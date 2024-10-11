Scotties Cake—CAM, California, fall 2024

Scotties Cake is strong without fully knocking you out. Cakes in general can cause arousal, reviewers report. A very stony, euphoric high for gaming, coloring, films, or a massage. This is peak, large-scale indoor Wedding Cake x Biscotti.

Large-scale indoor Sacramento, CA grower showed off a bunch of great bud at Hall of Flowers Sept. 20— Scotties Cake took it for us. Wedding Cake x Biscotti for all the dessert terps your nose can inhale. Vanilla, sugar, gas, and dankness are in there. Plus it’s testing in the 30% THC for the score-chasers.

A really superb, gassy, pungent Cake that looks great, and tastes great. Scottie, do!

