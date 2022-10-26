L'Orange
L'Orange effects are mostly energizing.
L'Orange potency is higher THC than average.
L’Orange is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oregon Lemon and Orange Crush. L’Orange is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us L’Orange effects include focus, feeling energized, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose L’Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Cannabiotix, L’Orange features flavors like orange, citrus and menthol. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of L’Orange typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed L’Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to L'Orange
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
L'Orange sensations
L'Orange helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop L'Orange products near you
Similar to L'Orange near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—