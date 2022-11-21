Pluto
Pluto is a weed strain from the California brand Gashouse in 2022. This indica strain is a cross of Gelato #33 and 1991 Triangle Kush backcrossed once, dubbed TK 91 Bx1. According to Gashouse, Seed Junky Genetics bred the strain, and Gashouse obtained a selection from those seeds. Pluto became available as feminized seeds in 2022.
