  90/10 Blue Dream CO2 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

90/10 Blue Dream CO2 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by AmeriCanna

About this product

Designed for a more advanced user, this is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge is formulated with our molecular distilled CO2 oil distillate.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Something more than just another cannabis company.