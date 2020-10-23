Cutting booze for Sober October? Here are 9 cannabis drink alternatives

Like Dry January, Sober October is a growing movement where folks willingly stop drinking alcohol for the month. The reasons to partake in this 31-day booze-free challenge vary from person to person, but not everyone who does it is willing or able to nix their cannabis consumption. Not to mention, there’s a growing percentage of the population who consider themselves “Cali sober,” which means they abstain from alcohol but not cannabis.

Whether you’re giving Sober October a go right now or are thinking about cutting out alcohol during a different month (it really doesn’t have to rhyme), there are plenty of weed-infused drink alternatives that can be enjoyed, depending on where you live in North America.

Read on for some of our favorite cannabis drinks available across the US and Canada.

In the US…

Giant

Mirth Provisions/Facebook

Type: Herbal beverage

Availability: Select US states (find it near you)

Looking for a tasty bev that isn’t trying to be beer or a G&T? Giant’s herbal drinks are “unlike any cannabis beverage out there,” according to the brand. Leafly staff who have tried it agree.

Giant offers four different flavors and dose options, including Indica, Hybrid, and Sativa, but its 1:1 CBD/THC drink called “Mental” gets the most rave reviews. In addition to the cannabis component, it’s also infused with other plant material and compounds, like maca, AlphaGPC, gotu kola, ginkgo biloba, reishi mushrooms, and more.

Cann

Courtesy of Cann

Type: Tonic

Availability: Select US states (find it near you)

Born in California in 2019, Cann is one of the OG low-dose THC/CBD drinks with 2mg of THC and 4mg of CBD. It’s got a cult following, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop.

Each 222ml can has just 30 to 35 calories and is flavored with all-natural ingredients like citrus and herbs, as well as agave nectar for a touch of sweet.

While it’s been available out west for months, Cann recently granted the east coast a taste by launching in Rhode Island.

Hi-Fi Hops

AbsoluteXtracts/Facebook

Type: Beer-inspired

Availability: California and Colorado (find it near you)

If you’re craving something similar to beer, meet Hi-Fi Hops by Lagunitas Brewing Company. The IPA-inspired sparkling water is made with hops, just like Lagunitas’ traditional beer, but these “Hi-Fi Hops” have no alcohol, calories, or carbs.

There are three dosages: 18:1 (18mg of CBD and less than 2mg of THC), 5:5 (5mg THC and 5mg CBD), and 10 (10mg of THC and no CBD).

Happy Apple

Photo by Tarukino/Facebook

Type: Cider

Availability: Washington state only (find it near you)

Celebrate Sober October with Washington’s own Happy Apple. They use apples grown right at home in the state, turn them into cider, and then infuse the naturally sweetened juice with cannabis.

Each 12oz can has about 140 calories and is offered in three doses: 10mg of THC, 50mg of THC, and 100mg of THC.

House of Saka

Photo by @InfusedLuxury/Facebook

Type: Wine-inspired

Availability: California (find it near you)

House of Saka, the first wine-inspired cannabis-infused drink, uses grapes from Napa Valley and is available in both pink and white flavors as well as a sparkling option in a can.

Each 5oz serving has 5mg of THC and 1mg of CBD (and less than 16 calories) per glass and there are five servings per bottle.

Meanwhile in Canada…

Houseplant

Photo by @canna.cabana/Instagram

Type: Sparkling water

Availability: Canada-wide (find it near you)

This tasty and mellow weed-infused sparkling option by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Houseplant comes in two flavors, grapefruit and lemon. It tastes like a “Bubly” sparkling water, simple and unfussy.

Each 355ml can has 2.5mg of THC per unit and varies in price from $4.95 to $6 per can from coast to coast.

Deep Space

Photo by @shinybudshop/Instagram

Type: Carbonated drink

Availability: Select Canadian provinces and territories (find it near you)

For heavy hitters in Canada, there’s Deep Space, a 222ml can infused with 10mg of THC, which is the highest legal amount per drink in the country. The product website describes the taste as “dark and mysteriously full-flavored,” but we’ve tasted it and “Red Bull + cough syrup” is more accurate. Still, it works.

House of Terpenes

Photo by @houseofterpenes/Instagram

Type: Tonic

Availability: Select Canadian provinces (find it near you)

Unlike other drinks on the market that intentionally remove the flavor of cannabis, House of Terpenes’ effervescent tonic celebrates the taste in a, well, tasteful way.

Both flavours, including Myrcene and Sparkling Tonic (which has spicy, earthy notes of tarragon, orange, clove, and cinnamon), as well as Limonene and Sparkling Tonic (a bold citrus sip with lemon, thyme, and tangerine), are infused 1:1 with 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD per bottle.

Everie

Photo by @shinybudwindsor/Instagram

Type: Tea

Availability: Select Canadian provinces and territories (find it near you)

If you’re after a CBD drink and not into the cold bubbly types, in Canada there’s Everie’s tea line. These, hot steeped teas are perfect for Sober October.

There are three types—Lavender Chamomile, Peach Ginger Green, and Vanilla Rooibos—all of which are caffeine-free.

Lisa Felepchuk Lisa Felepchuk is a seasoned lifestyle editor, writer and digital nomad based in beautiful Vancouver, British Columbia. View Lisa Felepchuk's articles