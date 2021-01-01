About this product

Our Wedding Cake CBG Hemp flower Pre-Rolls for sale is sourced from small, specialist, craft CBG hemp flower growers. State registered, licensed, and legally compliant. It's hand-trimmed & slow cured for the best possible quality, taste, powerful effects, and demanding standards our customers expect. These Wedding Cake CBG hemp flower buds smell absolutely divine, they're covered in trichomes, nice and frosty. Exactly how you love them! As quality is the utmost importance to us, we put a lot of time, care, effort and resources into making sure our hemp flower is of a high standard, clean, safe, potent, and rigorously tested for your satisfaction and peace of mind. To learn more about our CBG Wedding Cake hemp flower sourcing and testing, check out our main CBD hemp flower page. We know you'll absolutely love this strain of Wedding Cake CBG hemp flower, and you'll be wanting more! These perfectly cured CBG flower buds get delivered in recyclable glass tubes. As always, if you are not completely satisfied with any aspect of your Wedding Cake CBG hemp flower buds, or you have any concerns or questions, shoot us a message, and we will fix it, or do our best to answer all of your questions. Your satisfaction is our priority, always. Follow the link if you're looking for high THCa hemp flower for sale. CBG Flower Wedding Cake CBG Hemp Flower close up WEDDING CAKE CBG HEMP FLOWER ADDITIONAL INFO Genetics: Sativa-dominant: Wedding Cake was created by crossing the cannabis strain Cherry Pie and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Appearance: A super potent hemp variety, specifically selected to exhibit high CBGa/CBG & legal THC <03%, she's a real looker is Wedding Cake CBG buds. This "CBG hemp" strain was a clear winner for adding to our growing craft range of CBG/Hemp flower buds. Displaying fresh hues of light to dark greens, a hint of yellow Orange sun-kissed hay. Well trimmed, reasonably tight and dense buds, packed with crystals, an abundance of trichomes, super sticky to the touch, and plentiful hairs ( pistils). Well trimmed, nice & naturally dense, excellent sized buds really show off it's exceptional quality. The product photos are of the actual batch on sale; some variations will occur. Aroma/Smell: Wedding Cake CBG is subtle & fresh on the nose, we find the aroma of Wedding Cake CBG to be remarkably delightful, fairly loud although subtle, and delightfully euphoric. It's sophisticated, tangy citrus orange overtones with an earthy, cinnamon & peppery undertones. Wedding Cake's one for the hemp flower connoisseur within us all. Taste: Wedding Cake CBG flower tastes similar to its aromatic characteristics, tangy, citrus orange, complex, deep, earthy & peppery. Smooth on the throat and lungs when consumed. Enjoyable, Moorish, and an absolute delight in the evening. Effects: Due to its potency, rich terpene, and cannabinoid profile, Wedding Cake CBG is relaxing with euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. If you're looking for that full-body medicating, calmness. With many consumers reporting reduced pain and improved appetite. Wedding Cake CBG flower is perfect way to start your day.