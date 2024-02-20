Sticky Genes #23—Wood Wide Farms, CA, winter 2024

95 points out of 100
Price: $55/eighth
Batch size: 10 lbs
Wood Wide Farms in Mendocino, CA grows small, 10-pound batches of the best from America’s cannabis heartland for the adult-use market in the Bay Area and beyond. This winter, they’ve turned out a superb run of a strain just called “#23.” It’s bred by a 3rd-generation Mendocino County, CA grower 707caseyberns, co-founder of Sticky Genes—a cross of (Lava Cake x Dosidos) x Pluto.
Wood Wide’s run of #23 gives me a lot of Marshmallow OG vibes, and I love it. The OG and dessert parentage really shows here. It’s green bud—dense, resinous, glistening and angular—evoking a Chem or a Sour. The nose is maximum marshmallow sweet jet fuel, and it’s very sticky and pungent in a grinder. The taste carries through, and the pronounced and long effects made it a favorite from mid-day into night.
