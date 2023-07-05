SunMed delivers on both appearances, aroma, and effects. Snoop Dogg OG lives up to its namesake with musky OG terps with a lemon peel twist on the nose. Buds are a healthy size, blocky shiny, hand-trimmed, and stick to your fingers. On the inhale, there’s an earthy sweetness and hint of astringet pine. Snoop Dogg OG genetics are unclear (could be Lemon OG x Sour Diesel), but it’s best suited for afternoons and evenings. This is a strain perfect for a favorite album listening party, a movie, or a park day. Some heavy lids coupled with muscle relaxation.

About our ratings Leafly Weed Spectator 100-Point Scale 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis

90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style

85-89 Good: a weed that’s worth checking out

80-84 OK: solid, well-grown cannabis

75-79 Meh: a smokeable weed with acceptable flaws

50-74 Nope: That’s a no from us, dog.

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.

Special Designations

Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.

Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.

We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including: