Permanent Paradize—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023

97 points out of 100

Price: $44/eighth

The Green Cross in San Francisco has this elite and affordable Permanent Paradize, bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics for just $44 dollars. Welcome to the modern era of weed. This nukes Runtz and Gelato from orbit in the best way. It’s Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 Permanent Marker x Zkittlez Bx2. So it’s taking that hyper-refined Gelato work and putting an optimized Z on it. That’s a winning idea. Runtz, Gelato, and LCG lovers—get ready to upgrade. This bag will not last long in your house.

The first note is that loud Permanent Marker spike of sickly sweet acetone. It’s got great density and structure and powdered sugar resin. It’s a more dense and bright Permanent Marker and way better than the spongy old Z. Grinding finds the creamy berry Gelato notes and smoking brings out the cherry, berry, citrus syrup; like their strain Tropical Burst. This is that legit new-new for the low-low. In terms of effect—it hits hybrid and extremely strong. A great head stash wake and bake for a big day off where you can enjoy the fine, long-lasting trip to nirvana without any buzzkills.

Seed Junky grows indoors in under 100-pound batches, and their wholesale cases sell out in minutes. When you see this stuff on retail shelves, tap in.