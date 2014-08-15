ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 137 reviews

Snoop Dogg OG

aka Snoop Dogg OG Kush, Snoop's OG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 137 reviews

Snoop Dogg OG

Named after the rap artist and cannabis enthusiast, Snoop Dogg OG is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid strain that is said to contain genetics from Lemon OG and Sour Diesel. The diesel aroma of Snoop Dogg OG dominates the less prominent lemon notes, making this strain remarkably similar to OG Kush in both aroma and bud structure. Snoop Dogg OG begins with a wave of racing creativity that later ebbs into balanced focus and appetite stimulation.

Effects

79 people reported 640 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 63%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 40%
Hungry 37%
Pain 41%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 26%
Lack of appetite 24%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 21%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

137

