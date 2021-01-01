Grape - Syrup 6 Pack
About this product
If you like grape anything…you will love our Grape Delta 8 Hemp THC syrup. Jam packed with flavor, Grape Activ8 is the perfect match for anyone looking to turn up. Once you pour the syrup into your beverage of choice, shake or stir it up! Activ-8 boosts 98% hemp Delta 8 Hemp THC and is packed full of flavor leaving you wanting to take sip, after sip…. after sip. Pour up, and Activ-8!
About this brand
Activ-8 Delta 8
About this strain
Grape Ape
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
