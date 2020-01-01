 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
550mg - GSC - Alpine Vapor - Premium Cannabis Oil Cartridge

by Alpine Vapor

About this product

Hybrid | A multiple award winner and perennial patient favorite, GSC is a cross between OG Kush and Durban Poison that pairs a euphoric mind high with deep relaxation. | Sweet and spicy. Notes of spicy flower and tangy diesel. | Cerebral, invigorating, relaxed.

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

The Alpine Mission The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™. Quality & Safety All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.