Hybrid

Orange - Syrup 6 Pack

by Activ-8 Delta 8

Activ-8 Delta 8 Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Orange - Syrup 6 Pack

About this product

This tangy sweetness introduces a new tastebud, Orange Activ-8 Delta 8 Syrup! This full-flavored hemp thc syrup drops a sun-drenched grove into any concoction. Just pour up and mix up your double cups. Activ-8 Delta 8 Hemp THC and is packed full of flavor leaving you wanting to take sip, after sip…. after sip. Pour up, and Activ-8!

About this brand

Activ8 offers not one but two servings packed with high potency hemp delta-8 THC in each 4 oz. bottle, keep your night rolling, or share with a friend.

About this strain

Orange Soda

Orange Soda
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Terpinolene

