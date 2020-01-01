Apothca is a vertically-integrated cannabis company deeply committed to the patients of Massachusetts. With a Recreational Dispensary in Eugene, Oregon and a non-Psychoactive cultivation (hemp/CBD) license in Colombia, our team is well versed in the needs of our industry and more specifically, our patients. Our team of cultivators, extractors, and advocates work together to ensure the successful delivery of quality medicine; ranging from flower/pre-rolls to extractions, edibles, tinctures and more. Our genetics are carefully chosen from seed and clone and bred in order to develop a premium range of craft strains. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in our 26 acre cultivation, extraction and kitchen facility, we are humbled to meet your needs.