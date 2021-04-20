About this product
90+% THC, Designed for advanced users, this is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge uses the very latest in C-cell vapor technology for smooth no burn flavor
Over the last decade founders of AmeriCanna have formed trusted partnerships with some of the best cultivators in California to provide nothing but the best cannabis material for extraction, we take this high quality plant material extract it using a 100% all natural, ZERO solvent method called Supercritical CO2 extraction, this is the same exact method used to remove caffeine from coffee. Once we have what we call "Crude Oil" which on average tests around 75% THC, we put it through a process called "Molecular Distillation" which concentrates all those wonderful cannabinoids we love and this is how we achieve 90+% THC. The process is all natural and requires ZERO solvents. Be careful with this High Potency Cartridge.. it will sneak up on you!
About this strain
Gelato Mints, also known as “Gelato Mintz,” is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Gelato 41. This strain is believed to be more calming than energizing. Cannabis consumers who have smoked Gelato Mints tell us it produces a focused high that makes you feel uplifted, and aroused. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a minty punch with undertones of vanilla and chemicals. Gelato Mints is known to make your mouth dry after you smoke it so it’s important to hydrate while enjoying this strain. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The original breeder is Exotic Genetix. Strains similar to Gelato Mints include Blood Orange, Peaches and Cream, 3D, & Chisel.
Gelato Mints effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.