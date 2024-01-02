Permanent Paradize—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023

97 points out of 100
Price: $44/eighth
The Green Cross in San Francisco has this elite and affordable Permanent Paradize, bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics for just $44 dollars. Welcome to the modern era of weed. This nukes Runtz and Gelato from orbit in the best way. It’s Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 Permanent Marker x Zkittlez Bx2. So it’s taking that hyper-refined Gelato work and putting an optimized Z on it. That’s a winning idea. Runtz, Gelato, and LCG lovers—get ready to upgrade. This bag will not last long in your house.
The first note is that loud Permanent Marker spike of sickly sweet acetone. It’s got great density and structure and powdered sugar resin. It’s a more dense and bright Permanent Marker and way better than the spongy old Z. Grinding finds the creamy berry Gelato notes and smoking brings out the cherry, berry, citrus syrup; like their strain Tropical Burst. This is that legit new-new for the low-low. In terms of effect—it hits hybrid and extremely strong. A great head stash wake and bake for a big day off where you can enjoy the fine, long-lasting trip to nirvana without any buzzkills.
Seed Junky grows indoors in under 100-pound batches, and their wholesale cases sell out in minutes. When you see this stuff on retail shelves, tap in.
Never miss a Rating: Subscribe to Leafly Newsletters, and download the Leafly App.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.