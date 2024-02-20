OZ Kush—Wonderbrett, CA, winter 2024

98 points out of 100

Price: $60/eighth

People always ask us what’s our favorite type of weed. I’ll come clean here: We love crosses of OG Kush to Z. The OG improves Z’s density and potency, while the Z adds more layers of tropical fruit flavor to OG’s lemony, piney fuel. And I don’t know that anyone grows OZ Kush better for the rec market in 2024 than Brett ‘Wonderbrett‘ Feldman in LA.

Wonderbrett was an early believer in Dying Breed Seeds‘ OZ Kush. He bought and popped a bunch of packs, and found a keeper. His massive indoor facility has OZ Kush dialed. The nugs are ample, green, dense, a little spongy, and sandy with trichomes. The OZ Kush smell explodes from the jar, and gets even louder in a grinder, or in a dry hit from a joint. It carries over to the taste, with a hybrid effect that works morning, noon and night. It’s hard to improve from here. The only thing to work on is more bling.