Nestled in the Petaluma Gap north of San Francisco, Luma is a sungrown farm that specializes in fresh frozen for award-winning hash collaborations with brands like Punch and Rosin Tech. We visited the legendary Luma resin farm on planting day to get a close-up look at their perfect cut of Papaya and learn how they grow for hash.

Papaya Papaya strain reviews highlight its ability to provide a relaxing and calming high, often accompanied by a sense of euphoria and happiness. Many consumers appreciate its fruity and sweet taste, noting that it tastes like papaya or other tropical fruits. Papaya is also praised for its potential to help with pain relief, anxiety, and insomnia, making it a popular choice for medical consumers. Some consumers note that it can be a bit sedating, but this is often seen as a positive aspect for those looking to unwind and relax.

Growing world-class Papaya in California

The mission at Luma California Farms is simple: Grow the world’s best trichomes. To do this, they build living soil using regenerative methods like cover crops, companion herbs, and homebrewed Jadam ferments that recycle nutrients and super-charge the soil.

Genetics at Luma are chosen for washability, or how easily resin heads separate from plant matter and the ice water bath used in solventless extraction. The lineup of strains going into their beds includes Lemon Limez, Strawguava, Grape Gas, and of course, Luma’s legendary cut of Papaya, which offers both big yields and bold terps.

Nirvana Seeds originally bred Papaya to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge: Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake.

Growing for hash means a tighter timeline. Because most consumers want pale, milky rosin, not amber, trichomes are harvested around 98% cloudy. To achieve this, nutrients are cut early, triggering senescence, or when plants use stored nutrients to focus on growing their buds.

To preserve the trichomes, Luma harvests under a full moon, flash-freezing plants before washing them and pressing them into pure, terpy rosin for all of us to enjoy.

If you’re a 710 enthusiast, get out there and try some of Luma’s delicious papaya collabs today. And if you’re outside of California, hit the link below to find Papaya flower and concentrates in your neck of the woods.