OZ Kush—Wonderbrett, CA, winter 2024

98 points out of 100
Price: $60/eighth
People always ask us what’s our favorite type of weed. I’ll come clean here: We love crosses of OG Kush to Z. The OG improves Z’s density and potency, while the Z adds more layers of tropical fruit flavor to OG’s lemony, piney fuel. And I don’t know that anyone grows OZ Kush better for the rec market in 2024 than Brett ‘Wonderbrett‘ Feldman in LA.
Wonderbrett was an early believer in Dying Breed Seeds‘ OZ Kush. He bought and popped a bunch of packs, and found a keeper. His massive indoor facility has OZ Kush dialed. The nugs are ample, green, dense, a little spongy, and sandy with trichomes. The OZ Kush smell explodes from the jar, and gets even louder in a grinder, or in a dry hit from a joint. It carries over to the taste, with a hybrid effect that works morning, noon and night. It’s hard to improve from here. The only thing to work on is more bling.
Never miss a Rating: Subscribe to Leafly Newsletters, and download the Leafly App.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.