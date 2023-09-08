A cross of Candyland and Cherry Pie , Neverland flaunts bold, fruity-y flavors that contrast perfectly with a light note of gas. Funk Farm’s buds boast impeccable density and stickiness; they burn slowly, allowing you to maximize their delightful effects. At 19% THC, even lower tolerance consumers can partake of this terrific strain.

Out in Montana—and in many parts of the country—late summer offers optimal camping conditions: warm days and crisp nights best spent around a campfire. For those stunning evenings under the stars, the stellar and indica-dominant Neverland from Missoula’s Funk Farm delivers a perfect blend of tranquility, to help you melt into your camp chair, and a gentle cerebral buzz to keep the laughs and the good cheer rolling.

About our ratings Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis

90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style

85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities

80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed

75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws

50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.

Special Designations

Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.

Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.

We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including: