-flavored sleep aid.

Ok, that’s HighLight for November 2024. Go stock up. Winter is coming. The wine leaves have all turned red and yellow in the fields. The grapes are being smashed. The weed barns are full of a bumper crop that’ll ripen into the new year. One thing dies. Another is born. The only constant—change.