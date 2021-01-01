About this product

If you like grape anything…you will love our Grape Delta 8 Hemp THC syrup. Jam packed with flavor, Grape Activ8 is the perfect match for anyone looking to turn up. Once you pour the syrup into your beverage of choice, shake or stir it up! Activ-8 boosts 98% hemp Delta 8 Hemp THC and is packed full of flavor leaving you wanting to take sip, after sip…. after sip. Pour up, and Activ-8!